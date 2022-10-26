Read full article on original website
Rifles will be stored inside some St. Vrain Valley Schools
A plan to put rifles inside some schools in St. Vrain Valley Schools will move forward. The school district agreed with a plan from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office to put rifles in some schools. Those are Lyons Middle/Senior High School and Niwot High School. Those schools are in rural areas with longer response times for first responders. The sheriff's office said the rifles will be inside a safe which will be inside a locked, secure room. The measure was voted down in 2018 but passed on Wednesday night after a few other discussions between the sheriff's office and the school board.
School co-founder banned from Denver Public Schools property
The co-founder of a Denver school has been banned from Denver Public Schools property and dismissed from coaching youth football, effective immediately. Supporters of Brandon Pryor marched to the district's central office demanding the ban be revoked.
Smoky Hill High School briefly placed on secure perimeter Thursday
A school in Aurora was placed on a secure perimeter Thursday while officers searched for an alleged suspicious man.
1310kfka.com
Former Fairview High School student accused of making threats
A former Fairview High School student in Boulder is undergoing a mental health evaluation after police said he posted a threat to students online. Police said the 18-year-old’s Snapchat also showed him attempting to buy ammo and a friend reported the suspect asked if his dad a gun for sale. Court documents, obtained by Denver News 9, reveal the suspect aparently told police he was bullied at school, but only wanted the gun for hunting. A judge ordered the suspect to have no contact with the school or its students and required him to wear a GPS monitoring device. Read more at https://www.9news.com/.
2 suspects in overnight armed robbery in Boulder still at large
Two suspects allegedly involved in an armed robbery in Boulder are still at large and now, investigators are asking the public to come forward with any information that could help locate them.
Parents to sue DPS after 11-year-old son told he can't join volleyball team
Parents at Marie L. Greenwood Academy said they are preparing to sue Denver Public Schools after their son was denied the ability to join the volleyball team, citing Title IX protections.
Woman shot and killed in Aurora shopping center parking lot
An Iowa man shot and killed a woman in a shopping center parking lot on S. Parker Road early Friday morning in southeast Aurora, according to police.
KKTV
Colorado man wanted in connection with co-worker’s death surrenders
BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (KKTV) - A man wanted by Colorado police in connection to the death of a co-worker turned himself in Monday. Officials said Miles Fernando Tovar, 38, was wanted by the Breckenridge Police Department in connection with an ongoing investigation of the 2019 death of his then co-worker Brendan Rye.
Lone Tree RTD station shooting victims identified, sheriff defends deputies
Sheriff Tony Spurlock on Oct. 26, 2022.(Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 27, 2022. (Lone Tree, Colo.) The Douglas County Coroner identified the people killed by Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies during a shooting in a Lone Tree parking garage.
douglas.co.us
“Handouts Don’t Help” campaign invites a different response to panhandlers
Pictured L to R: Deputy Tammy Bozarth, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office; Tiffany Marsitto, HEART; Police Chief Kirk Wilson, City of Lone Tree; Council Member Marissa Harmon, City of Lone Tree; Douglas County Commissioner Abe Laydon; Will Carpenter, HEART; Capt. Darren Weekly, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office; Mike Waid, Douglas County Community Foundation; Greg Matthews, HEART.
Westword
Sancho's Broken Arrow Closed, City Hearing Cancelled
After a Denver Police Department investigation into reported violations at Sancho's Broken Arrow, the Department of Excise and Licenses slated a hearing for 9 a.m. October 27 to determine if the Grateful Dead-themed venue should keep its liquor license. But on October 26, Jay Bianchi, who had an ownership stake...
i-70scout.com
ATF and the Denver Police Department seek public’s help
Denver, Colorado — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, in conjunction with the Denver Police Department, are offering a reward up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the April 8th, 2022, murders of 14-year-old Adrian Foster, 13-year-old Jayden Hoyle and Mr. Uriel Reyes-Medina.
Westword
Dean Schiller on Acquittal in First Boulder King Soopers Shooting Trial
The first trial related to the March 22, 2021, mass shooting at a Boulder King Soopers didn't involve the man behind ten murders; last week, a judge ruled that he remains incompetent to assist in his defense. Instead, the target was Dean Schiller, a self-described citizen journalist and videographer who just happened to be at the store with good friend Denny Stong, a King Soopers employee who became one of the victims. When the gunfire started, Schiller livestreamed the first images from the massacre.
broomfieldenterprise.com
Centaurus marching band headed to state with top 4A score
Keegan Gomez went to all of his older brother’s performances with the Centaurus High School marching band, ending with a show at the state marching band championships at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs. “I saw them progress and get better with every show,” he said....
yellowscene.com
Out Boulder County Strongly Condemns American First Legal’s Attempts to Politicize Transgender People and Lie to Latino Colorado Voters
Editor’s Note: Press Releases are provided to Yellow Scene. In an effort to keep our community informed, we publish some press releases in whole. America First Legal is sending mailers and airing Spanish-language radio ads in Colorado to attempt to influence Latino voters in the upcoming election. These mailers and ads include incorrect, harmful, and hateful messages about transgender people. America First Legal is led by Stephen Miller, a Trump aide.
Westword
How Many People Will Live in Denver in 2030?
State demographer Elizabeth Garner has predicted that Denver could face a slowing-growth crisis before the decade is out — and signs that this forecast will prove accurate are already surfacing. Note that this week, Denver Public Schools announced a proposal to consolidate ten elementary and middle schools because of lower admission and birth rates, among other factors.
BROKEN: How one man bounced from two hospitals and a jail cell days before a Denver murder
A day after a Boulder County judge released Brian Murray on a PR bond, he went into the home of a 77-year-old Denver man and killed him. Days before Denver Police say he murdered a 77-year-old man inside his Cheesman Park home, Brian Murray called 911 asking for officers to kill him.
Westword
Video: Another Sleepy Car Thief Killed by Colorado Law Enforcement
So far this year in Colorado, thirty people have been killed during officer-involved shootings — which now total 52 after an overnight incident at a Lone Tree RTD station in which two alleged car thieves died. Also on this roster is Jamarian McGhee, a thirty-year-old man fatally shot in March by Deputy Daniel Willmont of the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office when he tried to flee in a stolen car from law enforcement officers who'd awakened him.
City removes fences blocking Five Points sidewalks after Denver7 gets involved
A City of Denver spokesperson confirmed the city put the fencing there to help its encampment cleanup efforts, but it should have never blocked the sidewalks.
Pedestrian hit, killed by commercial vehicle
A pedestrian was hit and killed by a commercial motor vehicle late Thursday night in Commerce City.
