Athens, PA

wellsboroathletics.com

Hornets Finish Season At XC Championships

The Wellsboro Cross Country team ran their final race of the 2022 season at the PIAA District IV Championships at Bloomsburg University on Thursday, October 27. For the girls, senior Madeline Gage finished 23rd in 21:48, senior Julia DeCamp (25:40) was 61st, and sophomore Karah Blackwell (29:06) was 83rd. For...
WELLSBORO, PA
NewsChannel 36

Twin Tiers Football - 10/28/22

Elmira - 50, Horseheads - 26 Corning - 42, Ithaca - 22 Class C Quarterfinals: Le Roy - 28, Haverling - 20 8-Man Quarterfinals: Canisteo-Greenwood - 36, Mynderse Academy - 6 Mansfield University - 27, University of Pennsylvania - 24 SECTION IV GIRLS SOCCER. Class AA Championship: Corning - 2,...
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Fourth Annual Trunk-Or-Treat Event Held in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Elmira Downtown Development Inc. held its fourth annual Trunk-or-Treat event in Wisner Park on Friday evening. Hundreds of people were in attendance with their children and dogs dressed up like princesses, superheroes, and other spooky things. Janis Witchey, a member of the Executive Board of...
ELMIRA, NY
gvpennysaver.com

Jackson Sanatorium, Dansville

Situated on a hillside stretching along the Village of Dansville’s eastern edge, stands the remnants of the palatial Jackson Sanatorium, widely referred to as the Castle on the Hill. Rochester businessman Nathaniel Bingham first opened in 1854 as The Dansville Water Cure, touting the healing mineral properties of Dansville’s spring water. “The water cure was based on the belief that pure water was the key to good health and long life,” said Dansville Area Historical Society historian David Gilbert.
DANSVILLE, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Oct. 14, 2022, property located at 49 Williams St., Village of Owego, from Andy Almonte to Heather Long for $99,734. On Oct. 14, 2022, property located at Dawson Hill Road, Town of Spencer, from Jebb Greene to Kevin Kline for $90,000. On Oct. 14, 2022, property located at 4314...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

What's up this weekend? October 28-30

What does your weekend hold? From fall festivals to fairs, plays to parades, shows to spectacles, there's always something to do in northcentral Pa. this time of year. Here are events, activities, and destinations we've come across and want to share with you. Also visit our Calendar for things to do in the area. October 28-30 ...
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
WNBF News Radio 1290

Bears are Running Wild in Broome County

As winter approaches, it seems bears in the Broome County area are getting a little more adventurous in residential areas during their search for food. It's no secret that I'm terrified of bears. Growing up on Long Island, I never had to wonder how to survive if I came across a bear in my travels. And when I moved to Binghamton, I assumed that if I stayed far way from the woods as best as I could, I probably wouldn't run into any bears.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Your Odds of Hitting a Deer in the Southern Tier Just Went Up

New York State Department of Motor Vehicles and Department of Environmental Conservation have an important message for motorists, be extra careful of deer on the roads. While deer are a common nuisance on the roadways in the Southern Tier, your odds of running into one just went up. According to the New York State DMV and DEC, October, November, and December are the worst months statistically for deer and moose-related accidents.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WIBX 950

Only Two Hours From Central New York, the PA Grand Canyon Is a Wonder That Must Be Seen

How many times have you been stopped in your tracks in the few days by the sheer beauty of the fall foliage this year?. Those who know things about weather conditions and leaves were convinced that this Fall would be a boring brown one thanks to such dry weather all summer but luckily for us, that is not the case. The world around us exploded into a kaleidoscope of colors.
WELLSBORO, PA
NewsChannel 36

Missing Child Alert canceled by police

CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Erie County Sheriffs Office is looking for Haileigh Roberts, a 13-year-old who went missing out of Holland, N.Y. at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police believe Roberts may have traveled with an unknown man to Corning. Roberts is believed to be in danger and may be in...
CORNING, NY
NewsChannel 36

RSV infections on the rise

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- RSV infections are on the rise heading into this November. There are many signs families should be aware of heading into the winter months. “The important thing to understand is that if your child starts to feel ill, whether they have a fever, they're having a lot of upper congestion, runny nose, cough; these could be the start of the signs.” Infectious Disease Specialist at Arnot Health, Dr. Justin Nistico, D.O., said.
ELMIRA, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Three Car Crash Backs up Vestal Parkway in Binghamton

Authorities responded to a three car crash on Vestal Parkway Thursday morning, which caused serious damage and westbound traffic issues. In addition to the traffic issues caused by the ongoing construction on the Greenway mixed-use bicycle and pedestrian path, the accident closed down the left lane of the westbound side of Vestal Parkway.
BINGHAMTON, NY
whcuradio.com

Police: Avoid area of Tompkins County Library and Cayuga St. garage

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Early morning police activity in Ithaca, and the public is being asked to stay away. Tompkins SIREN issued an alert shortly before five o’clock this morning advising drivers and passersby to avoid the area of Six Mile Creek Walk behind the Tompkins County Public Library and the Cayuga Street parking garage.
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Teens arrested after breaking into Canisteo-Greenwood High School

CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) — Canisteo Village Police have arrested two teens after police say they broke into the Canisteo-Greenwood High School on Monday. According to police, a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old, both juveniles from Canisteo, were arrested Wednesday following a burglary investigation after a complaint was filed regarding a break-in to the high school on […]
CANISTEO, NY

