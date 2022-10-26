ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

newsfromthestates.com

Critics cheer ruling against New Mexico militia

Albuquerque police detain members of the New Mexico Civil Guard in front of the Albuquerque Museum on June 15, 2020. Steven Ray Baca (left, blue shirt) was arrested for shooting a person at a demonstration to remove a statue of Juan de Oñate. (Photo by Shaun Griswold / Source NM)
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
kunm.org

Bernalillo county district attorney and military judge compete in the attorney general race

The race for New Mexico’s top prosecutor is between the current Bernalillo County District Attorney and a newcomer with one legal win already during this campaign cycle. Raúl Torrez wants to transition his experience as the DA in the largest county in New Mexico up to Santa Fe to be the state’s chief legal officer responsible for enforcing state law.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Former Lujan Grisham staffer claims he is receiving death threats

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A high-profile public relations professional who accused Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham of sexual harassment when he worked for her says his life is in danger. Last night, James Hallinan called New Mexico State Police from Philadelphia to tell them he was being threatened by someone named Angel on social media. Since Hallinan no […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Oct. 28 – Nov. 3

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events from October 28 – Nov. 3 around New Mexico. Oct. 28-Nov. 3 – ABQ Trolley Co. | Best of ABQ City Tour – A fully narrated and guided tour experience in an open-air trolley. Riders will get to explore the concepts of red and green chile, check out film locations, and more. The troll rides end on October 30; rides occur weekly on Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Tickets range from $20 – $30.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Not all prison calls are listened to prior to inmates' release

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Just days before a Roswell man was released from prison, he called his girlfriend, threatening her if she was with another man. Once released, authorities say, he went to her home and shot and killed her. Now, the case is at the center of debate for...
ROSWELL, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico Poison & Drug Information Center warns about edibles during Halloween

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Halloween is Monday and officials are reminding parents to be careful of edibles that look just like regular candy.  The New Mexico Poison and Drug Information Center, says they’ve seen an increase in cannabis-related emergency calls and they fear it could get worse.  “You know the two-year-old, the three-year-old those are the kids, […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
cbs4local.com

Doña Ana County Utilities Department reduces hours citing staff shortage

DONA ANA COUNTY, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Doña Ana County Utilities Department announced on Friday that it will scale back its hours Monday because of a staff shortage. The office will be open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. until further notice. "Our department is...
pinonpost.com

Ronchetti team trolls Kamala Harris amid NM campaign stop for MLG

As Kamala Harris visits Albuquerque Tuesday to support far-left pro-abortion Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s re-election efforts, Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti’s campaign is bringing up her past tweets that say sexual abuse accusers must be heard. Lujan Grisham paid a former staffer, James Hallinan, $150,000 in hush money...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man behind Epstein ranch fake deed accused of hiring hitman

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Florida man KRQE News 13 exposed in an investigation for fraudulently filing deeds for Jeffrey Epstein’s New Mexico ranch is now accused of hiring a hitman to cover up his federal crimes. Mystery, money, and sex scandals surround the sprawling Zorro Ranch near Stanley, New Mexico, once owned by convicted […]
FLORIDA STATE

