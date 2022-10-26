Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Elkhead and Park Mountains, Flat Tops by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-27 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-27 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Elkhead and Park Mountains; Flat Tops WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches with locally higher amounts possible above tree line. * WHERE...Elkhead and Park Mountains and Flat Tops. * WHEN...Until noon MDT today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Naguabo by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-26 23:30:00 Expires: 2022-10-27 08:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Naguabo FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 AM AST THURSDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall and from flood waters of the Rio Blanco river is expected. * WHERE...Naguabo. * WHEN...Until 715 AM AST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1022 PM AST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have already fallen. Minor flooding is already occurring along the Rio Blanco river in Naguabo. The intersection of road 31 with highway 53, and road 191 could be impassable. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Naguabo and Rio Blanco.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Colorado River Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-27 02:25:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-27 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Colorado River Basin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Central Colorado River Basin. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Central Lea County, Eddy County Plains, Northern Lea County by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-28 02:31:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-28 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Lea County; Eddy County Plains; Northern Lea County; Southern Lea County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Southeast New Mexico Plains. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for East Glacier Park Region, Northern High Plains by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-27 13:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-28 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: East Glacier Park Region; Northern High Plains; Southern High Plains; Southern Rocky Mountain Front HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph, with gusts up to 75 mph, are occurring. Isolated wind gusts approaching 85 mph in wind prone areas along the immediate eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountain Front. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front and adjacent foothills and plains. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles or those pulling trailers.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Salt Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-27 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-27 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Salt Basin WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...In New Mexico, Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range, Eastern Black Range Foothills, West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet, Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet, East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet and Otero Mesa Counties. In Texas, Salt Basin County. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-27 13:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-28 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph, are expected. * WHERE...Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera. * WHEN...Until Midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles or those pulling trailers.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Haines Borough and Klukwan by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-29 14:37:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-30 01:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Haines Borough and Klukwan WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM AKDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Haines Borough. * WHEN...Until 1 AM AKDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates will increase this evening before slowly diminishing late tonight. Areas near the city of Haines are hovering just above the freezing mark and thus the highest accumulations are still expected to be out the road towards the border.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-27 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-27 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet; Eastern Black Range Foothills; Otero Mesa; Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet; Southern Gila Highlands, Black Range; West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...In New Mexico, Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range, Eastern Black Range Foothills, West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet, Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet, East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet and Otero Mesa Counties. In Texas, Salt Basin County. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-30 00:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-30 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Lake County; Northern Trinity; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Southern Humboldt Interior, Northern Trinity, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, and Northern Lake County. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Cascade County below 5000ft, Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-30 02:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-29 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cascade County below 5000ft; Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton; Eastern Toole and Liberty; Hill County; Judith Basin County and Judith Gap; Western and Central Chouteau County Windy conditions expected on Sunday Strong winds are expected on Sunday for areas west of I-15, where a high wind warning is in effect. For areas east of I-15, such as Great Falls, Shelby, Chester and Geyser, it will be windy on Sunday afternoon, with wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph are possible. Wind gusts over 50 mph can still make driving difficult for some high profile vehicles. Thus, those traveling through North Central MT on Sunday should be prepared for windy conditions.
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Manua, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-26 16:02:00 SST Expires: 2022-10-26 19:15:00 SST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A flash flood warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring within the warned area. The heavy rains may cause rock and mudslides in steep terrain areas. Stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, even if they are currently dry. Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle, or on foot. Find an alternate route. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Manua; Tutuila and Aunuu The National Weather Service in Pago Pago has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Tutuila Aunuu Manua * Until 7 PM SST * At 400 PM, An observer reported heavy rainfall over the islands. Flash flooding is imminent or already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...An observer reported. IMPACT...Flooding in drainages, streams, roads, properties and other low-lying areas. Road closures possible in some areas. Landslides are possible in steep terrain. LAPATAIGA MO LOLOGA MA TAFEGA OFISA O LE TAU PAGO PAGO AS 402 AOAULI ASO LULU OKETOPA 26 2022 UA FAAAUAU E LE OFISA O LE TAU I TAFUNA SE * LAPATAIGA MO LOLOGA MA TAFEGA MO Tutuila Aunuu Manua * SE`IA OO I LE 7 PM SST * I LE 400 PM, sa ripotia mai i le Ofisa o le Tau i Tafuna timuga mamafa i luga o le atunu`u. O nei timuga ua fa`atupula`ia ai lologa ma tafega i le taimi nei po o se taimi lata mai. LAMATAIGA...O timuga mamafa e faatupula`ia ai lologa ma timuga. PUNAVAI O FAAMATALAGA...O nei timuga sa ripotia mai e tagatanu`u. AAFIAGA...E faatupula`ia lologa ma tafega i alavai, auvai, aualatele ma nofoaga maualalo. E ono tapunia auala e faafaigata ona faafoe ai lau taavale. E mafai fo`i ona solo eleele mai i mauga ma nofoanga mapu`epu`e. FLASH FLOOD...AN OBSERVER REPORTED
weather.gov
Tornado Warning issued for Baldwin by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-29 17:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-29 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Baldwin The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Tornado Warning for South central Baldwin County in southwestern Alabama * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 516 PM CDT, a tornado producing storm was located over Bon Secour, or 5 miles southwest of Foley, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic storm will be near Magnolia Springs around 525 PM CDT. Foley around 535 PM CDT. Summerdale around 550 PM CDT. Silverhill around 555 PM CDT. Robertsdale around 600 PM CDT. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Greene, Perry by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-29 17:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-29 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for southeastern Mississippi. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Greene; Perry The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Perry County in southeastern Mississippi Northwestern Greene County in southeastern Mississippi * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 558 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles southwest of McLain, or 19 miles south of Richton, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Beaumont and McLain. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Harrison by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-29 15:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-29 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Conditions are favorable for the development of weak, brief funnel clouds. This type of funnel cloud is harmless, but on rare occasions they can briefly touch down, producing wind gusts over 50 mph. If a funnel cloud is spotted move indoors or to safe harbor and report your sighting to the National Weather Service. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for southern Mississippi. Target Area: Harrison A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Harrison County through 515 PM CDT At 440 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm capable of producing funnel clouds near Saucier, or 12 miles northwest of Gulfport, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Funnel clouds and winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...If a funnel cloud briefly touches down, minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Saucier. FUNNEL CLOUDS...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Admiralty Inlet Area, Everett and Vicinity, San Juan County by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-29 23:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-30 14:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Admiralty Inlet Area; Everett and Vicinity; San Juan County; Western Skagit County; Western Whatcom County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...San Juan County, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and Vicinity and Admiralty Inlet Area. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 2 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Northern Outer Banks by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-30 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-30 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Shore break occurs when waves break directly on the beach. It is extremely important to protect your head and neck whenever you are in breaking waves by keeping your hands in front of you at all times. Target Area: Northern Outer Banks BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and large breaking waves expected in the surf zone. * WHERE...Northern Outer Banks beaches. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Dangerous shore break can throw a swimmer or surfer head first into the bottom causing neck and back injuries. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 6:30 PM Sunday.
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for District of Columbia by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-30 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-30 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: District of Columbia FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of central, northeast, northern, and southern Maryland, The District of Columbia, and northern Virginia. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for East Carteret, Hatteras Island, Ocracoke Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-30 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-30 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: East Carteret; Hatteras Island; Ocracoke Island BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...The beaches from Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 6:30 PM Sunday.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-29 15:06:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-30 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area; Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties; Northern Washoe County; Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake EARLY SEASON STORM SYSTEM WILL BRING GUSTY WINDS, SNOWFALL, AND MUCH COLDER TEMPERATURES NEXT WEEK * STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS: Winds will increase on Tuesday out ahead of an approaching cold front. Gusts of 40-50 mph are likely in the valleys with gusts up to 60 mph in wind prone locations. Sierra ridgetop gusts could reach in excess of 100 mph. Impacts from winds include road travel restrictions due to cross winds especially for high profile vehicles, aviation turbulence/shear, hazardous boating conditions, and patchy blowing dust downwind of dry lake beds - especially before the arrival of precipitation. Wind impacts will likely diminish through the day Wednesday. * SNOWFALL IMPACTS: The first significant and impactful snowfall of the season looks to occur with this system. Early in the day Tuesday, precipitation will likely start out as snow above 6,000 feet as the main band pushes into northeastern California and the Sierra. Rain or a rain/snow mix will be possible below this elevation. While snow levels may rise close to 7,000 feet Tuesday afternoon, they will quickly fall to valley floors by Wednesday morning. Snow showers may continue to impact northeastern California and western Nevada roadways through Wednesday night. Please check with Caltrans and NDOT for the latest roadway conditions and be sure to carry chains if you plan on venturing into the Sierra during the middle part of the week as winter driving conditions are likely. * MUCH COLDER TEMPERATURES: The cold airmass will likely usher in the season`s coldest temperatures thus far. High temperatures will plummet some 15-25 degrees below average on Wednesday and Thursday - struggling to get out of the 30s in the Sierra valleys and 40s across western Nevada. With northerly breezes still in place, it will feel brisk out out even during the afternoon hours. Low temperatures (particularly Thursday and Friday morning) look to be seasonably cold. Teens and single digits will be common in Sierra valleys and places like Bridgeport and Bodie could see sub-zero temps. Now is the time to complete winter protections for exposed irrigation equipment.
Comments / 0