The Appalachian Renaissance Faire of Tennessee
(WJHL) Wendy Potter and Sydney Pickering tell us about The Appalachian Renaissance Faire of Tennessee event coming up in Greeneville November 5th and 6th along with a Nobles Banquet to be held on November 4th. For more information on these events visit www.AppalachianRenaissanceFaire.com.
This Is Tennessee's Most Haunted Restaurant
Food Network found the most "spirited" eateries around the country.
Multiple Tennessee Trails Closed After Bears 'Bluff Charge' Hikers
The trails will be closed until further notice after officials reported an increase in "bluff charges."
LIST: Overlooked fishing spots in East Tennessee
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee is among the best places in the United States for freshwater fishing. Anglers from around the country head to the Volunteer State for its diverse selection of fish, as well as its scenic waterways. East Tennessee in particular is home to world-class fisheries; the world-record smallmouth bass was actually […]
earnthenecklace.com
Amanda Hara Leaving WVLT-TV: Where Is the Knoxville Anchor Going?
Knoxville has followed Amanda Hara for a decade on WVLT-TV. But now the Emmy Award-winning journalist is moving on to the next step of her career. Amanda Hara announced she is leaving WVLT-TV in November 2022. Her regular viewers naturally want to know where the veteran news anchor is going and if the new opportunity will also take her away from Knoxville. Fortunately for WVLT-TV viewers, there’s still some time before her exit. Find out what Amanda Hara said about her departure from WVLT-TV here.
Two pilots with East Tennessee connections to fly over Saturday's game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two pilots connected to the University of Tennessee will fly F-35 fighter jets over campus before Saturday's game against Kentucky. Lt. Col. Jonathan Hassell worked at Neyland when he was young. He sold soft drinks at games to save money for flight lessons. "I would climb...
Flying Magazine
Record Crowd Gathers for Third ArkanSTOL Competition
How fast can you go slow? It’s a question that was answered during the third annual ArkanSTOL (Arkansas Short Takeoff and Landing) competition held in September in the Ozarks before the largest turnout to date. ArkanSTOL—Arkansas’ only backcountry flying competition held in the Ozark mountains at Byrd’s Adventure Center...
wvlt.tv
Anakeesta employee falls down embankment, flown to UTMC
Morristown man injured after bullmastiff attack at Panther Creek State Park. Tommy Potter has a broken elbow, stitches in his leg, and a bloody face after he says four dogs jumped on him and started biting. Updated: 4 hours ago. Volunteers with Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful are working to...
alabamanews.net
What the Tech? Check Out Incredible Light Show in Gatlinburg, Tennessee
When it comes to technology, there are some things I just cannot describe. Simply saying Astra Lumina is “kinda like a Disney show” does not do it justice. Astra Lumina Night Walk is a magical walk along a trail at Anakeesta in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. The park sits high...
wvlt.tv
Woman scammed out of $500 for Tennessee football tickets
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One Tennessee fan was scammed out of seeing the Vols play. “I was just very disappointed,” said Caitlin Ault, a Knoxville native and Tennessee Volunteers Football fan. Ault had her eyes set on going to one of the biggest games of the season, next Saturday’s...
wvlt.tv
Neyland Stadium goalposts showing up on Google maps... in Tennessee River
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee fans are still reeling after the Vols’ win over Alabama on Oct. 15, which inspired game attendees to take Neyland’s goalpost out of the stadium and put it in the Tennessee River. Google Maps appears to have made the move official, listing the...
Get Ready to Take an ‘Ocean Journey’ in East Tennessee in 2023
We all know Dolly Parton doesn't let any grass grow underneath her feet. Well, neither does her hometown of Sevierville TN. MORE EXCITING ADVENTURES COMING TO THE SMOKY MOUNTAINS. For the longest time, the small mountain community was simply that...a small mountain community that just so happens to be where...
WBIR
The Vanished | See the faces behind the missing people of Tennessee
There are hundreds of people currently missing in Tennessee. No matter how people ended up listed on the database, our intention is for them to be found.
This Is The Creepiest Urban Legend In Tennessee
Insider found the most unnerving legends in each state.
thesmokies.com
Are Gatlinburg fires common? A list of big fires in the area [2022]
I woke up early on a recent Sunday morning to the familiar rattling of my cell phone. I shook the cobwebs away and reached out, wondering what vastly important fantasy football alert I had just received. Or maybe Facebook had randomly decided to tell me that some rando friend had just posted for the first time in a while and Mark Zuckerburg thought I should know.
wvlt.tv
Married couple starts an affordable family clinic in Maryville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A married couple moved from Wisconsin to East Tennessee and will now open a family clinic in Maryville. It’s called Neighborhood Family Clinic, giving insured and uninsured residents an affordable healthcare option. However, Dr. Michael Nowak, who owns the clinic with his wife, said the...
indherald.com
Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee provides coats to every elementary student in Scott County
Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee on Monday (Oct. 24) began distributing new coats to every elementary student in Scott and Morgan counties — more than 4,000 in all. Tennessee Serves, an initiative of the First Lady, is partnering with nonprofit Operation Warm to deliver coats to every elementary school in the two counties. A total of 4,776 coats will be distributed to students at Burchfield, Fairview, Huntsville, Oneida, Robbins and Winfield in Scott County, as well as to Coalfield, Oakdale, Petros-Joyner, Sunbright and Wartburg in Morgan County.
WATE
How are East Tennessee’s dry conditions impacting the fall foliage?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s that time of year when people from near and far flock to East Tennessee to see the beautiful fall colors of the Appalachian and Great Smoky Mountains. However, the scenic landscapes will look different to some this season because of dry weather conditions over the last month.
Affordable home neighborhood opens in Dandridge
A neighborhood in Dandridge opened last week after a new construction development under the Housing and Urban Development code.
Check your tickets. Someone in West Tennessee is $100,000 richer after Powerball drawing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two lucky folks in Tennessee – one of them in the Mid-South – are each $100,000 richer after Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing. Lottery officials said a winning ticket was sold in Covington at the Exxon at 955 Hwy. 51 North. The other winning ticket was sold in Bristol, in the far northeastern part of the state.
Comments / 1