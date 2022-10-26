Read full article on original website
Semi-truck tips over on Kentucky highway spilling out thousands of cans of beerAmarie M.Louisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Walgreens Store Unexpectedly Closing, Angering ResidentsJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
World-class animal-free Venardos Circus in Louisville for another weekAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Louisville Mayor Signs Executive Order to Reduce City's Greenhouse Gas EmissionsAmarie M.Louisville, KY
wdrb.com
Early morning Butchertown shooting sends man to hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot in the Butchertown neighborhood. According to police, a man arrived at University Hospital shortly after 4 a.m. after being shot in the 1000 block of Story Avenue. That's not far from East Main Street. His injuries...
Wave 3
Louisville man charged after placing hidden camera in fitness center bathroom
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been cited for placing a hidden camera inside the bathroom of a Middletown fitness center multiple times. Eddie Tsing Lam, 25, was charged with voyeurism in connection to the incident. According to an arrest report, Lam is accused of placing a hidden...
wdrb.com
Clothing closet started by Louisville police officer a resource for city's most vulnerable
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Louisville police officers have a new mission to help some of the most vulnerable people. Inside the Downtown Area Patrol Office or DAP there is a clothing closet started by one of the officers. The goal was to provide clothing in cases of emergency, but now it’s a resource for the entire department.
Permitless carry laws raise new dilemmas for police officers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police saw Carmon Tussey walking briskly toward a crowded Louisville bar carrying an assault weapon. With people running away, officers moved in, service weapons drawn. They put the 26-year-old in handcuffs and confiscated his semi-automatic gun. Tussey was later charged with terroristic threatening, wanton endangerment and disorderly conduct, prosecutors said, and could face up to 20 years in prison.
Neighbors frustrated as Boone's gas station remains in Portland
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The president of the Portland neighborhood feels enough is enough and something needs to be done after a Thursday night shooting that happened at Boone's gas station. Just before eight o'clock Thursday night police were called to Boone's gas station on 22nd Street after a woman...
WLKY.com
25-year-old man arrested for putting secret camera inside bathroom of Middletown fitness studio
MIDDLETOWN, Ky. — Police arrested a man early Thursday morning after they alleged he had been putting a camera inside the bathroom of a Louisville fitness studio. Eddie Lam, 25, was arrested and charged with voyeurism. An arrest slip says that Lam had been placing a hidden pen camera...
WLKY.com
Man shot in Russell neighborhood dies 1 week later at hospital
A man who was shot in the Russell neighborhood last week has died, according to Louisville Metro Police. It happened around 9 p.m. last Saturday, Oct. 22 in the 1000 block of Esquire Alley. When police got to that scene, they found a man shot. He was taken to UofL...
Escaped Bulls Duke It Out During Runaway Cow Incident in Popular KY Park
So how did you start your Friday? You fed the pet, had breakfast, and went to work? The usual, right? You didn't have to deal with a small herd of bovines and their contentious alphas, did you? I thought not. Well, that just means you don't work for the city...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Woman shot in gas station parking lot in Portland
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the parking lot of a gas station in the Portland neighborhood Thursday night. Around 8 p.m., Louisville Metro Police Department First Division officers responded to a shooting in the area of 22nd and Portland streets. LMPD said...
WLKY.com
5 arrested in Louisville after police find 2,000 pounds of marijuana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Five men were arrested after a huge amount of marijuana was uncovered in Louisville. Police said that roughly 2,000 pounds of marijuana, multiple guns and $30,000 were seized on Tuesday evening. See photos of the seized items below. "Basically the big totes we use to store...
Man attacked in downtown Louisville ‘expected to make full recovery,’ family says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An El Paso man has been released from the University of Louisville Hospital following an unprovoked attack downtown earlier this week. Oscar Sanchez, a facilities manager at the University of Texas at El Paso, was in Louisville attending a conference at Fourth Street Live! when he was attacked, his family says.
Wave 3
Tourists aid victim slashed in violent Fourth Street Live knife attack
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a violent incident just after midnight on Tuesday, a group of visitors came to the aid of a man who had his throat slashed at Fourth Street Live. Sean Coats, 37, was charged with two counts of assault and one count of attempted murder in...
Indianapolis Metro Police advertise in Louisville, other cities
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some new billboards popping up across the Metro are advertising working for the Indianapolis Metro Police Department (IMPD). The IMPD wants to recruit people who are familiar with this area and the type of crime both Louisville and Indianapolis see. Right now, Indianapolis is about 200...
spectrumnews1.com
Over 4,400 fake driver's licenses seized at Louisville's airport
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Over 4,400 fake IDs were uncovered at Louisville's SDF airport Thursday morning, Customs and Border Protection officials announced. Customs officers in Louisville seized over 4,000 fake driver's licenses this morning. Officials say fraudulent driver's licenses are being discovered more frequently by CBP officers. In just 14...
Carjacking escalated to a shooting on Poindexter Drive
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot while he was being carjacked in Louisville's Fern Creek neighborhood Wednesday morning. Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a carjacking in the 5300 block of Poindexter Drive around 4:45 a.m., according to a press release. Officers on the scene found a man...
Wave 3
LMPD: 2 carjackings in less than 24 hours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Two people were carjacked at gunpoint in less than 24 hours. Once occurred in the Fern Creek neighborhood just before 5a.m. Wednesday. Police were called to Poindexter drive close to the Pinehurst apartments. Louisville Metro Police Department said a bullet grazed the victim. His car was found...
WHAS 11
Pregnant woman shot outside Louisville gas station
The woman survived the gunfire at Boone's Gas Station. The business is currently trying to appeal an order to shut down.
LMPD issues Golden Alerts for missing Louisville teens
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police is looking for two missing Louisville teens. Shawn Matthews, 18, and Joseph Abbott, 17, was last seen near the 200 block of South Shawnee Terrace around 7 a.m. on Thursday. Police said both Matthews and Abbott have serious medical conditions and are in...
Wave 3
Hillview police mourn the loss of former K-9 officer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Hillview Police Department announced sad news that former K-9 officer Drako has died. The department made the announcement Thursday through social media. (Story ends after post)
WLKY.com
Woman stabbed, shot at in Iroquois neighborhood, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman was taken to the hospital on Tuesday night after she was stabbed and shot at in the Iroquois neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police Department said Fourth Division Officers responded to a stabbing and shots fired around 10 p.m. in the 1900 block of Hazelwood Court.
