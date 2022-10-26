Read full article on original website
KOAT 7
Conservation Voters New Mexico receives letter containing 'unidentified chemical substance'
SANTA FE, N.M. — The Conservation Voters New Mexico office in Santa Fe was evacuated and quarantined on Wednesday. According to the group, an anonymous letter was received at the offices containing threatening and offensive language directed toward Representative Nathan Small, the Democratic Party of New Mexico and Conservation Voters New Mexico.
newsfromthestates.com
Critics cheer ruling against New Mexico militia
Albuquerque police detain members of the New Mexico Civil Guard in front of the Albuquerque Museum on June 15, 2020. Steven Ray Baca (left, blue shirt) was arrested for shooting a person at a demonstration to remove a statue of Juan de Oñate. (Photo by Shaun Griswold / Source NM)
kunm.org
Bernalillo county district attorney and military judge compete in the attorney general race
The race for New Mexico’s top prosecutor is between the current Bernalillo County District Attorney and a newcomer with one legal win already during this campaign cycle. Raúl Torrez wants to transition his experience as the DA in the largest county in New Mexico up to Santa Fe to be the state’s chief legal officer responsible for enforcing state law.
cbs4local.com
Wife of NMSU chancellor has battery against household member charge dismissed
DONA ANA COUNTY, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The wife of New Mexico State University Chancellor Dr. Dan Arvizu had a criminal charge against her dismissed, according to court documents. Sheryl Arvizu, 58, was arrested by the Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office in May and was charged with battery against a...
krwg.org
Republican candidate Jeremy Michael Gay runs for New Mexico Attorney General
Jeremy Michael Gay is the Republican candidate for New Mexico Attorney General. He talked with Jonny Coker to share more about his campaign.
Former Lujan Grisham staffer claims he is receiving death threats
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A high-profile public relations professional who accused Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham of sexual harassment when he worked for her says his life is in danger. Last night, James Hallinan called New Mexico State Police from Philadelphia to tell them he was being threatened by someone named Angel on social media. Since Hallinan no […]
Proposed changes to New Mexico’s constitutional amendments: What you need to know
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – In addition to choosing candidates, voters can also consider changes to the state’s constitution. On the ballot are three proposed amendments, so here’s what you need to know about each. Amendment 1: School funding and calendar changes The first amendment on the ballot could impact education in New Mexico. Currently, New Mexico’s […]
Doña Ana County man accused of making threats against water company
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Doña Ana County man is facing federal charges for allegedly making threats against his water company. Shane Watkins, 36, of La Mesa, is accused of making two phone calls to the Lower Rio Grande Public Water Works Authority in September 2021 and June 2022 saying he would burn it down. The United […]
newsfromthestates.com
Vice president visits with NM governor in ABQ to reiterate importance of protecting abortion
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Dr. Eve Espey, the chairwoman of UNM’s Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology served as moderators during the discussion with Vice President Kamala Harris. (Photo by Gino Gutierrez for Source NM) As early voting continues and General Election day creeps closer, Vice President Kamala Harris...
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico Oct. 28 – Nov. 3
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events from October 28 – Nov. 3 around New Mexico. Oct. 28-Nov. 3 – ABQ Trolley Co. | Best of ABQ City Tour – A fully narrated and guided tour experience in an open-air trolley. Riders will get to explore the concepts of red and green chile, check out film locations, and more. The troll rides end on October 30; rides occur weekly on Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Tickets range from $20 – $30.
KOAT 7
Not all prison calls are listened to prior to inmates' release
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Just days before a Roswell man was released from prison, he called his girlfriend, threatening her if she was with another man. Once released, authorities say, he went to her home and shot and killed her. Now, the case is at the center of debate for...
New Mexico Poison & Drug Information Center warns about edibles during Halloween
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Halloween is Monday and officials are reminding parents to be careful of edibles that look just like regular candy. The New Mexico Poison and Drug Information Center, says they’ve seen an increase in cannabis-related emergency calls and they fear it could get worse. “You know the two-year-old, the three-year-old those are the kids, […]
Findings about fatal 'Rust' movie set shooting now with New Mexico prosecutors
SANTA FE, N.M. — A sheriff’s department has submitted its investigative findings to prosecutors in the death of a cinematographer shot and killed by Alec Baldwin on a film set in New Mexico in October 2021. Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office spokesman Juan Ríos said Thursday that two binders...
cbs4local.com
Doña Ana County Utilities Department reduces hours citing staff shortage
DONA ANA COUNTY, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Doña Ana County Utilities Department announced on Friday that it will scale back its hours Monday because of a staff shortage. The office will be open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. until further notice. "Our department is...
pinonpost.com
Ronchetti team trolls Kamala Harris amid NM campaign stop for MLG
As Kamala Harris visits Albuquerque Tuesday to support far-left pro-abortion Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s re-election efforts, Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti’s campaign is bringing up her past tweets that say sexual abuse accusers must be heard. Lujan Grisham paid a former staffer, James Hallinan, $150,000 in hush money...
Man behind Epstein ranch fake deed accused of hiring hitman
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Florida man KRQE News 13 exposed in an investigation for fraudulently filing deeds for Jeffrey Epstein’s New Mexico ranch is now accused of hiring a hitman to cover up his federal crimes. Mystery, money, and sex scandals surround the sprawling Zorro Ranch near Stanley, New Mexico, once owned by convicted […]
CNBC
Albequerque Head sentenced to 7.5 years for role in Jan. 6 insurrection
The January 6th insurrectionist who dragged D.C. police officer Michael Fanone into the middle of a mob, Albuquerque Head, was sentenced to 7.5 years in federal prison today. Head traveled to the Capitol from Tennessee.
Record fish caught in New Mexico
Big fan of fishing? Check out the biggest catches in the state.
Colorado suspects arrested in Santa Fe as part of homicide investigation
On Monday, the Denver Police Department asked for help from the Santa Fe Police Department as a part of a homicide investigation.
More than $100 million goes to New Mexico to improve internet access
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Millions of dollars is heading to New Mexico to help improve access to high speed internet in rural areas. The USDA is investing about $105 million into four projects in the state aimed at installing or expanding high-speed internet access. The projects will benefit seven New Mexico counties. The funds will help more […]
