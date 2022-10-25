Read full article on original website
Related
wasteadvantagemag.com
OPAL Fuels, NextEra Energy Marketing, and Republic Services Begin Operations at Minnesota’s First Landfill Gas to Renewable Natural Gas Facility
OPAL Fuels Inc., a leading vertically integrated producer and distributor of renewable natural gas (RNG), and NextEra Energy Marketing, LLC, a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, announced the commencement of commercial operations at the first landfill renewable natural gas (RNG) production facility in Minnesota. The Pine Bend RNG Project is located at a landfill owned by Republic Services, Inc., a leader in the environmental services industry, and interconnected with a pipeline owned by Xcel Energy, the leading electric and gas utility in the region.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Emerging Technologies: Capturing Landfill Methane to Power Bitcoin Mining
With careful planning and a spirit of innovation, Bitcoin mining can play a major role in tackling climate change by using landfill methane. The rise of cryptocurrency has sparked intense public scrutiny of the environmental impacts of Bitcoin mining—especially the greenhouse gas emissions associated with increased energy consumption. As an environmentalist, Bitcoin miner, and entrepreneur, I share those concerns. The science is clear: to ensure a livable future, humanity must decarbonize and transition to cleaner energy sources as quickly as possible, while continuing to meet growing power demand across all economic sectors.
wasteadvantagemag.com
4 Reasons to Prioritize Food Waste Collection
There are a number of important reasons why both households and businesses should make efforts to separate food scraps from the solid waste stream and divert them away from landfills. Consider these four leading reasons among them. In most American homes and businesses, food scraps are treated as just another...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Recyclers are Growing in Indiana
E-waste is a unique aspect of the metals recycling industry that’s growing in Indiana. E-waste includes waste materials from electronic products like computers, phones, televisions, or basically anything else with circuit components inside of them. There is a surprising amount of valuable metal inside these items. They are found in small quantities per device, but millions of tons of e-waste are thrown away each year. Copper, silver, gold, platinum, and quite a few other metals that can be recycled. Exurban is one e-waste recycling company that’s making big moves in Indiana currently. They are a firm based in the United Kingdom that plans to create up to 200 new jobs by the end of 2026 in Allen County, IN. Exurban is establishing its first U.S.-based facility with a $340 million investment.
Comments / 0