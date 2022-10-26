Read full article on original website
Facebook parent Meta stock plummets, CEO Zuckerberg sees net worth sink
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's fortune shed approximately $9.9 billion after the tech giant's stock was weighed down by its disappointing third-quarter earnings results. As of the time of publication, real-time tracking by Forbes shows that Zuckerberg's net worth has slipped to $37.1 billion, pushing him back to the 26th spot on the outlet's billionaire's list.
Meta Platforms misses on EPS, signals bearish hiring in 2023
Meta Platforms, Facebook's parent company, reported its third-quarter financial results Wednesday, indicating it will take a bearish approach to hiring in 2023. The company generated $27.71 billion in third-quarter revenue, a 4% drop from the same period last year, but above the $27.38 billion estimated by analysts. Its net income...
Twitter shares to be suspended on NYSE ahead of Musk takeover
Elon Musk's $44 billion takeover of Twitter is moving closer to the court-ordered Oct. 28 deadline. Ahead of that, Twitter shares will be suspended from trading on Friday, according to the New York Stock Exchange's website. Musk visited Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco on Wednesday and hinted he was the...
Meta's quarterly profit dives as tough economy hits tech
Facebook-parent Meta reported Wednesday that its profit more than halved to $4.4 billion in the third quarter from $9.2 billion a year earlier, and said it plans "significant changes" to bolster efficiency in a tough economic environment. The number of monthly active users at Facebook was up just two percent to 2.96 billion at the end of September, Meta reported.
Hilton Hotels raises profit forecasts after strong third-quarter earnings
Following a solid third-quarter earnings report that surpassed prior estimates, Hilton World Holdings raised its profit forecast for the end of 2022.
Blood pressure medication recalled due to chemicals' possible link to cancer
Two lots of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets have been recalled due to the presence of nitrosamines, according to a notice posted on the Food and Drug Administration's website. Nitrosamines are common in water and foods, including cured and grilled meats, dairy products and vegetables and may increase the risk of...
Biden says the price of gas was 'over five dollars' when he took office, data shows it was $2.39
President Biden said that the price of gasoline was “over five dollars” when he first took office in January 2021, but the actual price was less than half of what he claimed.
Here are Wednesday's winning numbers in the $715.1M Powerball drawing
Saturday night's Powerball jackpot is an estimated $800 million, with the cash value, should you win, is an estimated $383.7 million.
Threat of diesel shortage looms as reserves dwindle
White House officials say they are watching diesel inventories closely following a report that reserves have been depleted to a low not seen since 2008.
Elon Musk fires Twitter’s top brass after closing $44 billion deal: reports
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has fired several top Twitter executives after officially taking control of the company Thursday evening. A source with knowledge of the matter told FOX Business that Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and Vijaya Gadde, head of legal policy, trust, and safety were fired. Musk had accused the three of misleading him and investors over the number of fake accounts on the platform.
Plane in India catches fire during takeoff, 'scary' moment captured on video
A dramatic video posted to social media shows the moment the engine of an IndiGo aircraft attempting to take off at Delhi Airport burst into flames. No one was hurt.
How to up your chances of winning the lottery
With the Powerball jackpot climbing to $800 million, people who dream of winning might be wondering if there are ways to increase the odds of taking home the prize money.
Trump makes first comments about Twitter since Musk takeover: 'Very happy'
Former President Trump on Friday weighed in on billionaire businessman Elon Musk's completed takeover of Twitter, saying he is "very happy" the social media platform is in "now in sane hands." Trump, who for now remains suspended from Twitter, blasted the company's old leadership after Musk fired several top Twitter...
Ousted Twitter top lawyer made calls to ban Trump, censor Hunter Biden laptop story
Twitter’s newly ousted top lawyer, Vijaya Gadde, made the calls to ban former President Donald Trump from the platform and to censor the Hunter Biden laptop story. Gadde lost her job, alongside CEO Parag Agrawal and CFO Ned Segal, during Thursday’s Freebird Massacre after billionaire Elon Musk took ownership of the social media giant.
Larry Kudlow: This election is about the crash in working folks' pocket books
Okay, 12 days left until the November 8th midterm elections and now there's a lot of talk about closing arguments. So, polls increasingly show a Democratic shellacking and a GOP broadening out its victories, but polls don't matter, only votes matter. Message matters. Facts are supposed to matter and credibility matters. So, I'm not so sure about these closing arguments per se, but I do know all campaign season long the Democrats have completely missed the boat.
Twitter fake out? Possible pranksters may have posed as fired data engineers
Two guys that stood outside Twitter's San Francisco office Friday with cardboard boxes claiming they were recently fired by Elon Musk, may have been lying.
President Biden says America isn't experiencing 'record inflation anymore' amid 8.2% spike in prices
President Biden said that America is no longer experiencing "record inflation anymore" during an interview on NewsNation on Thursday night.
Biden, Democrats ‘in a much worse position’ in midterms with tax and spend agenda: Grover Norquist
Americans for Tax Reform president Grover Norquist argues a Republican majority in Congress after the midterms could "absolutely" stop Democrats' "massive" spending agenda.
Inside Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen’s multimillion-dollar empire amid official divorce announcement
Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen have officially announced they have filed for divorce. Here's a look inside their multimillion-dollar empire.
Mercedes-Benz to leave Russia, sell assets amid war in Ukraine: 'Demanding environment'
Mercedes-Benz became the latest car maker to announce that it would be withdrawing from the Russian market and selling up its assets there.
