Effective: 2022-10-30 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-30 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Shore break occurs when waves break directly on the beach. It is extremely important to protect your head and neck whenever you are in breaking waves by keeping your hands in front of you at all times. Target Area: Northern Outer Banks BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and large breaking waves expected in the surf zone. * WHERE...Northern Outer Banks beaches. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Dangerous shore break can throw a swimmer or surfer head first into the bottom causing neck and back injuries. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 6:30 PM Sunday.

DARE COUNTY, NC ・ 2 HOURS AGO