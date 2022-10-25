Read full article on original website
Why Nvidia Stock Is Surging After Hours
NVIDIA Corp NVDA shares are trading higher in Wednesday's after-hours session after Meta Platforms Inc META raised its capital expenditures outlook, citing increased data center spending. Meta said it now expects 2022 capex to be in the range of $32 billion to $33 billion, updated from previous guidance of $30...
NASDAQ
3 Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks To Watch Today
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), Dow Jones, or simply the Dow, is a stock market index that gauges the stock performance of 30 large publicly traded companies based in the United States. As a result, Dow Jones stocks are some of the most influential stocks on Wall Street. What’s more, they are often used to give investors a snapshot of how the U.S. stock market is doing.
NASDAQ
US STOCKS-Dow jumps on earnings boost, Meta drags Nasdaq lower
The Dow jumped on Thursday after a slew of upbeat earnings reports and data showing a rebound in economic growth eased some nerves about a recession, while the Nasdaq was pressured by a slump in Meta shares. For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click...
US Stocks Could Continue Last Week's Momentum As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Surge Ahead Of Tech-Heavy Earnings Week — Tesla, Twitter, Chinese Companies In Focus
The major U.S. index futures point to a higher open on Monday following the strong gains posted by all three major averages last week. Stocks rallied all across in the week ended Oct. 21 as traders reacted positively to earnings reports and mulled over the surge in bond yields. The Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 Index ended at their highest levels in about two weeks, while the Dow settled at an over one-month high.
US Stocks Poised For A Rip-Roaring Start To Week As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Jump — Tesla, Netflix, BofA, Splunk In Focus
Trading in index futures suggests a markedly higher opening by Wall Street stocks on Monday, as traders look ahead to the unfolding third-quarter reporting season with optimism. The major U.S. averages closed the week ended Oct. 14 on a mixed note amid fears that the Fed will continue to raise...
CNBC
Jim Cramer says these 14 stocks are ‘about to pop’
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could bounce soon. "The S&P [500]'s down almost 25% for the year, and we've gone eleven months since the bear market began. The average bear market only lasts for about 13 months. So maybe we have an expiration date coming up and soon, some of these are going to pop," he said.
US Stocks Mostly Higher; Dow Jumps Over 400 Points
U.S. stocks traded mostly higher this morning, with the Dow Jones climbing more than 400 points on Thursday. The Dow traded up 1.52% to 32,323.58 while the NASDAQ fell 0.07% to 10,963.36. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.54% to 3,851.43. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Industrials shares climbed 2.1% on...
NASDAQ
A Bear Market Rally or Markets Forming a Solid Base: 5 Picks
Wall Street is witnessing a good rally in October after a horrible September. Historically, several major stock market crashes happened this month. However, this year, it looks like October will see a happy ending. Month to date, the three major stock indexes — the Dow, the S&P 500 and the...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
On Monday, 413 companies reached new 52-week lows. Tesla TSLA was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. ALFI ALF was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Tricida TCDA was the biggest loser, trading down 94.53% to reach its...
parktelegraph.com
Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) Could Achieve Gains In The Near Future
There is a slight risk associated with trading before and after the market open. Due to lower liquidity and higher volatility, extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads on particular security due to the release of critical financial information after regular trading hours. After-hours trades for Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by $0.0015, or 0.54%, to $0.2795. The Ideanomics Inc. has recorded 115,257 volume in the after hours trading session. Earlier, Yahoo Finance discussed this stock as it revealed Ideanomics, Solectrac complete industry-leading delivery of electric tractors to major fleet operators.
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Higher as Positive Momentum Continues
Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the green as yesterday’s positive momentum continues. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 increased by 1.13%, 1.16%, and 0.77%, respectively. The healthcare sector was the session’s laggard, as it gained 0.56%. Conversely, the industrial sector...
via.news
Marathon Oil Stock Bullish By 34% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE: MRO) rose by a staggering 34.01% in 21 sessions from $22.58 to $30.26 at 15:51 EST on Wednesday, after three consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 0.67% to $14,537.19, after three sequential sessions in a row of gains.
via.news
Aspen Group Stock Went Down By Over 9% Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) dropped 9.43% to $0.36 at 16:02 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is dropping 2.06% to $10,968.71, after three sequential sessions in a row of gains. This seems, at the moment, an all-around negative trend exchanging session today.
via.news
Groupon Stock Impressive Rise On Wednesday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Groupon (GRPN) jumping 11.85% to $7.36 on Wednesday while NASDAQ fell 2.04% to $10,970.99. Groupon’s last close was $6.58, 78.88% under its 52-week high of $31.15. About Groupon. Groupon, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers...
via.news
Rollins Stock 9.42% Up On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Rollins jumping 9.42% to $39.33 on Wednesday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE rose 0.63% to $14,531.69, after three successive sessions in a row of gains, on what was a somewhat bullish trend exchanging session today. Rollins’s...
via.news
Rumble Stock Bullish Momentum With A 17.28% Rise On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Rumble (RUM) rising 17.28% to $9.94 on Wednesday while NASDAQ slid 2.04% to $10,970.99. Rumble Inc. operates video sharing platforms. Rumble.com is a video sharing platform. It allows creators of videos to livestream, host, distribute, create, and manage OTT streams, as well as monetize them. Locals.com is a subscription-based platform for video sharing. It was established in Longboat Key in Florida in 2013.
via.news
JD.com Stock Was 9.65% Up Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with JD.com rising 9.65% to $41.42 on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ dropped 2.04% to $10,970.99, after three successive sessions in a row of gains, on what was an all-around down trend exchanging session today. JD.com’s last close...
via.news
Enphase Energy Stock Was Up By 9.77% Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Enphase Energy rising 9.77% to $291.55 on Wednesday, after four sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ slid 2.04% to $10,970.99, after three consecutive sessions in a row of gains, on what was an all-around negative trend exchanging session today.
via.news
FAT Brands Stock Was 12.33% Up Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with FAT Brands rising 12.33% to $7.71 on Wednesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ fell 2.04% to $10,970.99, after three successive sessions in a row of gains, on what was an all-around bearish trend trading session today.
