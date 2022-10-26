Read full article on original website
Related
One Last Look at an Illinois Neighborhood that Simply Disappeared
Nearly a dozen families called this Illinois neighborhood home at one time. Now, it's been completely wiped away. Homes were abandoned and then demolished. It's a quiet neighborhood in the Land of Lincoln that simply disappeared all because of water. Decaying Midwest just shared an interesting investigation into what used...
Illinois quick hits: Gabbard to rally for Bailey; mountain lion captured in Springfield
The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting an uptick in COVID-19 cases within the past week. The number of counties under the “high” community level for the virus rose from three to five, and there are another 33 at a “medium” level, per guidelines set by the CDC.
IDNR captures mountain lion in Illinois
Update 1:33pm IDNR announced they have captured the mountain lion and are transferring it to a special feline sanctuary. Wildlife experts and law enforcement officials determined the cougar was too close to Springfield residents and property and needed to be relocated safely. The mountain lion was tranquilized by USDA Wildlife Services around noon. “Thank you […]
Last Week Of Season For One Of Most Popular Flea Markets In IL
If you haven't visited this popular Illinois flea market yet this season, you might want to make plans to stop by this Sunday because it's the last week of the 2022 season. One Of Illinois' Biggest And Most Popular Flea Markets. When it comes to flea markets, Illinois has game....
This Illinois Dog Gets a “Sleepover” after 100 Days with No Home
An Illinois shelter has a unique idea about how to keep the spirits of the dogs they care for up. Sometimes they provide what they call a fun sleepover with a volunteer so the animals get the feeling of what it's like to be in a home again. New video shows what happened when a dog they have had for more than 100 days did this.
Central Illinois Proud
Colder temperatures and winter weather may be on our minds, but don’t forget Illinois’ second severe weather season
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – After our spring and summer severe weather season winds down, it’s easy to become complacent in late summer as the risk of severe weather decreases in Central Illinois. It’s not unusual for our storm readiness to take a backseat as we head into the holiday season.
Candles in Pumpkins Banned in the State of Illinois?
Halloween weekend is upon us, and many people will be carving pumpkins to create jack-o'-lanterns if they haven't already done so. Traditionally, most people illuminate their pumpkins with a small candle to give them that spooky and exciting effect. But is it against the law in Illinois to use a candle to illuminate your jack-o-lantern?
Herald & Review
Pritzker, Bailey offer contrast in Illinois governor's race
In less than two weeks, Illinois voters will decide whether to reelect Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker to another four-year term or send the billionaire businessman packing in favor of Republican state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, a downstate farmer who spent much of the past four years as Pritzker's foil. Pritzker,...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
A new 58-mile bike trail will connect West Michigan to Chicago
From Michigan to Indiana to Illinois, bikers and pedestrians will soon be able to travel across state lines on a scenic, non-motorized greenway along the south shore of Lake Michigan. The Marquette Greenway Trail Project will stretch 58 miles and connect Calumet Park on Chicago’s southeast side to downtown New...
Masks Recommended in 5 Illinois Counties With ‘High' COVID Community Level
Masks are advised in five Illinois counties that have returned to "high" COVID community level status following an increase in weekly metrics, according to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Friday, the following counties were all said to be at "high" community level...
New report says risk to State of Wisconsin from approving Kenosha casino significantly reduced
News Release Wisconsin Legislature - Kenosha Delegation Report highlights Walker-approved compact change eliminates Potawatomi ability to claw back earlier payments and requires tribe to prove future revenue losses Wisconsin’s potential liability to the Forest County Potawatomi Community ...
fordcountychronicle.com
Illinois State Representative Tom Bennett: Illinois unemployment now a full percentage point worse than national average
As the national economy has struggled to recover from the pandemic shutdowns, Illinois has struggled more than the nation as a whole. Other states, including some of our neighbors with better jobs-creation climates, have added jobs at faster rates than Illinois has, and we have continued to lag behind the national recovery as well.
WGNtv.com
Interstate 80— the dividing line between weather events?
Why does Interstate 80 so often happen to be a division line between different kinds of weather? I have heard it mentioned in weather bulletins as the dividing line several times. Morty Green, Bolingbrook. Dear Morty,. Interstate 80 runs east-west across northern Illinois and northwest Indiana and cuts through Joliet....
Illinois’ Skunks Are Really Active Right Now, Here’s Why
If you see a skunk here in Illinois (and the calendar says that you probably will), you're probably looking at the striped skunk, the most common and only skunk native to Illinois. Our state is also home to spotted skunks, hooded skunks and hog-nosed skunks, but there are far less of them.
Haunted Golf Cart Ride Is One Of Kind Halloween Attraction In WI
If you're looking for a different kind of Halloween attraction, then don't look any further because I've got the perfect event for you. I'm sure you've heard the saying, "only in Wisconsin." I understand that it doesn't sound very flattering to the residents but to me, it's a term of endearment. In my mind, that just means they do things their own way and don't care what the other states think. I've got the perfect example.
WJFW-TV
Woman killed in crash with Wisconsin State Senator was driving 100 MPH
ASHLAND - A Pennsylvania woman who was killed in a car crash involving Wisconsin Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley was driving 100 mph at the time of the crash. Records show 27-year-old Alyssa Ortman, was traveling nearly 60 mph over the speed limit when the collision with Bewley and another driver occurred in Ashland on July 22. Ortman's 5-year-old daughter was also in the car and died as a result of the crash.
5 Shows Coming to Northern Illinois In The Next Year That Your Kids Will Absolutely LOVE
Let's play a little game...What do all five of these things have in common with Rockford, Illinois?. Disney On Ice, Madagascar The Musical, Paw Patrol Live, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live, Peppa the Pig Live via Facebook, Canva. Disney On Ice, Madagascar The Musical, Paw Patrol Live, Hot Wheels Monster...
stcroix360.com
Residents of northwestern Wisconsin report increasing problems with bear hunters and hounds
High-tech hunters harass and trespass. In the remote counties of Northern Wisconsin, where the closest law enforcement officer is often at least 30 minutes away, a conflict between property owners and bear hunters running hounds through the woods is reaching a boiling point. The conflict, which has sprung up in...
Haunted Houses In Illinois That Are Perfect For Scaredy Cats
If you're looking for kid friendly haunted houses in Illinois, here are a few to check out. This is a great question but unfortunately, there is no real correct answer. It varies from child to child. Definitely, don't take them too young. I remember going to my first haunted house and I wasn't ready yet. I freaked out. It took me years before I could go back again. Don't push the kids, just let them do it when the time feels right to them.
sunflowerstateradio.com
Wisconsin men, company banned from doing business, fined for roofing and consumer protection act violations
TOPEKA – (October 27, 2022) – Two Wisconsin men and their company have been banned from doing business in Kansas and ordered to pay $230,000 in penalties for alleged violations of state roofing and consumer protection laws, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today. Benjamin Thayer, of Cambridge,...
1440 WROK
Rockford, IL
16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
1440 WROK has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2