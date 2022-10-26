Read full article on original website
List: Denver Public Schools recommends 10 school closures
Denver Public Schools has announced the list of 10 elementary and middle schools that will close as the district faces major declines in enrollment.
Smoky Hill High School briefly placed on secure perimeter Thursday
A school in Aurora was placed on a secure perimeter Thursday while officers searched for an alleged suspicious man.
DPS bans Robert F. Smith STEAM Academy co-founder from school properties
One week after Denver Public Schools officials dismissed Robert F. Smith STEAM Academy Co-Founder Brandon Pryor, Pryor said the district is retaliating.
2 suspects in overnight armed robbery in Boulder still at large
Two suspects allegedly involved in an armed robbery in Boulder are still at large and now, investigators are asking the public to come forward with any information that could help locate them.
Suspicious person reported near elementary school in Aurora
A suspicious person near Village East Elementary School in Aurora has police responding and staying in the area "out of an abundance of caution."
Parents to sue DPS after 11-year-old son told he can't join volleyball team
Parents at Marie L. Greenwood Academy said they are preparing to sue Denver Public Schools after their son was denied the ability to join the volleyball team, citing Title IX protections.
Woman shot and killed in Aurora shopping center parking lot
An Iowa man shot and killed a woman in a shopping center parking lot on S. Parker Road early Friday morning in southeast Aurora, according to police.
Colorado man wanted in connection with co-worker’s death surrenders
BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (KKTV) - A man wanted by Colorado police in connection to the death of a co-worker turned himself in Monday. Officials said Miles Fernando Tovar, 38, was wanted by the Breckenridge Police Department in connection with an ongoing investigation of the 2019 death of his then co-worker Brendan Rye.
Lone Tree RTD station shooting victims identified, sheriff defends deputies
Sheriff Tony Spurlock on Oct. 26, 2022.(Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 27, 2022. (Lone Tree, Colo.) The Douglas County Coroner identified the people killed by Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies during a shooting in a Lone Tree parking garage.
“Handouts Don’t Help” campaign invites a different response to panhandlers
Pictured L to R: Deputy Tammy Bozarth, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office; Tiffany Marsitto, HEART; Police Chief Kirk Wilson, City of Lone Tree; Council Member Marissa Harmon, City of Lone Tree; Douglas County Commissioner Abe Laydon; Will Carpenter, HEART; Capt. Darren Weekly, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office; Mike Waid, Douglas County Community Foundation; Greg Matthews, HEART.
Victim identified in fatal shooting in Aurora parking lot
AURORA, Colo. — An Iowa man faces a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman in an Aurora parking early Friday morning. Officers with the Aurora Police Department (APD) were dispatched to a parking lot behind 6360 S. Parker Road for a report of a shooting around 2:30 a.m. That's near South Parker and East Arapahoe Roads.
Denver may purchase Stay Inn, move in homeless quickly
The Stay Inn at 12033 38th Ave., Denver, likely will be converted into housing for people experiencing homelessness.Google Street View. (Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council likely will use a $2 million grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development to help buy a 96-room hotel for people experiencing homelessness.
Dean Schiller on Acquittal in First Boulder King Soopers Shooting Trial
The first trial related to the March 22, 2021, mass shooting at a Boulder King Soopers didn't involve the man behind ten murders; last week, a judge ruled that he remains incompetent to assist in his defense. Instead, the target was Dean Schiller, a self-described citizen journalist and videographer who just happened to be at the store with good friend Denny Stong, a King Soopers employee who became one of the victims. When the gunfire started, Schiller livestreamed the first images from the massacre.
Centaurus marching band headed to state with top 4A score
Keegan Gomez went to all of his older brother’s performances with the Centaurus High School marching band, ending with a show at the state marching band championships at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs. “I saw them progress and get better with every show,” he said....
1 seriously injured in Overland neighborhood shooting
Police are investigating an early morning shooting that caused serious injuries to one victim.
Where Colorado secretary of state candidates Jena Griswold and Pam Anderson stand on the issues
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, a Democrat, is running for reelection this year against Pam Anderson, a Republican who used to be Jefferson County’s clerk and recorder. The winner of the race will oversee Colorado’s elections for the next four years, as well as enforce the state’s campaign...
Out Boulder County Strongly Condemns American First Legal’s Attempts to Politicize Transgender People and Lie to Latino Colorado Voters
Editor’s Note: Press Releases are provided to Yellow Scene. In an effort to keep our community informed, we publish some press releases in whole. America First Legal is sending mailers and airing Spanish-language radio ads in Colorado to attempt to influence Latino voters in the upcoming election. These mailers and ads include incorrect, harmful, and hateful messages about transgender people. America First Legal is led by Stephen Miller, a Trump aide.
Fellow officers call cop who parked on train tracks 'incompetent'
The Platteville police sergeant who left his patrol vehicle on railroad tracks last month with a handcuffed prisoner inside was hired by Platteville even though a commander at his previous department recommended he be demoted, his colleagues labeled him "incompetent" and another officer said Sgt. Pablo Vazquez "has a dangerous lack of radio awareness."As prosecutors weigh possible criminal charges, a CBS News Colorado investigation reveals a troubled past at previous departments Vazquez worked at, including how colleagues felt about him.But despite those concerns, the Platteville Police Department hired Vazquez directly from the Federal Heights Police Department, where he had come...
BROKEN: How one man bounced from two hospitals and a jail cell days before a Denver murder
A day after a Boulder County judge released Brian Murray on a PR bond, he went into the home of a 77-year-old Denver man and killed him. Days before Denver Police say he murdered a 77-year-old man inside his Cheesman Park home, Brian Murray called 911 asking for officers to kill him.
Jury deliberates in the 1984 murder of 12-year-old
Jury deliberations began Friday in the retrial of a man accused in the 1984 death of 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews, who was missing for decades until her remains were discovered in rural Weld County in 2019.
