Miranda Lambert’s Nashville Mansion Is for Sale for $3.98 Million

By Eryn Murphy
 3 days ago

Country star Miranda Lambert lives in Nashville, Tennessee with her husband Brendan McLoughlin . On her farm, Lambert has multiple dogs, cats, horses, and other animals. Recently, Lambert’s former Nashville home was put on the market for $3,980,000.

Miranda Lambert | Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM

Miranda Lambert’s former house is for sale

In a new real estate listing , Lambert’s former Nashville home is listed for sale. The five-bedroom house was originally listed for over $4 million, and it is now listed for $3,980,000, which the listing breaks down to be $636 per square foot. The home’s monthly payment is estimated to be $24,849 a month.

According to the listing, the home has three covered porches, a home theater, multiple rooms with attached bathrooms, and the property is gated. The house’s master bedroom has its own fireplace and attached porch.

According to Taste of Country , “Lambert paid $1.75 million for the estate in 2015, and she sold it in 2020 for $2,595,000.”

Miranda Lambert currently lives on a farm with her husband

Lambert married McLoughlin, a former NYPD officer, in 2019. When not traveling or visiting New York City, Lambert and McLoughlin reside on Lambert’s farm in Nashville.

In an interview with People Magazine , Lambert revealed how McLoughlin adjusted to living on a farm after living in New York City for so long.

“I want to be open about how happy we are… I just don’t give two s***s about people’s opinion of me, my marriage, my music or anything else. I just care that I’m being me. He jumped right into this lifestyle — there’s a learning curve taking a New Yorker straight to the woods — but it was a big laugh,” Lambert said.

The singer continued, “It’s nice to have a partner in that, someone by your side that supports you, loves you and believes in you. He loves me for me. It’s a really cool thing to have in my life, at this point in my life.”

The singer has multiple animals on her farm

On her farm, Lambert has multiple pets and she is known for frequently rescuing animals. In June, Lambert adopted a new cat named Ravioli and a horse named Cowboy.

Based on her social media posts, it’s estimated Lambert has five dogs, three cats, six horses, plus multiple goats, rabbits, and chickens on her farm.

When touring, Lambert will travel with some of her dogs . In September, the country singer kicked off her Las Vegas residency , Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency .

On Twitter , Lambert shared a photo showing some of her dogs traveling with her to Las Vegas.

Lambert captioned the photo, “Vegas here we come!”

Shows for Velvet Rodeo will resume at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood on Nov. 26.

