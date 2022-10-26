MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The man who killed UW-Madison student Brittany Zimmermann more than 14 years ago was found guilty of homicide on Thursday morning. David Kahl returned to a Dane Co. courtroom where he was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide following a plea deal with prosecutors. Not long after finding Kahl guilty, Judge Chris Taylor handed down the mandatory life sentence and set a new hearing date to determine if he will ever have the opportunity for extended supervision.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO