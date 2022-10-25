Read full article on original website
JD.com Stock Was 9.65% Up Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with JD.com rising 9.65% to $41.42 on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ dropped 2.04% to $10,970.99, after three successive sessions in a row of gains, on what was an all-around down trend exchanging session today. JD.com’s last close...
Walmart Rollback Days deal: Sony's 75-inch 4K TV is 67% off
Walmart's Rollback Days just started this morning, meaning you can save hundreds -- if not thousands -- on much-needed tech upgrades. One such upgrade? The Sony 75-inch Class XR75X95J BRAVIA XR Full Array LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV is on sale for only $1,298, saving you $1,699. This is the lowest price we've seen on this particular model.
Dell Clearance Sale: Save $230 on the Dell XPS 13 today
If you’ve had an eye on the Dell XPS 13 for a while, or if you’re simply in the market for a reliable device, here’s your chance to buy the laptop with a significant discount. It’s currently available in Dell’s clearance sale at $270 off, which brings its price down to $900 from its original price of $1,170. This is one of the best Dell laptop deals that you can get right now, but you need to hurry if you don’t want to miss out because we expect stocks to go quickly.
65-inch Samsung 4K TV just got slashed by $450 in this early Black Friday deal
Early Black Friday TV deals have landed at Amazon: this 65-inch Samsung QLED 4K TV just dropped to a lowest ever price.
Apple's Latest iPad Air 5 Hits Lowest Price Ever During Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale
Apple's newest fifth-gen iPad Air hit shelves in April and is now marked down to its lowest price ever thanks to Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. The sleek, powerful tablet comes supercharged with Apple's M1 processor, which is the same series found in MacBooks — equipping it with all-day battery life and a massive leap in iPad performance. Right now, you can save $80 on the 256GB Wi-Fi model of Apple's iPad Air 5 during the October Prime Day sale event.
Rumble Stock Bullish Momentum With A 17.28% Rise On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Rumble (RUM) rising 17.28% to $9.94 on Wednesday while NASDAQ slid 2.04% to $10,970.99. Rumble Inc. operates video sharing platforms. Rumble.com is a video sharing platform. It allows creators of videos to livestream, host, distribute, create, and manage OTT streams, as well as monetize them. Locals.com is a subscription-based platform for video sharing. It was established in Longboat Key in Florida in 2013.
The gorgeous 12.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus tablet is $350 off for Prime Day
The Galaxy Tab S7+ from Samsung was easily one of our favorite Android tablets when it was released, and it's a stellar deal thanks to some steep Prime Day savings on Amazon. If you're looking for a large 12.4-inch tablet with plenty of power for work and play, it's hard to go wrong with this Galaxy Tab S7+.
Pinduoduo Stock Impressive Jump On Wednesday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Pinduoduo rising 11.31% to $52.91 on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ fell 2.04% to $10,970.99, after three consecutive sessions in a row of gains, on what was an all-around negative trend exchanging session today. Pinduoduo’s last close...
Rumble Stock Over 40% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Rumble (NASDAQ: RUM) jumped by a staggering 40.56% in 10 sessions from $7.08 at 2022-10-20, to $9.95 at 11:42 EST on Thursday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 0.69% to $10,895.08, following the last session’s downward trend. About...
Bilibili Stock Bearish By 31% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) fell by a staggering 31.28% in 21 sessions from $15.25 to $10.48 at 16:21 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is falling 2.06% to $10,968.71, after three sequential sessions in a row of gains. Bilibili’s last close...
Early Black Friday deal drops the 2022 iPad Air to its lowest price ever
October is winding down, which means early Black Friday deals are starting to pop up, and we've just spotted a cant-be-missed off on Apple's 2022 iPad Air. Amazon has the Apple iPad Air 5 on sale for $519 (was $599) (opens in new tab) - the lowest price we've ever seen.
Shopify Stock Was Up By 17.74% Today
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Shopify (SHOP) rising 17.74% to $34.22 on Thursday while NYSE rose 0.26% to $14,569.90. Shopify’s last close was $29.06, 83.52% under its 52-week high of $176.29. About Shopify. Shopify Inc. is a commerce company that offers a commerce platform as...
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Bullish Momentum With A 7% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 7.95% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Thursday, 27 October, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $13,151.43. Regarding DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 10.86% up from its 52-week low and 19.27% down from its 52-week high.
Meta Increases AI Capex: Down By Over 22% At Session Start Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Facebook (NASDAQ: META) dropped by a staggering 22.47% to $100.65 at 10:27 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is dropping 2.04% to $10,970.99, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, so far, an all-around bearish trend trading session today.
iPad Pro M2 vs iPad Pro M1: what's new in 2022
Should you rush out and get the M2, or skip this one and wait for the next generation?
Bilibili Already 5% Down, Almost Five Hours Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and Bilibili‘s pre-market value is already 5.73% down. Bilibili’s last close was $10.48, 88.33% below its 52-week high of $89.80. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Bilibili (BILI) jumping 5.54% to $10.48. NASDAQ slid 2.04% to $10,970.99,...
NYSE Composite Bullish By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 5.52% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:14 EST on Thursday, 27 October, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $14,596.56. About NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 23.38% up from its 52-week low and 12.74% down from its 52-week high.
Best Early Black Friday Deals on Electronics
The early Black Friday deals have started, and you can find some impressive savings right now on giftable items such as headphones, TVs, Bluetooth speakers, wireless routers, fitness trackers, laptops, and more. This year, the biggest savings on tech are expected to arrive on Thanksgiving, with some of the best prices of the year for TVs coming on Black Friday, but that doesn’t mean you can’t find good deals now, too. And because many retailers have price-matching policies for the holidays, you might be able to shop now and get a partial refund later. Just check the retailer’s policies before you buy—and save those receipts.
The best stylus phone in 2022
Edit photos with precision, draw, sketch, take notes and more, with the best stylus phone on the market today
Best Cyber Monday laptop deals 2022: MacBooks, Windows, and more
Laptops are a hot ticket item for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Sure, they don’t get as much attention as things like TVs and Apple products, but if you’re in the market for a laptop, then Black Friday and Cyber Monday are absolutely the time to buy. That’s why we’ve put together this guide on the best Cyber Monday laptop deals for 2022.
