Digital Trends
Here’s how much faster Nvidia’s RX 4090 is at cracking passwords
You really shouldn’t be trying to manage your own passwords when high-performance graphics cards featuring GPUs as powerful as Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 4090 could be in use by hackers. The password-cracking speed of Nvidia’s best GPU has been highlighted before but the latest revelation points out the performance compared to other graphics cards.
AMD's upcoming RDNA 3 GPUs will aim to avoid this big NVIDIA mistake
AMD has confirmed that its RX 6000 graphics cards and upcoming RDNA 3 GPUs will not use the 12VHPWR adapter that is believed to cause melting issues.
notebookcheck.net
MediaTek Dimensity 9200 AnTuTu listing highlights significant performance gains over the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and Dimensity 9000+
Multiple rumours from the past few weeks suggested that MediaTek is all set to launch the Dimensity 9000's immediate successor, the Dimensity 9200, in November, right around when Qualcomm plans to take the wraps off its high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. A Geekbench listing shed some light on the latter's performance. Now we get to see how the Taiwanese chipmaker's flagship offering fares, but on a different benchmark.
PC Magazine
AMD: We're Not Using 12VHPWR Connector on Upcoming Radeon GPUs
AMD’s upcoming Radeon RX 7000 graphics cards will be arriving without the controversial 12VHPWR connector that Nvidia has adopted for its own RTX 4090 product. An AMD executive confirmed the news on Tuesday after two users encountered the 12VHPWR connector frying while gaming on the Nvidia GPU. “The Radeon...
techunwrapped.com
GALAX launches an RTX 3060 Ti Plus more powerful than the RTX 3070
While Nvidia has just announced the launch of a new range of RTX 3060 Ti equipped with GDDR6X memory, GALAX jumped at the chance to launch a GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Plus. In the process, the partner manufacturer unveiled a comparison video with the RTX 3070, slightly overtaken by the newcomer.
Digital Trends
Could the Huawei MateStation X dethrone Apple’s iMac?
Huawei is updating its MateStation X with an all-new form factor, according to a leak on Weibo. The new desktop PC has an iMac-esque form factor, but with a 3:2 screen. The leak, from a Weibo user named Uncle Mountain, dropped another bombshell — Huawei is ditching AMD hardware for Intel in the new MateStation X. The previous generation of this all-in-one desktop used a laptop-class AMD Ryzen 7 5800H, which was notably underpowered.
notebookcheck.net
Minisforum announces UM690 mini PC with AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor and USB4 connector
Minisforum is expanding the Venus mini PC lineup with the UM690 model that comes powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor integrating a Radeon 680M GPU. This is also among the first AMD-based commercial devices to feature USB4 connectivity. Sporting AMD’s currently most powerful mobile processor with 8 cores...
ASUS Launches Zenbook OLED Fold 17 Laptop; Preorder at BH
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- B&H is pleased to announce ASUS is bringing portable computing experiences to new heights with the launch of the ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED Multi-Touch Laptop. Blurring the line between laptop and tablet, this computer system almost entirely comprises a 17.3″ 2560 x 1920-resolution OLED touchscreen that folds down to 12.5″—smaller than a sheet of photocopier paper—with just over a half-inch thickness for easy carrying. Its form also makes a variety of configurations possible, including a book mode for easy touchscreen interaction. Turning it on its side and using half the screen as a virtual keyboard effectively turns the ASUS Zenbook 17-Fold OLED into a familiar traditional laptop, while pairing the system with an included ASUS ErgoSense wireless Bluetooth keyboard and touchpad allows you to use the system as a 17.3″ monitor with a 4:3 aspect ratio. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005598/en/ ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED Blurs Line Between Laptop and Tablet (Photo: Business Wire)
notebookcheck.net
AMD estimates that CXL technology with improved storage performance could come to consumer platforms in 3 - 5 years
The Compute eXpress Link standard essentially allows add-in boards like GPUs or persistent memory devices like SSDs to access similar levels of bandwidth as the system RAM via PCIe pathways, thus considerably lowering latency and improving transfer speeds. For now, CXL is only seeing incipient adoption in the server market, since Intel’s Sapphire Rapids along with AMD’s EPYC Genoa are expected to cement industry support with PCIe 5.0-based specs, yet this technology should eventually make its way to consumer platforms, if AMD’s estimations are anything to go by. How soon? Probably not before 2025.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Popular Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 with RTX 3050 Ti and AMD Ryzen 5 5600H drops to US$550 in latest gaming laptop sale
Thanks to a steep 38% discount, the affordable RTX 3050 Ti-powered Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 may be a sensible choice for budget-minded gamers who are still looking for an adequately performing gaming laptop in the US$500 range. About one month ahead of this year's highly anticipated Black Friday, the large...
