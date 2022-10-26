ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Early morning Butchertown shooting sends man to hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot in the Butchertown neighborhood. According to police, a man arrived at University Hospital shortly after 4 a.m. after being shot in the 1000 block of Story Avenue. That's not far from East Main Street. His injuries...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Permitless carry laws raise new dilemmas for police officers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police saw Carmon Tussey walking briskly toward a crowded Louisville bar carrying an assault weapon. With people running away, officers moved in, service weapons drawn. They put the 26-year-old in handcuffs and confiscated his semi-automatic gun. Tussey was later charged with terroristic threatening, wanton endangerment and disorderly conduct, prosecutors said, and could face up to 20 years in prison.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Woman shot in gas station parking lot in Portland

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the parking lot of a gas station in the Portland neighborhood Thursday night. Around 8 p.m., Louisville Metro Police Department First Division officers responded to a shooting in the area of 22nd and Portland streets. LMPD said...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Over 4,400 fake driver's licenses seized at Louisville's airport

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Over 4,400 fake IDs were uncovered at Louisville's SDF airport Thursday morning, Customs and Border Protection officials announced. Customs officers in Louisville seized over 4,000 fake driver's licenses this morning. Officials say fraudulent driver's licenses are being discovered more frequently by CBP officers. In just 14...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Carjacking escalated to a shooting on Poindexter Drive

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot while he was being carjacked in Louisville's Fern Creek neighborhood Wednesday morning. Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a carjacking in the 5300 block of Poindexter Drive around 4:45 a.m., according to a press release. Officers on the scene found a man...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: 2 carjackings in less than 24 hours

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Two people were carjacked at gunpoint in less than 24 hours. Once occurred in the Fern Creek neighborhood just before 5a.m. Wednesday. Police were called to Poindexter drive close to the Pinehurst apartments. Louisville Metro Police Department said a bullet grazed the victim. His car was found...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD issues Golden Alerts for missing Louisville teens

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police is looking for two missing Louisville teens. Shawn Matthews, 18, and Joseph Abbott, 17, was last seen near the 200 block of South Shawnee Terrace around 7 a.m. on Thursday. Police said both Matthews and Abbott have serious medical conditions and are in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Woman stabbed, shot at in Iroquois neighborhood, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman was taken to the hospital on Tuesday night after she was stabbed and shot at in the Iroquois neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police Department said Fourth Division Officers responded to a stabbing and shots fired around 10 p.m. in the 1900 block of Hazelwood Court.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville, KY
Louisville local news

 https://www.whas11.com/

