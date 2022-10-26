Read full article on original website
Section of Antelope Valley closed after overnight bridge fire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A section of Antelope Valley Parkway is closed after a fire late Thursday night. Lincoln Fire & Rescue were called out at 11:30 p.m. to Antelope Valley and Saunders Avenue after a fire broke out underneath the bridge going over Oak Creek, just south of Nebraska’s Barbara Hibner Soccer Stadium.
Burn bans in place for Harrison, Mills Counties
HARRISON COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - More Iowa counties have put burn bans in place. Burn bans are in place for many Iowa counties due to dry and windy conditions. Mills County enacted a burn ban Thursday, and Harrison County will enact one at 12 p.m. Friday. According to the Harrison...
Courtroom outburst, no bond for Omaha murder suspect
A road near UNMC will be closed for two weeks because of a water main break that gushed water near 42nd and Harney. Two lawsuits that made big waves in this year's primary elections in Nebraska have been dismissed. Burn bans in place for Harrison, Mills Counties. Updated: 9 hours...
Detailing 180th Street expansion project in Elkhorn
ELKHORN, Neb. (WOWT) - Those who live, work, or visit south Elkhorn know how jammed up things get every day, in every direction, around 180th and Pacific. “There are accidents literally every week here,” Custom Blinds and Design area marketing manager Jim Korff said. “I’ve personally swept up glass and bumpers in just the last two weeks.”
'They're safe because of him': Passerby saves four people from house fire in Red Oak
OMAHA, Neb. — Terrifying video out of Red Oak, Iowa, shows children escape from their home as it goes up in flames. The children's mother says her kids made it out safe, thanks to someone nearby who jumped into action. Tender Lehman says she was in Montana for a...
Omaha Police: 1 injured in overnight cutting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was injured in a cutting outside a bar. According to Omaha Police, officers responded to UNMC around 3:16 a.m. Saturday when a cutting victim walked into the hospital. Police say the 37-year-old victim told police he was cut during a fight outside a bar...
Omaha Police adding mounted patrol routes in Blackstone, South Omaha parks
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department is expanding the routes of the mounted patrol units in central and south Omaha. For those who live near or work in Blackstone, the mounted patrol may become a more regular sighting. The patrol helped with an event in early October and added Blackstone to their list of routes to patrol weekly or bi-weekly.
5 Iowa counties to participate in new rural traffic safety project
SIDNEY, Iowa (WOWT) - Fremont County will be one of several counties participating in a new traffic safety initiative. According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, a new initiative called the “High Five Rural Traffic Safety Project” will begin on Dec. 1, 2022. The project calls for increasing traffic safety on rural roads.
Omaha water main break
Despite some cautious optimism last month, the possibility of a rail strike is growing. A person has been taken into custody for threatening a school shooting at Elkhorn Ridge Middle School. Open Door Mission adjust to decline in donations. Updated: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:33 PM UTC. With inflation, it's...
Water main break disrupts traffic near Nebraska Medicine
OMAHA, Neb. — Water from a water main break flooded the area near Farnam Street and Saddle Creek Road early Friday morning. The break was reported around 6 a.m. Omaha police responded shortly after that to handle traffic issues in the area. MUD also sent crews to the scene for repairs.
Wildfire hot spots rekindle, destroying second barn and equipment at Hallam farm
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wildfire flames rekindled at a farm in southwest Lancaster County, destroying more than $12,000 in equipment, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. Wednesday night around 10 p.m., deputies and firefighters were called to a farm off SW 100th St and W Princeton Road, in...
Two Motorcyclists Killed In Separate Friday Night Accidents
(KFOR October 29, 2022) Two fatal accidents occurred hours apart Friday night in the Capital City. Lincoln Police Sergeant Jason Wesch told KFOR News the first accident occurred around 7 pm when a West bound motorcycle collided with a Northbound truck at the intersection of 11th and Adams. The second accident happened around 10:30 pm as a northbound motorcyclist exiting the downtown area on Interstate-180 ran into the back of a northbound vehicle. Both motorcyclists died as a result of their injuries. Both accidents remain under investigation and names of the deceased have not been released pending notification of Next of Kin.
Two flights make emergency landings in Omaha due to medical incidents
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two flights made emergency landings in Omaha Friday morning. Two airline flights heading west had medical incidents while flying over Nebraska. The emergencies were declared roughly 20 minutes apart, between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Friday morning. The first flight was Southwest Flight 2253 from Chicago...
Water main break repairs to keep Farnam Street near UNMC closed for two weeks
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Public Works said Friday that work to repair a water main break near UNMC would keep a nearby portion of Farnam Street closed for two weeks. The issue affected Friday morning traffic on Farnam Street around Nebraska Medicine as well as some operations at the medical campus.
Omaha Everyday: AGR Roofing and Construction
A faculty panel at the University of Florida is expected to cast a "no confidence" vote Thursday for the school's pick for its next president. During the pursuit, the driver lost control, struck the inside barrier, drove into a field near the Lincoln Airport, and came to a stop in a creek bed.
Omaha Police investigating a stabbing early Saturday morning
Early Saturday morning, an alleged stabbing took place outside a bar. One person was injured, and the investigation is ongoing.
No one injured after truck crashes into building near Sapp Bros in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — No one was injured after a truck crashed into a building near Sapp Bros in Omaha on Thursday morning. Around 6:10 a.m., a pickup truck traveling westbound on the Sapp Brothers Drive access road lost control, according to witnesses. Witnesses said the truck then went across...
Ponca Tribe of Nebraska to break ground on Prairie Flower Casino expansion
(Carter Lake, IA) -- The Ponca Tribe of Nebraska is expanding their Prairie Flower Casino in Carter Lake. The tribe will break ground on a 60,000 square foot expansion of the Prairie Flower Casino on Monday. The groundbreaking will take place on the 32nd anniversary of the signing of the Ponca Restoration Act, which restored the federal government’s formal recognition of the Ponca Tribe if Nebraska, and four years after Prairie Flower Casino officially opened, on November 1, 2018.
Lincoln motorcyclist killed in crash after allegedly fleeing traffic stops
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A person is dead after authorities say they crashed a motorcycle on I-180 Friday night. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, around 9:20 p.m. Friday, a trooper saw a motorcycle without license plates driving on O Street in east Lincoln. The trooper attempted a traffic stop...
UNO gives ‘all clear’ alert, saying Omaha Police had person of interest in custody
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A police situation on the UNO campus had the community on heightened alert for about an hour Friday night. The person of interest was taken into custody and booked into Douglas County for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of an unregistered firearm according to Omaha police.
