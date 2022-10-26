ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

Australia admits cyber defences 'inadequate' as medical hack hits millions

By SAEED KHAN
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GlXAQ_0imk3Zlu00
Hackers have accessed millions of medical records at Medibank, one of Australia's largest private insurers /AFP/File

Hackers accessed millions of medical records at one of Australia's largest private health insurers, the company said Wednesday, prompting the government to admit the nation's cyber safeguards were "inadequate".

This was the latest in a series of hacks targeting millions of people that have brought Australian companies' lax approach to cyber security into sharp relief.

Medibank chief executive David Koczkar said information about each of the company's 3.9 million policy holders -- some 15 percent of Australia's population -- had been compromised.

"Our investigation has now established that this criminal has accessed all our private health insurance customers' personal data and significant amounts of their health claims data," he said in a statement to the Australian stock exchange.

"This is a terrible crime. This is a crime designed to cause maximum harm to the most vulnerable members of our community."

The cyber attack was revealed last week, but it was not known until now how many people were impacted.

The hackers have previously threatened to leak the data, starting with 1,000 famous Australians, unless Medibank pays a ransom.

Medibank on Wednesday also confirmed it was not insured against cyber attacks, estimating the hack could cost the company as much as Au$35 million (US$22 million).

The Medibank hack followed an attack on telecom company Optus last month that exposed the personal information of some nine million Australians -- almost a third of the population.

The Optus attack was one of the largest data breaches in Australian history.

- 'Inadequate' -

Australia's Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus has previously accused companies of stockpiling sensitive customer data they did not need.

Firms currently face paltry fines -- Au$2.2 million -- for failing to protect customer data.

Dreyfus last week said these fines would be ratcheted up to Au$50 million.

"Unfortunately, significant privacy breaches in recent weeks have shown existing safeguards are inadequate," he said.

"It's not enough for a penalty for a major data breach to be seen as the cost of doing business."

Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil on Tuesday said the fallout from the Medibank hack was "potentially irreparable".

"One of the reasons why the government is so worried about this is because of the nature of the data," she told Australia's parliament.

"When it comes to the personal health information of Australians, the damage here is potentially irreparable."

O'Neil has previously described hacking as a "dog act" -- an Australian phrase reserved for something especially shameful or despicable.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Apple rally fuels tech share turnaround, lifting US stocks

Tech shares were back on their front foot Friday following solid Apple results, boosting the Nasdaq nearly three percent and adding to weekly gains. Art Hogan, analyst at B. Riley Financial, said tech shares benefited Friday from an "oversold rebound," adding that semiconductor shares were lifted by Facebook parent Meta's plan to boost investment in the metaverse.
AFP

War in Ukraine strains ties between Africa and West

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has dug a rift between African countries and supporters in the West who are urging the continent to show solidarity with Europe. Russia's invasion is "an existential threat to the stability and integrity of our continent", French minister of state Chrysoula Zacharopoulou told the conference.
AFP

Mega party as S.Africa crowns new Zulu king

Tens of thousands of people in colourful regalia gathered at a huge soccer stadium in the coastal city of Durban on Saturday to celebrate the official coronation of South Africa's Zulu king. Although the title of king does not bestow executive power, the monarchs wield great moral influence over more than 11 million Zulus, who make up nearly a fifth of South Africa's population.
AFP

Germany reviewing possible Chinese takeover of chip factory

The German government is reviewing a possible sale of a local chip factory to a Chinese-owned firm, sources said Thursday, despite the reported concerns of intelligence agencies. Germany's coalition government on Wednesday allowed a Chinese firm to buy a reduced stake in a Hamburg port terminal, after Scholz resisted calls to ban the disputed sale outright over security concerns.
AFP

More than 150 killed in Halloween stampede in Seoul

More than 150 people were killed and scores more were injured in a deadly stampede at a packed Halloween event in central Seoul late Saturday, officials said, in one of South Korea's worst-ever accidents. The ministry of interior said that 150 more were injured.
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

Global warming palpable for 96% of humans: study

Whether they realised it or not, some 7.6 billion people -- 96 percent of humanity -- felt global warming's impact on temperatures over the last 12 months, researchers have said. People in tropical regions and on small islands surrounded by heat-absorbing oceans were disproportionately impacted by human-induced temperature increases to which they barely contributed.
AFP

'No plans' for Prince William to go to Qatar World Cup: source

There are no plans for Prince William to go to Qatar to watch the World Cup next month, a source said Friday, as the Gulf state faces intense scrutiny of its rights record. William also holds the royal title Prince of Wales, and the Welsh team will join England in Qatar for their first World Cup finals since 1958.
AFP

EU strikes deal to ban combustion-engine cars by 2035

The European Union on Thursday struck an agreement on legislation to phase out new CO2-emitting vehicles by 2035, negotiators announced. Currently around 12 percent of new cars sold in the European Union are electric vehicles, with its consumers shifting away from CO2-emitting models as energy costs and greener traffic regulations bite.
AFP

US tech titans buffeted by economic headwinds and TikTok

US tech titans looking to the future are seeing growth take a beating in the face of foreign competition and a tough economy. Apple reported solid profits on rising revenues, but the tech giant's iPhone sales missed estimates while it saw slowing growth in services revenues.
AFP

Critical Russian sci-fi writer vows to keep speaking out

Russian science fiction writer Dmitry Glukhovsky insists he will not stop speaking out against Moscow, despite facing years in jail after being charged over criticism of the war in Ukraine. The author and former journalist says he now faces up to 15 years in jail if he returns home and is convicted, as well as a hefty fine.
AFP

China economic slowdown to drag on Asia growth: IMF

China's "sharp and uncharacteristic" economic slowdown is expected to drag on growth across Asia through the end of next year, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned Friday, darkening an already gloomy global outlook. China's "broad-based" slowdown "is estimated to have important spillovers to the rest of Asia through trade and financial links", according to the IMF. It noted that the region may also face other "persistent" headwinds in the form of tighter global monetary policy and Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, which has caused commodities prices to spike.
AFP

Xi says China, US must 'find ways to get along'

President Xi Jinping said China and the United States must "find ways to get along" to safeguard world peace and development, state media reported Thursday, as he embarks on his precedent-breaking third term in power. Xi added that China was "willing to work with the US to give mutual respect, coexist peacefully... (and) find ways to get along in the new era", the broadcaster reported. 
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

High-profile Australian rape case abruptly ends in mistrial

A high-profile rape case that ignited nationwide protests across Australia abruptly ended Thursday in a mistrial, the latest twist in a courtroom saga involving some of the country's most senior politicians. The jury -- comprising eight women and four men -- had been deliberating for five days when Chief Justice Lucy McCallum discharged them and declared a mistrial on a technicality.
AFP

In Brazil, a dirty vote campaign ends with colorful rallies

Thousands of cheering supporters poured into the streets of Brazil Saturday for final rallies on the eve of a knife-edge electoral showdown between Jair Bolsonaro and rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva that is seen as too close to call. "I think we will win," the charismatic but graft-tainted former president Lula said in Sao Paulo, vowing to "return this country to normalcy", before a final rally in which a sea of thousands of red-clad, flag-waving supporters cheered and sang "Get out Jair!"
AFP

US terror alert in S.Africa 'unfortunate': Ramaphosa

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday regretted as "unfortunate" the US embassy's issuing of a warning of a possible weekend "terrorist" attack in the country without consulting his government. "Any form of alert will come from the government of the republic of South Africa and it is unfortunate that another government should issue such a threat as to send panic amongst our people," said Ramaphosa.
AFP

AFP

90K+
Followers
35K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy