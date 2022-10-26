ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, MO

Program allows fire departments to make use of military surplus trucks

By Chris Bryant
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ikyhR_0imjy6rp00

JAMESTOWN, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Wooldridge fire on Saturday saw fire protection districts from Mid-Missouri coming in to support Cooper County.

But for some districts, having the money to purchase a new truck can be costly.

The Jamestown Rural Fire Protection District has used a program through the state to help. A former military surplus truck got a new life in Jamestown.

“I figured it out the other night what we ran on this truck. I ran 28 loads on this truck in like 13 hours and that was 14,000 gallons of water,” said Kevin Coffelt, who is the assistant fire chief of the Jamestown Rural Fire Protection District.

Coffelt drove the brush truck while fighting the Wooldridge fire.

"This truck was going in places a normal half- or three-quarter ton or one-ton truck couldn't go,” he said. “They just didn't have the ground clearance. They couldn't get over the levees.

The Missouri Department of Conservation has been in the firefighter program since August 2007, according to Ben Webster, who is the fire program supervisoer for MDC.

According to Webster, MDC has seen a lot of surplus vehicles from the federal government come through the state.

The benefits for departments and communities go hand in hand.

“There's a couple of fire departments in the state that I know are operating solely on the vehicles that we've provided,” Webster said. “That's how they operate, because they don't have the funding.”

Departments can pay $100,000-$200,000 for a new brush truck. The cost of retrofitting a former military truck can be a lot cheaper. Coffelt said his department has invested about $40,000 in upkeep for theirs.

When it comes to fighting a fire like the one in Wooldridge, having something that large can be a benefit

The trucks can also help departments in flood-prone areas to rescue people. The vehicles and equipment are government surplus through the US Forestry Service and the Department of Defense.

The post Program allows fire departments to make use of military surplus trucks appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Mid-Missouri law enforcement agencies to host prescription drug take back events

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Several law enforcement agencies in Mid-Missouri will join the Drug Enforcement Administration as it hosts its 23rd National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Saturday. People will be able to drop off their unwanted medications at several locations starting at 10 a.m.According to experts, a person should never flush their medications down a drain as that method can The post Mid-Missouri law enforcement agencies to host prescription drug take back events appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia fire crews respond to residential structure fire early Saturday morning

COLUMBIA, Mo. Saturday around 5:25 a.m, the Columbia Fire Department was dispatched to the 1000 block of South Eastwood Circle and Business Loop 70 for a reported residential structure fire. Columbia Fire said they got multiple reports and calls from drivers traveling along I-70 saying they could see the flames from the highway. Firefighters told The post Columbia fire crews respond to residential structure fire early Saturday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kmmo.com

BRUNSWICK PORT TERMINAL TO RECEIVE $8.8 MILLION GRANT

The Green Hills Regional Planning Commission will be receiving a $8,768,000 grant from the United States Maritime Administration (MARAD) to further the development of container-in-barge shipping services at AGRIServices of Brunswick. The grant will upgrade the existing port terminal with a new container dock and related mooring structures, add a...
BRUNSWICK, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Gov. Parson to thank community, first responders for help following deadly Amtrak derailment

CHARITON COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Gov. Michael Parson plans to visit Chariton County Thursday following the deadly Amtrak derailment in June. The governor is scheduled to visit Mendon High School from 12:45 to 1:30 p.m. to thank the community and emergency crews for responding to the derailment. On June 27 at 12:42 p.m., an Amtrak train The post Gov. Parson to thank community, first responders for help following deadly Amtrak derailment appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CHARITON COUNTY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Worker killed in Missouri bridge collapse identified

KEARNEY, Mo. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office identified the construction worker who died in a bridge collapse near Kearney, Missouri, Wednesday afternoon. Connor Ernst, a 22-year old from California, Missouri, was pouring concrete when the bridge collapsed. Ernst and three other construction workers were trapped in a...
KEARNEY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Deputies searching for man accused of hitting patrol vehicles during overnight chase across Mid-Missouri

AUDRAIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Deputies are searching for a man following an overnight chase across Mid-Missouri. Michael J. Brooks, formerly of Mexico, Missouri, is accused of leading law enforcement officers on a chase across parts of Montgomery, Callaway, and Audrain counties. According to the Audrain County Sheriff's Office, Brooks drove off after Montgomery City police The post Deputies searching for man accused of hitting patrol vehicles during overnight chase across Mid-Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

New Resort in Osage beach could create hundreds of new jobs

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KMIZ) The City of Osage Beach announced plans for a new resort in the area yesterday, The submission plans were received on Thursday by the developers, SkyView Partners and Tegethoff Development, of St. Louis The new resort is estimated to bring in 500 new jobs, and 50,000 new tourists to the area. The post New Resort in Osage beach could create hundreds of new jobs appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
krcgtv.com

Mexico officials identify person who threatened school

NEW BLOOMFIELD — Police and school authorities in Mexico say they have identified an individual who made a social media threat against two schools Thursday evening, causing the cancellation of classes Friday. According to a social media post from the Mexico School District, "When school resumes on Tuesday, November...
MEXICO, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

University of Missouri Police officer discharges weapon while responding to incident; investigation shows man shot himself

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Police Department is investigating an incident where a University of Missouri Police officer discharged his weapon. Just before 9:30 Friday night, MUPD responded to a potential medical incident in a parking lot south of Hearnes Center on the University of Missouri campus. According to a news release, an officer went up The post University of Missouri Police officer discharges weapon while responding to incident; investigation shows man shot himself appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

MDC agents searching for poachers in Osage County

OSAGE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is looking for information about the poaching of deer in Osage County. MDC agents said six deer dumped on a property in the Bonnots Mill area were shot and killed out of season. None of the animals were harvested, according to the department. Youth firearms The post MDC agents searching for poachers in Osage County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
OSAGE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Controlled burn meant to keep Cooper County wildfire from spreading

NEAR WOOLDRIDGE, Mo. (KMIZ) The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is hoping to keep the wildfire that devastated a Cooper County town over the weekend from spreading onto more public land. Fish and Wildlife workers were conducting a controlled burn Monday in the Big Muddy National Wildlife Refuge in Cooper County. The refuge is near The post Controlled burn meant to keep Cooper County wildfire from spreading appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COOPER COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy