Virginia State

via.news

Gevo Stock Over 22% Up In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO) jumped by a staggering 22.5% in 10 sessions from $2 at 2022-10-14, to $2.45 at 11:12 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is falling 1.39% to $11,043.19, after three successive sessions in a row of gains. Gevo’s...
COLORADO STATE
via.news

Groupon Stock Impressive Rise On Wednesday, Outperforms Market

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Groupon (GRPN) jumping 11.85% to $7.36 on Wednesday while NASDAQ fell 2.04% to $10,970.99. Groupon’s last close was $6.58, 78.88% under its 52-week high of $31.15. About Groupon. Groupon, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers...
ILLINOIS STATE
via.news

JD.com Stock Was 9.65% Up Today

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with JD.com rising 9.65% to $41.42 on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ dropped 2.04% to $10,970.99, after three successive sessions in a row of gains, on what was an all-around down trend exchanging session today. JD.com’s last close...
via.news

Zai Lab Stock 11.81% Up Today

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Zai Lab jumping 11.81% to $26.70 on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ dropped 2.04% to $10,970.99, after three consecutive sessions in a row of gains, on what was an all-around negative trend trading session today. Zai Lab’s...
via.news

Marathon Oil Stock Bullish By 34% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE: MRO) rose by a staggering 34.01% in 21 sessions from $22.58 to $30.26 at 15:51 EST on Wednesday, after three consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 0.67% to $14,537.19, after three sequential sessions in a row of gains.
TEXAS STATE
via.news

Bilibili Stock Bearish By 31% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) fell by a staggering 31.28% in 21 sessions from $15.25 to $10.48 at 16:21 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is falling 2.06% to $10,968.71, after three sequential sessions in a row of gains. Bilibili’s last close...
via.news

Bionano Genomics Stock Was 9.62% Up Today

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Bionano Genomics (BNGO) jumping 9.62% to $2.57 on Wednesday while NASDAQ dropped 2.04% to $10,970.99. Bionano Genomics’s last close was $2.34, 62.74% under its 52-week high of $6.28. Is Bionano Genomics Stock a Good Investment?. If you want to know...
via.news

Aspen Group Stock Went Down By Over 9% Today

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) dropped 9.43% to $0.36 at 16:02 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is dropping 2.06% to $10,968.71, after three sequential sessions in a row of gains. This seems, at the moment, an all-around negative trend exchanging session today.
via.news

Aspen Group Already 4% Up, Almost Four Hours Before The Market Open

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than four hours and Aspen Group‘s pre-market value is already 4.96% up. Aspen Group’s last close was $0.36, 93.5% under its 52-week high of $5.49. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Aspen Group (ASPU) dropping 11.17% to $0.36. NASDAQ slid...
via.news

Shopify Stock Was Up By 17.74% Today

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Shopify (SHOP) rising 17.74% to $34.22 on Thursday while NYSE rose 0.26% to $14,569.90. Shopify’s last close was $29.06, 83.52% under its 52-week high of $176.29. About Shopify. Shopify Inc. is a commerce company that offers a commerce platform as...
via.news

Rumble Stock Bullish Momentum With A 17.28% Rise On Wednesday

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Rumble (RUM) rising 17.28% to $9.94 on Wednesday while NASDAQ slid 2.04% to $10,970.99. Rumble Inc. operates video sharing platforms. Rumble.com is a video sharing platform. It allows creators of videos to livestream, host, distribute, create, and manage OTT streams, as well as monetize them. Locals.com is a subscription-based platform for video sharing. It was established in Longboat Key in Florida in 2013.
FLORIDA STATE
via.news

Less Than Two Hours Before The NASDAQ Open, Momo Is Down By 4%

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than two hours and Momo‘s pre-market value is already 4.99% down. Momo’s last close was $5.00, 64.27% under its 52-week high of $14.00. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Momo (MOMO) jumping 6.84% to $5.00. NASDAQ fell 2.04% to $10,970.99,...
via.news

Shopify Reports Smaller-than-forecast Loss, Still 14% Rise At Session Start On Thursday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) jumped by a staggering 14.69% to $33.33 at 10:22 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is rising 0.63% to $14,531.69, after four successive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, up to now, a somewhat positive trend exchanging session today.
via.news

Mizuho Financial Group Already 4% Down, Almost Five Hours Before The NYSE Open

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than five hours and Mizuho Financial Group‘s pre-market value is already 4.46% down. Mizuho Financial Group’s last close was $2.24, 23.81% below its 52-week high of $2.94. The last session, NYSE ended with Mizuho Financial Group (MFG) rising 0.9% to...
via.news

Dow Jones Industrial Average Bullish By 8% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 8.58% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Thursday, 27 October, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $32,229.28. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 60328499, 84.17% below its average volume of...

