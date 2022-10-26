Morgantown sweeps sectional tune-up over Bridgeport, Philip Barbour
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Morgantown proved to be playing some of its best volleyball coming into the postseason once again on Tuesday, knocking off both Bridgeport and Philip Barbour in a tri-match at the Rowdie Center.
The Mohigans swept the Indians to start the night by scores of 25-15 and 26-24 before taking a break and allowing the two visitors the court.
The Colts managed to make it four sets without a win for Bridgeport as Philip Barbour handled things in two as well, 25-13 and 25-17.
That set the stage for two of the state’s very best regardless of class to close out the night and Morgantown did not disappoint.
Behind a 15-4 advantage in the first set, the Mohigans toughed out a close win in two sets, 25-10 and 25-22.
Sectional play for West Virginia high school volleyball teams begins on Monday.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.
Comments / 0