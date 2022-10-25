Read full article on original website
wnynewsnow.com
Congressional Candidate Garners Law Enforcement Endorsement
OLEAN, NY (WNY News Now) – The GOP candidate vying for your vote in this fall’s Congressional Election in Western New York, made a stop in Cattaraugus County this week where he questioned the treatment of law enforcement in our region. NY-23 Congressional GOP candidate Nick Langworthy made...
wrfalp.com
Jamestown Area 7th Highest Number of Lead Poisoned Children in NYS Outside NYC
The 14701 zip code has the seventh highest number of lead poisoned children in New York State outside of New York City. That data is according to New York State Department of Health’s 2020 data and being shared by the Healthy at Home CHQ Coalition for National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week to raise awareness of the childhood lead poisoning problem plaguing communities.
wnymedia.net
WNY Labor Leaders unite to support Erie County Clerk candidate Melissa Hartman
Western New York labor leaders today affirmed their strong support for Democratic Erie County Clerk candidate Melissa Hartman, who vows to end the poor management, partisanship, and nepotism that have defined the clerk’s office under incumbent Michael Kearns. “When a county clerk dismisses the concerns of employees and refuses...
ECC president suspended during investigation
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The SUNY Erie Board of Trustees announced today that the school’s president, Dr. David Balkin, has been suspended. The suspension, with pay, will allow for an investigation regarding allegations filed with the school’s human resources department. They say the complaints followed a recent conversation regarding the college’s operations between Balkin and […]
erienewsnow.com
Chautauqua County Lawmakers Approve 2023 Spending Plan
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Lawmakers in Chautauqua County have approved the proposed 2023 County Budget. The Chautauqua County Legislature voted Wednesday night on the spending plan, which features a 30-cent tax decrease. As part of the fiscal strategy, the county rolled out a new property tax rate....
urbancny.com
Governor Hochul and Buffalo Mayor Brown Announce Establishment of May 14th Memorial Commission to Honor Victims of Buffalo Mass Shooting
Buffalo NAACP President Rev. Mark E. Blue Will Serve as Chair of the May 14th Memorial Commission. Commission Will Develop and Execute Plan for Siting and Building of a Physical Memorial in East Buffalo. Governor Kathy Hochul and Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown announced the establishment of the May 14th...
Confirmed bear sighting in Salamanca
Police said the bear was spotted in the area of Kent Boulevard but they do not believe it is in the area anymore.
Diocese of Buffalo and New York AG reach agreement to settle lawsuit
The AG sued the Diocese of Buffalo and former Bishops Malone and Grosz in November 2020 for failing to protect children and engaging in a decades-long cover-up of sexual abuse.
Former Shea’s leader suing theater
The former president of Shea's Performing Arts Center is now waging a legal fight. He is suing the company days after he was fired.
Orchard Park man facing multiple felonies after reports of shots fired, police say
Officials say that at approximately 1:12 a.m., the Orchard Park 911 center received multiple calls of shots being fired at a building on Webster Road.
Buffalo man arrested on gun charge following search
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is facing a gun charge following a search at an apartment on Fargo Street. Following an anonymous tip, police say they initiated an investigation into the activities of 33-year-old Gerard Gisendaner and conducted a search Wednesday. During the search, a loaded pistol was recovered. He was charged with […]
Niagara Falls man found guilty of robbing 7-Eleven with gun
His co-defendant in the robbery pleaded guilty prior to jury selection.
wbfo.org
There's opposition to a deal between the state attorney general and the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo for more regulation of priest discipline
At the same time victims are looking for money for recompense or for treatment, there doesn’t seem to be punishment for those who perpetrated the long cover up, with Boyd mentioning retired Buffalo Bishop Richard Maloney and retired Auxiliary Bishop Edward Grosz, with Grosz facing a sexual abuse allegation.
Parents respond to Buffalo Teachers Federation strike down of three start times
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Friday, the Buffalo Teachers Federation shot down the Buffalo Public School District's proposal to move to three bells times instead of two to start and end the school day. 84% of teachers voted against it. The strategy was proposed to address the nationwide school bus driver shortage that has led to students repeatedly being late to school this year.
Update: Erie County Sheriff's Office announce child has been located
HOLLAND, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office has cancelled a missing alert for a Holland child. In a tweet the Sheriff's Office shared that Haileigh Roberts, 13, has been located and returned her guardians.
wnypapers.com
De-Sign Committee 'Rejoices as sign comes down'
The Lewiston De-Sign Committee, a group of local citizens dedicated to removing an overabundance of signs and clutter in the village, declared another victory on Monday, Oct. 24, when a large sign near the Niagara Scenic Parkway entrance was removed by the New York State Department of Transportation. The committee...
Coach ordered to perform community service after admitting to stealing $15,000
The district attorney's office said Pavlovich admitted to stealing approximately $15,000 while serving as a coach for the Town of Clarence Baseball Association.
buffstaterecord.com
Cheektowaga pizzeria doesn’t budge on wing prices
The prices of pizza and wings have taken an astronomical jump recently. The times of reasonably priced pizza pies and chicken wings seem to be long gone. It’s a real task now to find a pizzeria that makes their food affordable for families. However, one establishment in Cheektowaga has...
Moe's Southwest Grill coming to Niagara Falls
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls is getting its first Moe’s Southwest Grill sites. The two locations will come from the same franchisee that has brought two Papa John’s to the city. Muhammed Shoaib has signed a lease deal to bring the Mexican fast casual brand to...
wbfo.org
State funds being put towards stabilizing older east side buildings through grant program
Patching up roofs or fixing water leaks is the design of a $5 million grant through the state’s East Side Avenues project to address structural issues for older commercial use buildings so they can once again be viable commercial asset in the neighborhood. Preservation Buffalo Niagara Executive Director Jessie...
