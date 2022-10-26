ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vinton, VA

WSLS

Man charged in connection with fatal shooting in Southwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE - 4:13 p.m. Roanoke police have arrested Anthony Hall, 29 of Roanoke in connection with Friday’s deadly shooting. Authorities say Hall is charged with second degree murder. Police say the investigation remains ongoing. UPDATE. A suspect is in custody after a man was shot...
ROANOKE, VA
wfirnews.com

Update: Homicide suspect from Marshall Avenue SW incident named

Roanoke Police are investigating a homicide in the 900-block of Marshall Avenue SW. Officials say a man was found dead with critical gunshot wounds on the porch of the residence this morning. A suspect of spotted running inside the home and then barricaded himself inside the attic for a little over an hour. The suspect has been taken into custody without incident.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Man arrested after string of Salem thefts

SALEM, Va. (WSET) — On Thursday the Salem Police Department said an arrest had been made in relation to a series of thefts that happened between October 3 and 7. Detectives arrested Tyrek Dyquan Caldwell after an investigation, SPD said. Caldwell faces 14 criminal offenses:. 3 counts of Interfering...
SALEM, VA
WSET

Lynch Station burglary suspect arrested, linked to other crimes

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A man from Hurt was arrested Tuesday in relation to a burglary from October 11, when law enforcement said electronic and power tools were stolen in the Lynch Station area. The Campbell County Sheriff's Office obtained a search warrant for a residence in Hurt...
LYNCH STATION, VA
wfirnews.com

Man arrested after three hour standoff in Vinton

Vinton, VA – On October 25, 2022, at 6:13 PM officers of the Vinton Police Department attempted to serve an Emergency Custody Order on a resident at the 700 block of Ramada Rd. Upon the officer’s arrival, the subject barricaded himself inside a locked bedroom inside the residence. Statements were made by the resident that compromised the safety of the scene if officers tried to gain access. Roanoke County S.W.A.T was called for assistance along with a negotiator team. At 9:24 PM, the subject surrendered and was taken into custody on the active Emergency Custody Order without further incident. The subject was transported to Lewis Gale Hospital for a medical evaluation. No injuries occurred to the officers or the subject during the incident.
VINTON, VA
WSLS

WSET

WSET

Local law enforcement officers were recognized by 'MADD'

(WSET) — Two local law enforcement officers were recognized for their outstanding efforts by "MADD". They were both recognized at the Virginia Law Enforcement Awards Ceremony. Bedford County Sheriff's Office recognized Sergeant Peterson for his outstanding efforts in DUI recognition and arrest, the department said. Sgt. Peterson leads BCSO...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
WSET

Bedford police hands out Halloween treats to kids

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Police Department gave treats to the kids from Main St. UMC on Friday. "We gave nothing but treats to all the little angels, deer, unicorns, and many more," the department said. The department also said that the kids brought them muffins.
BEDFORD, VA
wfirnews.com

Shooting in NW Roanoke early this morning

(from Roanoke PD) On October 26, 2022 at approximately 12:45 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1600 block of Syracuse Avenue NW. Responding officers located an adult male victim inside a vehicle in the area with what appeared to be serious gunshot wounds. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. Details about what led to the shooting are limited at this time. No suspects were located on scene and no arrests have been made regarding this incident.
ROANOKE, VA
wfirnews.com

WSLS

wfxrtv.com

Roanoke Police Investigating armed bank robbery

UPDATE — Roanoke Police are investigating an armed bank robbery that happened in the northwest part of the city. The Roanoke Police Department says the incident happened at approximately 9:20 a.m. in the 2200 block of Melrose Avenue Northwest. When police arrived they confirmed the business was a bank. They began to speak with witnesses that claimed a man came into the bank, displayed a gun and demanded the employees hand over money. The man left the scene on foot with an unspecified amount of money.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Roanoke deputy retires after 27 years of service

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — After nearly three decades serving in the Roanoke Sheriff's Office, one man is saying goodbye to his role as a deputy to retire. Todd Murray served for 27 years in RSO in what the office said were years of committed service. "We appreciate your dedication...
ROANOKE, VA

