The first trial related to the March 22, 2021, mass shooting at a Boulder King Soopers didn't involve the man behind ten murders; last week, a judge ruled that he remains incompetent to assist in his defense. Instead, the target was Dean Schiller, a self-described citizen journalist and videographer who just happened to be at the store with good friend Denny Stong, a King Soopers employee who became one of the victims. When the gunfire started, Schiller livestreamed the first images from the massacre.

BOULDER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO