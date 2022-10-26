Effective: 2022-10-29 15:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-29 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Conditions are favorable for the development of weak, brief funnel clouds. This type of funnel cloud is harmless, but on rare occasions they can briefly touch down, producing wind gusts over 50 mph. If a funnel cloud is spotted move indoors or to safe harbor and report your sighting to the National Weather Service. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for southern Mississippi. Target Area: Harrison A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Harrison County through 515 PM CDT At 440 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm capable of producing funnel clouds near Saucier, or 12 miles northwest of Gulfport, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Funnel clouds and winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...If a funnel cloud briefly touches down, minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Saucier. FUNNEL CLOUDS...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

HARRISON COUNTY, MS ・ 4 HOURS AGO