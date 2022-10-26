ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset, MA

Somerset, October 26 High School 🏐 Game Notice

There are 3 high school 🏐 games in Somerset.

The Joseph Case High School volleyball team will have a game with Somerset Berkley Regional High School on October 26, 2022, 12:30:00.

Joseph Case High School
Somerset Berkley Regional High School
October 26, 2022
12:30:00
Freshman Girls Volleyball

The Joseph Case High School volleyball team will have a game with Somerset Berkley Regional High School on October 26, 2022, 15:00:00.

Joseph Case High School
Somerset Berkley Regional High School
October 26, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

The Joseph Case High School volleyball team will have a game with Somerset Berkley Regional High School on October 26, 2022, 13:45:00.

Joseph Case High School
Somerset Berkley Regional High School
October 26, 2022
13:45:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball

