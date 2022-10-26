Read full article on original website
Culture Calendar reveals upcoming arts events for this weekend
Blue Ridge PBS Classic Cinema offers a trilogy of classic horror films on October 31Cheryl E PrestonBlue Ridge, VA
The Battle of Hanging Rock Civil War haunting at Greenhill Park in Salem VirginiaCheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
It's time to celebrate Dr. Pepper Day in Roanoke
SKYDOG A Tribute to the Allman Brothers Band
WSET
20-year-old in custody after police chase in Campbell County: Deputies
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said they took a man into custody Friday after a vehicle pursuit. 20-year-old Daniel Ardito of Phillipsburg New Jersey was taken into custody after a vehicle pursuit that involved multiple law enforcement agencies, deputies said. Ardito was driving a...
WSLS
Man charged in connection with fatal shooting in Southwest Roanoke
wfirnews.com
Update: Homicide suspect from Marshall Avenue SW incident named
WSET
23-year-old charged with first-degree murder after Palm Avenue NW shooting: RPD
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police Department has charged a 23-year-old in connection to a shooting on Palm Avenue NW in Roanoke on Saturday, September 3. The Roanoke Police Department was notified of reports of shots fired at the 1000 block of Palm Avenue NW on September 3.
WSET
The Bedford Co. Sheriff's Office is searching to locate two wanted individuals: Deputies
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Sheriff's Office said they are looking for two individuals that are wanted. Fredrick Barnett is wanted for Felony Domestic Assault and Melissa Branscom is wanted for Felony Probation Violation. "Want a little cash in your pocket? We can help with that! If...
WSET
Man arrested after string of Salem thefts
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — On Thursday the Salem Police Department said an arrest had been made in relation to a series of thefts that happened between October 3 and 7. Detectives arrested Tyrek Dyquan Caldwell after an investigation, SPD said. Caldwell faces 14 criminal offenses:. 3 counts of Interfering...
WSET
Lynch Station burglary suspect arrested, linked to other crimes
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A man from Hurt was arrested Tuesday in relation to a burglary from October 11, when law enforcement said electronic and power tools were stolen in the Lynch Station area. The Campbell County Sheriff's Office obtained a search warrant for a residence in Hurt...
wfirnews.com
Man arrested after three hour standoff in Vinton
Vinton, VA – On October 25, 2022, at 6:13 PM officers of the Vinton Police Department attempted to serve an Emergency Custody Order on a resident at the 700 block of Ramada Rd. Upon the officer’s arrival, the subject barricaded himself inside a locked bedroom inside the residence. Statements were made by the resident that compromised the safety of the scene if officers tried to gain access. Roanoke County S.W.A.T was called for assistance along with a negotiator team. At 9:24 PM, the subject surrendered and was taken into custody on the active Emergency Custody Order without further incident. The subject was transported to Lewis Gale Hospital for a medical evaluation. No injuries occurred to the officers or the subject during the incident.
WSLS
Man hospitalized after Northwest Roanoke shooting
WSET
Man seriously wounded from gunshot in Roanoke: Police
WSET
Local law enforcement officers were recognized by 'MADD'
(WSET) — Two local law enforcement officers were recognized for their outstanding efforts by "MADD". They were both recognized at the Virginia Law Enforcement Awards Ceremony. Bedford County Sheriff's Office recognized Sergeant Peterson for his outstanding efforts in DUI recognition and arrest, the department said. Sgt. Peterson leads BCSO...
WSET
Bond denied for man accused of kidnapping woman, shooting at police during standoff in MB
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Bond was denied on all counts of attempted murder for the man accused of barricading himself, causing an hours-long standoff in a Myrtle Beach neighborhood on Tuesday. William Berry Hodges, 45, of Roanoke, Va., is accused of shooting at officers during the standoff, barricading...
WSET
Bedford police hands out Halloween treats to kids
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Police Department gave treats to the kids from Main St. UMC on Friday. "We gave nothing but treats to all the little angels, deer, unicorns, and many more," the department said. The department also said that the kids brought them muffins.
WSET
Lynchburg Police Department shares safety tips for Halloween
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department reminds the public to stay safe this Halloween. They give tips to help everyone stay safe. Their tips are outlined below:. "Have a Happy Halloween Weekend," the department said.
wfirnews.com
Shooting in NW Roanoke early this morning
(from Roanoke PD) On October 26, 2022 at approximately 12:45 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1600 block of Syracuse Avenue NW. Responding officers located an adult male victim inside a vehicle in the area with what appeared to be serious gunshot wounds. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. Details about what led to the shooting are limited at this time. No suspects were located on scene and no arrests have been made regarding this incident.
wfirnews.com
Armed robbery this morning in NW Roanoke
WSLS
Man wanted after armed bank robbery in Roanoke
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke Police Investigating armed bank robbery
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke man accused of tying up victim in SC home 2 days before standoff
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police have identified a man they say shot at officers on Tuesday, prompting the evacuation of neighbors and an hours long standoff while he was barricaded inside a home. William Berry Hodges, 45, of Roanoke, Virginia, was arrested after the incident on...
WSET
Roanoke deputy retires after 27 years of service
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — After nearly three decades serving in the Roanoke Sheriff's Office, one man is saying goodbye to his role as a deputy to retire. Todd Murray served for 27 years in RSO in what the office said were years of committed service. "We appreciate your dedication...
