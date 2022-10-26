Read full article on original website
Related
One Last Look at an Illinois Neighborhood that Simply Disappeared
Nearly a dozen families called this Illinois neighborhood home at one time. Now, it's been completely wiped away. Homes were abandoned and then demolished. It's a quiet neighborhood in the Land of Lincoln that simply disappeared all because of water. Decaying Midwest just shared an interesting investigation into what used...
Could You Handle this Illinois 55-Layer Samurai Burger Challenge?
Do you think your stomach could handle a 55-layer burger? If so, it's free at this Illinois burger joint. If not, it's gonna cost you big time. Thank you Only In Your State for bringing this epic burger challenge to my attention. This incredible food monolith is Gabutto Burger's 55-Layer Japanese Samurai Burger Challenge. Food Challenges lays out the facts of what you're up against. A famous food challenge YouTuber shared what he attempted to consume:
IDNR captures mountain lion in Illinois
Update 1:33pm IDNR announced they have captured the mountain lion and are transferring it to a special feline sanctuary. Wildlife experts and law enforcement officials determined the cougar was too close to Springfield residents and property and needed to be relocated safely. The mountain lion was tranquilized by USDA Wildlife Services around noon. “Thank you […]
Age Limit To Trick Or Treat In Illinois?
It's almost Halloween, and sadly it seems like more and more states, cities, and towns are cracking down on age limits for trick or treating, which to me seems dumb. If a teen would rather dress up with their younger siblings, or with friends to get some candy is it really a bad thing? They could be doing a lot worse.
Last Week Of Season For One Of Most Popular Flea Markets In IL
If you haven't visited this popular Illinois flea market yet this season, you might want to make plans to stop by this Sunday because it's the last week of the 2022 season. One Of Illinois' Biggest And Most Popular Flea Markets. When it comes to flea markets, Illinois has game....
This Illinois Dog Gets a “Sleepover” after 100 Days with No Home
An Illinois shelter has a unique idea about how to keep the spirits of the dogs they care for up. Sometimes they provide what they call a fun sleepover with a volunteer so the animals get the feeling of what it's like to be in a home again. New video shows what happened when a dog they have had for more than 100 days did this.
Central Illinois Proud
Colder temperatures and winter weather may be on our minds, but don’t forget Illinois’ second severe weather season
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – After our spring and summer severe weather season winds down, it’s easy to become complacent in late summer as the risk of severe weather decreases in Central Illinois. It’s not unusual for our storm readiness to take a backseat as we head into the holiday season.
Candles in Pumpkins Banned in the State of Illinois?
Halloween weekend is upon us, and many people will be carving pumpkins to create jack-o'-lanterns if they haven't already done so. Traditionally, most people illuminate their pumpkins with a small candle to give them that spooky and exciting effect. But is it against the law in Illinois to use a candle to illuminate your jack-o-lantern?
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of three beautiful places in Illinois that are great options for both a weekend getaway as well as a longer vacation, if you happen to have more free time on your hands.
Masks Recommended in 5 Illinois Counties With ‘High' COVID Community Level
Masks are advised in five Illinois counties that have returned to "high" COVID community level status following an increase in weekly metrics, according to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Friday, the following counties were all said to be at "high" community level...
New report says risk to State of Wisconsin from approving Kenosha casino significantly reduced
News Release Wisconsin Legislature - Kenosha Delegation Report highlights Walker-approved compact change eliminates Potawatomi ability to claw back earlier payments and requires tribe to prove future revenue losses Wisconsin’s potential liability to the Forest County Potawatomi Community ...
3 arrested after shooting at Illinois State Police, chase into Wisconsin
LA SALLE (WTVO) — Three people have been arrested after a shooting on I-39 led to a police chase across the border and into Wisconsin, during which the suspects reportedly opened fire on pursuing officers. According to the Illinois State Police, troopers located a vehicle described in the interstate shooting, around 8 p.m. in LaSalle […]
IDNR: Mountain lion detected near Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WCIA) — Mountain lions in Illinois are rare, with only eight confirmed sightings in the last 20 years. But the latest sighting was on Wednesday in western Springfield. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said it is monitoring a mountain lion equipped with a GPS collar that has been traveling through the state […]
Haunted Golf Cart Ride Is One Of Kind Halloween Attraction In WI
If you're looking for a different kind of Halloween attraction, then don't look any further because I've got the perfect event for you. I'm sure you've heard the saying, "only in Wisconsin." I understand that it doesn't sound very flattering to the residents but to me, it's a term of endearment. In my mind, that just means they do things their own way and don't care what the other states think. I've got the perfect example.
WISN
911 audio obtained in three hoax active shooter calls reveals single caller's voice
SAINT FRANCIS, Wis. — A string of fake active shooter calls to dispatchers across Wisconsin onOct. 20 impacted least nine schools. Several police agencies responded while students and staff locked down. WISN 12 News obtained the 911 calls made to South Milwaukee police, Pleasant Prairie police and the Ozaukee...
WJFW-TV
Woman killed in crash with Wisconsin State Senator was driving 100 MPH
ASHLAND - A Pennsylvania woman who was killed in a car crash involving Wisconsin Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley was driving 100 mph at the time of the crash. Records show 27-year-old Alyssa Ortman, was traveling nearly 60 mph over the speed limit when the collision with Bewley and another driver occurred in Ashland on July 22. Ortman's 5-year-old daughter was also in the car and died as a result of the crash.
Unique Way To Celebrate Halloween Is Illinois’ Haunted Boat Ride
If you thought ghosts were scary on land, just wait until you're out on the water. Many Different Kinds Of Haunts In Illinois This Year For Halloween. I learned something new this Halloween about Illinois. Not only are there a bunch of extremely scary haunted houses but there are many other kinds of haunts throughout the state to help get you into the spirit of the season.
5 Shows Coming to Northern Illinois In The Next Year That Your Kids Will Absolutely LOVE
Let's play a little game...What do all five of these things have in common with Rockford, Illinois?. Disney On Ice, Madagascar The Musical, Paw Patrol Live, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live, Peppa the Pig Live via Facebook, Canva. Disney On Ice, Madagascar The Musical, Paw Patrol Live, Hot Wheels Monster...
Haunted Houses In Illinois That Are Perfect For Scaredy Cats
If you're looking for kid friendly haunted houses in Illinois, here are a few to check out. This is a great question but unfortunately, there is no real correct answer. It varies from child to child. Definitely, don't take them too young. I remember going to my first haunted house and I wasn't ready yet. I freaked out. It took me years before I could go back again. Don't push the kids, just let them do it when the time feels right to them.
97ZOK
Rockford, IL
30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
97ZOK plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2