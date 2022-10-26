HIGHLIGHTS: Central Lady Cats sweep Midland High at home

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Central Lady Cats volleyball team hosted the Midland High Bulldogs Tuesday for their Senior Night.

Starting off in the first set strong, Journi Jones sets the ball up for Emma Fleeman, who jumps up for the kill, taking the first set.

The Bulldogs tried to get in on the action with a kill but are met with both Shawtiel Watson and Sam Cardona are there ready for the stop.

In the third set, Laynee Crooks sets it up for Emilee Sikora who hits a quick one for a Lady Cat point.

Central takes this one in all three sets over the Midland High Bulldogs.

