A plan to put rifles inside some schools in St. Vrain Valley Schools will move forward. The school district agreed with a plan from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office to put rifles in some schools. Those are Lyons Middle/Senior High School and Niwot High School. Those schools are in rural areas with longer response times for first responders. The sheriff's office said the rifles will be inside a safe which will be inside a locked, secure room. The measure was voted down in 2018 but passed on Wednesday night after a few other discussions between the sheriff's office and the school board.

BOULDER COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO