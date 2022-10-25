ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, NY

wnynewsnow.com

Congressional Candidate Garners Law Enforcement Endorsement

OLEAN, NY (WNY News Now) – The GOP candidate vying for your vote in this fall’s Congressional Election in Western New York, made a stop in Cattaraugus County this week where he questioned the treatment of law enforcement in our region. NY-23 Congressional GOP candidate Nick Langworthy made...
OLEAN, NY
wrfalp.com

Jamestown Area 7th Highest Number of Lead Poisoned Children in NYS Outside NYC

The 14701 zip code has the seventh highest number of lead poisoned children in New York State outside of New York City. That data is according to New York State Department of Health’s 2020 data and being shared by the Healthy at Home CHQ Coalition for National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week to raise awareness of the childhood lead poisoning problem plaguing communities.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnymedia.net

WNY Labor Leaders unite to support Erie County Clerk candidate Melissa Hartman

Western New York labor leaders today affirmed their strong support for Democratic Erie County Clerk candidate Melissa Hartman, who vows to end the poor management, partisanship, and nepotism that have defined the clerk’s office under incumbent Michael Kearns. “When a county clerk dismisses the concerns of employees and refuses...
News 4 Buffalo

ECC president suspended during investigation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The SUNY Erie Board of Trustees announced today that the school’s president, Dr. David Balkin, has been suspended. The suspension, with pay, will allow for an investigation regarding allegations filed with the school’s human resources department. They say the complaints followed a recent conversation regarding the college’s operations between Balkin and […]
BUFFALO, NY
erienewsnow.com

Chautauqua County Lawmakers Approve 2023 Spending Plan

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Lawmakers in Chautauqua County have approved the proposed 2023 County Budget. The Chautauqua County Legislature voted Wednesday night on the spending plan, which features a 30-cent tax decrease. As part of the fiscal strategy, the county rolled out a new property tax rate....
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man arrested on gun charge following search

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is facing a gun charge following a search at an apartment on Fargo Street. Following an anonymous tip, police say they initiated an investigation into the activities of 33-year-old Gerard Gisendaner and conducted a search Wednesday. During the search, a loaded pistol was recovered. He was charged with […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Parents respond to Buffalo Teachers Federation strike down of three start times

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Friday, the Buffalo Teachers Federation shot down the Buffalo Public School District's proposal to move to three bells times instead of two to start and end the school day. 84% of teachers voted against it. The strategy was proposed to address the nationwide school bus driver shortage that has led to students repeatedly being late to school this year.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

De-Sign Committee 'Rejoices as sign comes down'

The Lewiston De-Sign Committee, a group of local citizens dedicated to removing an overabundance of signs and clutter in the village, declared another victory on Monday, Oct. 24, when a large sign near the Niagara Scenic Parkway entrance was removed by the New York State Department of Transportation. The committee...
LEWISTON, NY
buffstaterecord.com

Cheektowaga pizzeria doesn’t budge on wing prices

The prices of pizza and wings have taken an astronomical jump recently. The times of reasonably priced pizza pies and chicken wings seem to be long gone. It’s a real task now to find a pizzeria that makes their food affordable for families. However, one establishment in Cheektowaga has...
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY

