Santa Rosa Beach, FL

South Walton advances to region semifinal, sweeps Keystone Heights

By Sam Granville
 3 days ago

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The South Walton volleyball team swept Keystone Heights 3-0 in the Class 4A Region 1 Quarterfinal at home Tuesday night.

The Seahawks improved to 16-10 on the season and will visit Bolles in the region semifinals on Friday, October 28.

