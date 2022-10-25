Read full article on original website
Davison Girl Kicks Student’s Head Through School Bus Window
A Davison High School student was suspended last week after a violent interaction with another student. A jaw-dropping video that was taken on a Davison school bus back on October 19 has been making its rounds on social media. The video shows a girl leaning over and talking to a...
Flint area school closes for nearly a week over violent threats sent to students’ phones
In a letter sent home to families on Tuesday, the Superintendent of Atheron Community Schools said “multiple students received airdrop messages threatening school violence.” The messages were sent via AirDrop.
Family planning walk in downtown Flint to honor woman killed, others lost to domestic violence
FLINT, MI – The sister of a woman shot and killed earlier this year is planning an event she hopes will honor the memory of her lost loved one as well as others who have been victims of domestic violence. Alicia Jackson-Skaggs was 20 years old when she was...
abc12.com
Genesee County Jail inmates hear from mayor and school board candidates
The Genesee County Jail hosted a candidate forum for inmates to hear from people running for Flint mayor and school board. Genesee County Jail inmates hear from mayor and school board candidates. The Genesee County Jail hosted a meet the candidates town hall on Wednesday for the approximately 200 inmates...
WILX-TV
Williamston Police Department investigating threat to high school
WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - Police are investigating a threat at Williamston High School that happened Friday. A letter was sent to parents and guardians Friday by Williamston Community Schools Administration that said there was a threat to the school found written in a high school restroom. The writing reportedly indicated a threat to Williamston High School next Wednesday.
abc12.com
15-year-old charged as adult for allegedly shooting friend in Bay City
Prosecutors charged a 15-year-old Bay City boy as an adult for the alleged shooting of a 15-year-old girl last weekend. 15-year-old charged as adult for allegedly shooting friend in Bay City. Ernest Olivo faces six gun charges, including discharge of a firearm inside a building causing injury. He could face...
abc12.com
23-year-old accused of killing Grand Blanc teen sent to trial
A Wayne County judge ruled Thursday that there is enough evidence against Avion Sanders to order a trial for the death of Jacob Hills. 23-year-old accused of killing Grand Blanc teen sent to trial. A Wayne County judge ruled Thursday that there is enough evidence against Avion Sanders to order...
Reflecting: Terrifying Week for Atherton and Davison Schools
The week of October 24th has proven to be a stressful, even terrifying week for many students, parents, teachers, bus drivers, faculty and emergency responders around Genesee County. Granted we didn't have a school shooting like Oxford did one year ago... or even St. Louis, MO last week. No, our community hell presented itself in a bevy of ways.
fox2detroit.com
Parents outraged after 6-year-old special needs daughter was dropped at wrong bus stop
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Dearborn Heights couple says their 6-year-old daughter with special needs was dropped off at the wrong bus stop - and the school did nothing to help find her. "I'm thinking did something happen to my daughter," said Marcus White. "Now I'm in protection...
wkar.org
Ingham County Sheriff opens tip line for information regarding former area youth sports referee
The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office has opened a tip line for possible victims of a long-time Lansing-area youth sports referee. That’s after the man was arrested on multiple child sex abuse charges. Gerald Allen Sutter has worked as a sports official in mid-Michigan for nearly 50 years. On...
The Oakland Press
Another school threat found in South Lyon-area school, leads to lock-down
South Lyon High School was locked down Tuesday in response to a reported threat of a school shooting — the second such threat this month in the school district. The threat was written on a second-floor bathroom wall, claiming someone was “Gonna shoot the school up today.” It was found to be non-credible after the school was extensively searched, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.
abc12.com
Neighbors say red porch light was a signal for criminal activity, tenants now being evicted
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - After years of complaints and concerns, nuisance neighbors are finally being evicted from a Flint neighborhood. ABC 12 spoke with several neighbors who didn’t want us to use their names out of fear of retaliation about the house on Norbert Avenue. They tell us it’s been a haven for criminal activity and the people at the home would even turn on a red porch light to advertise. “I guess it’s open business when the red light is on,” said one neighbor. “There is a lot of traffic. Different people inside and outside the house, fights, shootings and deaths.”
fox2detroit.com
Crumbley parents in court • Special needs student dropped at wrong bus stop • Person of Interest in Roseville
FRIDAY NEWS HIT - James and Jennifer Crumbley's trial is set and their son has pled guilty - but the parents of the convicted mass shooter still have more hearings in court before they will be tried for involuntary manslaughter. The parents of the 16-year-old mass shooter will be in...
abc12.com
15-year-old Bay City shooting victim faces long road to recovery
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Aubriana Anderson continues to recover from a gunshot wound to her head suffered last weekend in what police called an accident. The shooting happened in the Bay City home of Anderson's grandmother Saturday morning. The 15-year-old suspect in the case is facing some serious adult charges.
The Oakland Press
Quick action by credit card holder leads to arrest at high-end steakhouse
Troy police officers greeted a man awaiting his $142 dinner at a top-of-the-line steakhouse recently. The 30-year-old West Bloomfield man was waiting at the bar at Morton’s Steakhouse on Big Beaver Road in Troy shortly before 9 p.m. on Oct. 19. The man had placed the order ahead of...
abc12.com
'Aggressive' drivers frustrate Grand Blanc parents during school pickup
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Grand Blanc Community Schools has canceled multiple bus routes since the start of the school year, frustrating parents as they try to get their kids to school and themselves to work. That frustration might be carrying over to the drop-off and pick-up lane. "It's very...
Oakland County woman gets 10 to 15 years for killing high school coach in drunk driving crash
A 56-year-old woman who killed a local high school coach will serve ten- to fifteen-years in prison. Wendy Bass took a plea deal, pleading guilty to drunken and reckless driving charges. In exchange, the second degree murder charge was dropped.
WNEM
Flint teen missing, police requesting information
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 16-year-old Flint boy is missing and police need your help. Marvin Darnell Walker III was last seen on Oct. 18 in the 1000 block of Edith Avenue about 2 p.m. Marvin is described as 6′ tall, 150 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair. He...
wsgw.com
Stabbing Victim, Suspect Both In Critical Condition in Bay County Assault, Police Chase
A woman is fighting for her life and her assailant is in critical condition after a domestic assault on Tuesday that landed both in the hospital. The woman is clinging to life after being stabbed multiple times in the parking lot of the Marathon gas station on West Midland Road in Auburn at about 6:15 on Tuesday. The suspect then fled the scene leading police on a chase leading into Saginaw County and back into Bay County, ending when the suspect crashed his pick-up truck into a townhome in Bay City’s Uptown. The suspect was arrested shortly after midnight and taken to an area hospital where he is reportedly in critical condition.
wsgw.com
Flint Man Wanted for Murder, Reward Offered
Police are looking for a suspect in a murder investigation. 39-year-old Charles Crutcher is wanted on charges of first degree pre-meditated murder and domestic violence. The killing took place October 19 in the 1200 block of Lillian Drive in Flint, where police say Crutcher stabbed a man to death. Crutcher is 6’1″ and about 175 pounds. He is considered armed and dangerous.
