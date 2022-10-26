South Walton advances to region semifinal, sweeps Keystone Heights
SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The South Walton volleyball team swept Keystone Heights 3-0 in the Class 4A Region 1 Quarterfinal at home Tuesday night.
The Seahawks improved to 16-10 on the season and will visit Bolles in the region semifinals on Friday, October 28.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.
Comments / 0