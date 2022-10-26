ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder County, CO

KKTV

Colorado man wanted in connection with co-worker’s death surrenders

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (KKTV) - A man wanted by Colorado police in connection to the death of a co-worker turned himself in Monday. Officials said Miles Fernando Tovar, 38, was wanted by the Breckenridge Police Department in connection with an ongoing investigation of the 2019 death of his then co-worker Brendan Rye.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
douglas.co.us

“Handouts Don’t Help” campaign invites a different response to panhandlers

Pictured L to R: Deputy Tammy Bozarth, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office; Tiffany Marsitto, HEART; Police Chief Kirk Wilson, City of Lone Tree; Council Member Marissa Harmon, City of Lone Tree; Douglas County Commissioner Abe Laydon; Will Carpenter, HEART; Capt. Darren Weekly, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office; Mike Waid, Douglas County Community Foundation; Greg Matthews, HEART.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Victim identified in fatal shooting in Aurora parking lot

AURORA, Colo. — An Iowa man faces a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman in an Aurora parking early Friday morning. Officers with the Aurora Police Department (APD) were dispatched to a parking lot behind 6360 S. Parker Road for a report of a shooting around 2:30 a.m. That's near South Parker and East Arapahoe Roads.
AURORA, CO
David Heitz

Denver may purchase Stay Inn, move in homeless quickly

The Stay Inn at 12033 38th Ave., Denver, likely will be converted into housing for people experiencing homelessness.Google Street View. (Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council likely will use a $2 million grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development to help buy a 96-room hotel for people experiencing homelessness.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Dean Schiller on Acquittal in First Boulder King Soopers Shooting Trial

The first trial related to the March 22, 2021, mass shooting at a Boulder King Soopers didn't involve the man behind ten murders; last week, a judge ruled that he remains incompetent to assist in his defense. Instead, the target was Dean Schiller, a self-described citizen journalist and videographer who just happened to be at the store with good friend Denny Stong, a King Soopers employee who became one of the victims. When the gunfire started, Schiller livestreamed the first images from the massacre.
BOULDER, CO
coloradohometownweekly.com

Centaurus marching band headed to state with top 4A score

Keegan Gomez went to all of his older brother’s performances with the Centaurus High School marching band, ending with a show at the state marching band championships at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs. “I saw them progress and get better with every show,” he said....
LAFAYETTE, CO
yellowscene.com

Out Boulder County Strongly Condemns American First Legal’s Attempts to Politicize Transgender People and Lie to Latino Colorado Voters

Editor’s Note: Press Releases are provided to Yellow Scene. In an effort to keep our community informed, we publish some press releases in whole. America First Legal is sending mailers and airing Spanish-language radio ads in Colorado to attempt to influence Latino voters in the upcoming election. These mailers and ads include incorrect, harmful, and hateful messages about transgender people. America First Legal is led by Stephen Miller, a Trump aide.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Fellow officers call cop who parked on train tracks 'incompetent'

The Platteville police sergeant who left his patrol vehicle on railroad tracks last month with a handcuffed prisoner inside was hired by Platteville even though a commander at his previous department recommended he be demoted, his colleagues labeled him "incompetent" and another officer said Sgt. Pablo Vazquez "has a dangerous lack of radio awareness."As prosecutors weigh possible criminal charges, a CBS News Colorado investigation reveals a troubled past at previous departments Vazquez worked at, including how colleagues felt about him.But despite those concerns, the Platteville Police Department hired Vazquez directly from the Federal Heights Police Department, where he had come...
PLATTEVILLE, CO

