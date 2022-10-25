E-waste is a unique aspect of the metals recycling industry that’s growing in Indiana. E-waste includes waste materials from electronic products like computers, phones, televisions, or basically anything else with circuit components inside of them. There is a surprising amount of valuable metal inside these items. They are found in small quantities per device, but millions of tons of e-waste are thrown away each year. Copper, silver, gold, platinum, and quite a few other metals that can be recycled. Exurban is one e-waste recycling company that’s making big moves in Indiana currently. They are a firm based in the United Kingdom that plans to create up to 200 new jobs by the end of 2026 in Allen County, IN. Exurban is establishing its first U.S.-based facility with a $340 million investment.

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO