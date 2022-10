Prep girls' volleyball: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

The Perrysburg girls cross country team dominated the Division I regional meet at Tiffin on Saturday, cruising to a regional title. The Yellow Jackets swept the top three spots individually and had five of the top six finishers. Ava Beeks won the race in 18:30.20, followed by teammates Natalie Sanders (18:41.20) and Hannah Kersten (19:03.40). Sage Colon (19:22.40) and AnnaSophia Gower (19:23.30) placed fifth and sixth, respectively. The top two teams and top eight individuals in Division I qualify for the state meet. Sinai Douglas of Start finished in fourth place (19:05.60) and teammate Katherine Witt placed eighth in 19:48.70.

