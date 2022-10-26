South Walton advances to region semifinal, sweeps Keystone Heights

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A district title is on the line in this week’s American Charlie Grill and Tavern High School Football Game of the Week. That the game between the Mosley Dolphins and Niceville Eagles. The winner will claim the 4S-2 championship, and the guaranteed state berth that goes with it. The Dolphins head west with a 5-3 overall record, they’re 2-1 in district with wins over Leon and Crestview, the district loss coming a few weeks ago at Chiles. That Crestview game played back on the 13th, Mosley followed that up with a bye week, and I spoke to Mosley head coach Tommy Joe Whiddon about taking some time off before this biggest game of the season!

LYNN HAVEN, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO