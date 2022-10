The struggling Vancouver Canucks acquired defenseman Ethan Bear and forward Lane Pederson from the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday for a fifth-round draft pick. The 25-year-old Bear had five goals and nine assists in 58 games for the Hurricanes last season, but has yet to appear in an NHL game this season. He has 13 goals and 34 assists in 190 career NHL games with Carolina and Edmonton.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO