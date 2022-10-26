Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
RECALL ALERT: Dipping caramel sold in Omaha could cause ‘serious allergic reaction’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Whole Foods Market is voluntarily recalling dipping caramel that was sold in Nebraska and two neighboring states. The recall was issued on Thursday after the product was found to contain wheat, which was not declared on the product label. People with an allergy or severe...
thereader.com
Nebraska’s Dirty Water
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Standing in front of a big screen, Nick Herringer claps in time with a metronome. He draws lines on the screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old’s speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
1011now.com
Truck hauling distillers’ grain overturns, north of Beatrice
BEATRICE , Neb. (KOLN) - Emergency personnel were sent to a semi-trailer truck rollover accident early Saturday, in southeast Nebraska. The truck tipped onto its side on the southbound side of U.S. Highway 77, about three miles north of Beatrice. Gage County Sheriff’s officers, the Nebraska State Patrol, Beatrice Fire and Rescue and the Beatrice Rural Fire Department responded to the scene of the 6:44 a.m. wreck.
KETV.com
KETV speaks with Nebraska Medicine neurologist about strokes
OMAHA, Neb. — This Saturday, Oct. 29, marks World Stroke Awareness Day — an affliction affecting one in four people. KETV spoke with Dr. Scott Diesing, a neurologist with Nebraska Medicine, about the importance of knowing the signs. Hear what Diesing had to say about stroke signs, prevention,...
1011now.com
Ornate box turtle named Nebraska’s state reptile
GRETNA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska has a new state reptile. Gov. Ricketts proclaimed the ornate box turtle as Nebraska’s official state reptile during a ceremony Friday hosted by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Ornate box turtles live in grasslands throughout most of Nebraska. It’s one of 48 different...
WOWT
Federal court sentences Omaha man to 10 years for drug possession, gun possession
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Below is a roundup of sentences handed down last week in federal court in Omaha, according to updates Monday from acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell. The acting U.S. Attorney’s office in Omaha reminds the public that there is no parole in the federal system. Andrew...
KETV.com
Audit: Nebraska's top agencies spent nearly $30M in overtime in 2020
LINCOLN, Neb. — As Nebraska's top agencies battle staffing concerns, a performance audit shows the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, and the Nebraska Department of Transportation spent a combined $29 million in overtime pay in Fiscal Year 2020. "It's not acceptable,"...
klkntv.com
Lancaster County inmate found dead after one day in jail
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lancaster County inmate was found dead in his cell one day after being jailed. John Hillman, 44, was found unresponsive in his cell on Thursday at the Lancaster County Department of Corrections, officials said in a press release. Staff administered lifesaving measures until first...
1011now.com
Rural fire departments still dealing with hotspots
Rural fire departments still dealing with hotspots
1011now.com
Lincoln firefighters play cornhole for coats
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Bags went flying at a cornhole tournament in the Lincoln Firefighter’s Reception Hall. Put on by the Lincoln Firefighter’s Association, the tournament served up plenty of fun, but its primary aim was to get coats to kids in need through Operation Warm. The firefighter union started its partnership with Operation Warm in 2014 and have since supplied around 10,000 coats to kids in Lincoln.
1011now.com
Lincoln Fire and Rescue investigates two fires in south Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a pair of fires in south Lincoln on Saturday. The first fire occurred near the 800 block of H street at around 2:23 p.m. According to LFR, smoke was seen coming from a three-story apartment building. This was confirmed by Lincoln...
WOWT
Two flights make emergency landings in Omaha due to medical incidents
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two flights made emergency landings in Omaha Friday morning. Two airline flights heading west had medical incidents while flying over Nebraska. The emergencies were declared roughly 20 minutes apart, between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Friday morning. The first flight was Southwest Flight 2253 from Chicago...
Omaha hospital calling for new volunteers to help therapy dog shortage
CHI CUMC Bergan Mercy in Omaha is calling for new volunteer pups to help patients and become new therapy dogs.
viatravelers.com
15 Fun & Best Things to Do in Lincoln, Nebraska
Though Native Americans and immigrants have been living in the area for hundreds of years, it wasn’t until 1890 that Nebraska became part of the United States. Thanks to the Homestead Act, settlers had been coming to Lancaster long before the state was official. In honor of the former...
1011now.com
Motorcyclist injured in north Lincoln crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a crash between a motorcyclist and the driver of a truck near 11th and Adams Friday night at around 7 p.m. A 10/11 Now reporter on the scene spoke with multiple people who heard the impact and ran to help. One person who lives nearby says paramedics were performing CPR on the motorcyclist before they were taken away in an ambulance.
KELOLAND TV
Babies dress up for Halloween at Nebraska hospital
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Babies in the NICU at Methodist Women’s Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska, are showcasing their cute Halloween costumes. Connected Forever donated more than 40 costumes, helping families find a small piece of normalcy as they celebrate their child’s first Halloween inside a hospital.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska State Patrol holds surprise inspections
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol held surprise commercial vehicle inspections in Douglas County on Wednesday. Officials said the Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective (MAPS) Team performed 46 vehicle inspections and issued 125 violations of Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations and state law. NSP said declared 17 vehicles were...
1011now.com
Friday is last day to register to vote in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The general election is Nov. 8 and the last day to register to vote in Nebraska is Oct. 28. In Lancaster County, the election office is open is open until 6 p.m. Online registration is closed. If you want to register anywhere in the state, you need to go into your local election office. It’s also the last day to change your registration status, whether you’ve moved, changed name or party affiliation.
klkntv.com
Motorcyclist dead in Lincoln’s second fatal crash in one night
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A motorcyclist was killed on Interstate 180 on Friday night, just hours after another fatal motorcycle crash in Lincoln. Lincoln Police said the motorcyclist was going north on I-180, west of Memorial Stadium, when he crashed into another vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the...
