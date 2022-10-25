ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atherton, CA

WILX-TV

Williamston Police Department investigating threat to high school

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - Police are investigating a threat at Williamston High School that happened Friday. A letter was sent to parents and guardians Friday by Williamston Community Schools Administration that said there was a threat to the school found written in a high school restroom. The writing reportedly indicated a threat to Williamston High School next Wednesday.
WILLIAMSTON, MI
abc12.com

15-year-old charged as adult for allegedly shooting friend in Bay City

Prosecutors charged a 15-year-old Bay City boy as an adult for the alleged shooting of a 15-year-old girl last weekend. 15-year-old charged as adult for allegedly shooting friend in Bay City. Ernest Olivo faces six gun charges, including discharge of a firearm inside a building causing injury. He could face...
BAY CITY, MI
abc12.com

23-year-old accused of killing Grand Blanc teen sent to trial

A Wayne County judge ruled Thursday that there is enough evidence against Avion Sanders to order a trial for the death of Jacob Hills. 23-year-old accused of killing Grand Blanc teen sent to trial. A Wayne County judge ruled Thursday that there is enough evidence against Avion Sanders to order...
GRAND BLANC, MI
Club 93.7

Reflecting: Terrifying Week for Atherton and Davison Schools

The week of October 24th has proven to be a stressful, even terrifying week for many students, parents, teachers, bus drivers, faculty and emergency responders around Genesee County. Granted we didn't have a school shooting like Oxford did one year ago... or even St. Louis, MO last week. No, our community hell presented itself in a bevy of ways.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Another school threat found in South Lyon-area school, leads to lock-down

South Lyon High School was locked down Tuesday in response to a reported threat of a school shooting — the second such threat this month in the school district. The threat was written on a second-floor bathroom wall, claiming someone was “Gonna shoot the school up today.” It was found to be non-credible after the school was extensively searched, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Neighbors say red porch light was a signal for criminal activity, tenants now being evicted

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - After years of complaints and concerns, nuisance neighbors are finally being evicted from a Flint neighborhood. ABC 12 spoke with several neighbors who didn’t want us to use their names out of fear of retaliation about the house on Norbert Avenue. They tell us it’s been a haven for criminal activity and the people at the home would even turn on a red porch light to advertise. “I guess it’s open business when the red light is on,” said one neighbor. “There is a lot of traffic. Different people inside and outside the house, fights, shootings and deaths.”
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

15-year-old Bay City shooting victim faces long road to recovery

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Aubriana Anderson continues to recover from a gunshot wound to her head suffered last weekend in what police called an accident. The shooting happened in the Bay City home of Anderson's grandmother Saturday morning. The 15-year-old suspect in the case is facing some serious adult charges.
BAY CITY, MI
The Oakland Press

Quick action by credit card holder leads to arrest at high-end steakhouse

Troy police officers greeted a man awaiting his $142 dinner at a top-of-the-line steakhouse recently. The 30-year-old West Bloomfield man was waiting at the bar at Morton’s Steakhouse on Big Beaver Road in Troy shortly before 9 p.m. on Oct. 19. The man had placed the order ahead of...
TROY, MI
WNEM

Flint teen missing, police requesting information

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 16-year-old Flint boy is missing and police need your help. Marvin Darnell Walker III was last seen on Oct. 18 in the 1000 block of Edith Avenue about 2 p.m. Marvin is described as 6′ tall, 150 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair. He...
FLINT, MI
wsgw.com

Stabbing Victim, Suspect Both In Critical Condition in Bay County Assault, Police Chase

A woman is fighting for her life and her assailant is in critical condition after a domestic assault on Tuesday that landed both in the hospital. The woman is clinging to life after being stabbed multiple times in the parking lot of the Marathon gas station on West Midland Road in Auburn at about 6:15 on Tuesday. The suspect then fled the scene leading police on a chase leading into Saginaw County and back into Bay County, ending when the suspect crashed his pick-up truck into a townhome in Bay City’s Uptown. The suspect was arrested shortly after midnight and taken to an area hospital where he is reportedly in critical condition.
BAY COUNTY, MI
wsgw.com

Flint Man Wanted for Murder, Reward Offered

Police are looking for a suspect in a murder investigation. 39-year-old Charles Crutcher is wanted on charges of first degree pre-meditated murder and domestic violence. The killing took place October 19 in the 1200 block of Lillian Drive in Flint, where police say Crutcher stabbed a man to death. Crutcher is 6’1″ and about 175 pounds. He is considered armed and dangerous.
FLINT, MI

