Illinois State

IDNR captures mountain lion in Illinois

Update 1:33pm IDNR announced they have captured the mountain lion and are transferring it to a special feline sanctuary. Wildlife experts and law enforcement officials determined the cougar was too close to Springfield residents and property and needed to be relocated safely. The mountain lion was tranquilized by USDA Wildlife Services around noon. “Thank you […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
B100

Candles in Pumpkins Banned in the State of Illinois?

Halloween weekend is upon us, and many people will be carving pumpkins to create jack-o'-lanterns if they haven't already done so. Traditionally, most people illuminate their pumpkins with a small candle to give them that spooky and exciting effect. But is it against the law in Illinois to use a candle to illuminate your jack-o-lantern?
ILLINOIS STATE
Herald & Review

Pritzker, Bailey offer contrast in Illinois governor's race

In less than two weeks, Illinois voters will decide whether to reelect Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker to another four-year term or send the billionaire businessman packing in favor of Republican state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, a downstate farmer who spent much of the past four years as Pritzker's foil. Pritzker,...
ILLINOIS STATE
Grand Rapids Business Journal

A new 58-mile bike trail will connect West Michigan to Chicago

From Michigan to Indiana to Illinois, bikers and pedestrians will soon be able to travel across state lines on a scenic, non-motorized greenway along the south shore of Lake Michigan. The Marquette Greenway Trail Project will stretch 58 miles and connect Calumet Park on Chicago’s southeast side to downtown New...
CHICAGO, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

Illinois State Representative Tom Bennett: Illinois unemployment now a full percentage point worse than national average

As the national economy has struggled to recover from the pandemic shutdowns, Illinois has struggled more than the nation as a whole. Other states, including some of our neighbors with better jobs-creation climates, have added jobs at faster rates than Illinois has, and we have continued to lag behind the national recovery as well.
ILLINOIS STATE
WGNtv.com

Interstate 80— the dividing line between weather events?

Why does Interstate 80 so often happen to be a division line between different kinds of weather? I have heard it mentioned in weather bulletins as the dividing line several times. Morty Green, Bolingbrook. Dear Morty,. Interstate 80 runs east-west across northern Illinois and northwest Indiana and cuts through Joliet....
JOLIET, IL
1440 WROK

Haunted Golf Cart Ride Is One Of Kind Halloween Attraction In WI

If you're looking for a different kind of Halloween attraction, then don't look any further because I've got the perfect event for you. I'm sure you've heard the saying, "only in Wisconsin." I understand that it doesn't sound very flattering to the residents but to me, it's a term of endearment. In my mind, that just means they do things their own way and don't care what the other states think. I've got the perfect example.
CHILTON, WI
WJFW-TV

Woman killed in crash with Wisconsin State Senator was driving 100 MPH

ASHLAND - A Pennsylvania woman who was killed in a car crash involving Wisconsin Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley was driving 100 mph at the time of the crash. Records show 27-year-old Alyssa Ortman, was traveling nearly 60 mph over the speed limit when the collision with Bewley and another driver occurred in Ashland on July 22. Ortman's 5-year-old daughter was also in the car and died as a result of the crash.
ASHLAND, WI
1440 WROK

Haunted Houses In Illinois That Are Perfect For Scaredy Cats

If you're looking for kid friendly haunted houses in Illinois, here are a few to check out. This is a great question but unfortunately, there is no real correct answer. It varies from child to child. Definitely, don't take them too young. I remember going to my first haunted house and I wasn't ready yet. I freaked out. It took me years before I could go back again. Don't push the kids, just let them do it when the time feels right to them.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

1440 WROK