notebookcheck.net
AMD spares RDNA 3 graphics cards from melting GeForce RTX 4090 12VHPWR power connectors
There is a storm brewing for Nvidia, and it seems AMD wants to avoid being caught in the same tempest. Tech news outlets and social media have been discussing melting and burning parts in GeForce RTX 4090-headed systems lately, which appear to be down to how the 12VHPWR power connector is used. According to a guide from CableMod, it is important to make sure this temperamental cable is bent at a right angle at least 35 mm away from the connector. Bending it in another manner can cause “thermal variance”, basically leaving the owner of a brand-new GeForce RTX 4090 with a burned or molten adapter.
AMD Working to Bring CXL Memory Tech to Future Consumer CPUs
AMD representatives confirmed that the company will work to bring CXL technology to its consumer processors in the future.
notebookcheck.net
Nvidia instructs AIB partners to send RTX 4090 cards affected by power connector issues directly to headquarters
Reports of dying RTX 4090 cards due to melting power adapters started popping up all over social media this week and Nvidia is now quickly escalating this issue as an absolute priority. According to industry sources close to Igor’s LAB, Nvidia has not yet made any public statement detailing the exact problem with the power connectors, but has contacted all affected AIB partners and instructed them to send the damaged cards “directly to HQ for failure analysis.” The situation appears to be very delicate, since Nvidia has never taken such measures before, not even with the defective Micron VRAM chips found with some RTX 2080 Ti cards from a few years back.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 12 Pro with MediaTek Dimensity 1080 in four colours and four memory options
Xiaomi has introduced the Redmi Note 12 Pro in China, where it starts at CNY 1,699 (~US$237) with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. Available with up to 12 GB of RAM, the Redmi Note 12 Pro has the MediaTek Dimensity 1080, a 50 MP camera with OIS and a 5,000 mAh battery that supports OIS, among other features.
techunwrapped.com
Instant 6GHz is GIGABYTE’s overclock tool for the Intel Core i9-13900K
GIGABYTEone of the leading companies in high-performance hardware and components and for gaminghas announced Instant 6GHzits technology designed exclusively to improve the performance of the Intel Core i9-13900K, the model that is currently the great beast of the Raptor Lake processor generation. In addition to being extremely powerful in its...
notebookcheck.net
Realme 10 is tipped to launch in light and dark gradient colorways with a 6.4-inch display and a 5,000mAh battery
Realme decided to give its entry-level 9-series variant a dash of vibrant yellow along with more predictable Stargaze White and Meteor Black SKUs. However, its rumored replacement exhibits nothing of the sort in the first full-color renders linked to the reportedly upcoming budget Android smartphone. According to the typically reliable...
notebookcheck.net
One UI 5: Samsung confirms Android 13 distribution to 49 smartphones and tablets by February 2023
On Monday, Samsung started distributing One UI 5 to the Galaxy S22 series, including the entry-level Galaxy S22. Now, SamMobile has shared a schedule for the rollout of the Android 13-based update to another 48 devices, including numerous tablet models. For reference, the website has published a screenshot written in Korean, implying that the timings only apply to Samsung's home market.
TechRadar
Nvidia wants a head start in the next GPU war, but it's still haunted by the RTX 4080
It looks like Nvidia is already thinking about its future GPUs, but CEO Jensen Huang’s recent visit to Taiwan was done under the shadow of the rather embarrassing RTX 4080 12GB drama, which saw the company dramatically pull the GPU mere weeks from launch. As HotHardware reports, (opens in...
The best early Black Friday deals on Samsung Galaxy phones: Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and more
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Black Friday is just over a month away, but the deals have already started. Right now you can save on...
