Study finds new drug combination to be more effective against complicated urinary tract infections

Read full article on original website
Related
News-Medical.net
Third dose of COVID-19 mRNA vaccine offers cirrhosis patients strong protection against the virus
Cirrhosis of the liver is associated with decreased responsiveness to many vaccines, including those that protect against COVID-19. But new research, led by researchers at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and published in the Journal of Hepatology, suggests that getting a third dose of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine could overcome the decreased response, offering cirrhosis patients strong protection against the virus, severe illness, and death from COVID-19.
News-Medical.net
Researchers discover how hydroquinine inhibits major drug-resistant bacteria
Researchers say hydroquinine could be an effective weapon against a germ that can cause serious infections in humans, mostly hospital patients. Scientists analyzing the effects of an organic compound on drug resistance bacteria have discovered how it can inhibit and kill a germ that causes serious illness or in some cases death.
News-Medical.net
New studies point to a broadly applicable treatment for neurodegenerative diseases
Two new studies from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis support development of a broadly applicable treatment for neurodegenerative diseases that targets a molecule that serves as the central executioner in the death of axons, the wiring of the nervous system. Blocking this molecular executioner prevents axon loss,...
News-Medical.net
Studies find cardiovascular effects of cigarettes and e-cigarettes to be strikingly similar
Two related studies, one in humans and the other in rats, found that the cardiovascular effects of cigarettes and e-cigarettes are strikingly similar, and these harmful effects on blood vessel function are likely caused by airway irritation due to inhalation of a foreign substance, rather than a specific component of the cigarette smoke or e-cigarette vapor (aerosol), according to new research published today in the American Heart Association's peer-reviewed journal Arteriosclerosis, Thrombosis and Vascular Biology (ATVB).
News-Medical.net
Discovery points to a new understanding of Stargardt disease progression
Using a new stem-cell-based model made from skin cells, scientists found the first direct evidence that Stargardt-related ABCA4 gene mutations affect a layer of cells in the eye called the retinal pigment epithelium (RPE). The discovery points to a new understanding of Stargardt disease progression and suggests a therapeutic strategy for the disease, which currently lacks treatment. The study took place at the National Eye Institute (NEI), part of the National Institutes of Health. The findings published online today in Stem Cell Reports.
News-Medical.net
Some healthcare workers vaccinated against COVID-19 show unexpectedly low responses to immunizations
A subset of healthcare workers vaccinated against COVID-19 had unexpectedly low responses to the immunizations, according to Cedars-Sinai investigators. The findings of the new study are published in iScience, a Cell Press journal. In a matched control study, investigators compared the vaccine responses among a group of Cedars-Sinai healthcare workers...
News-Medical.net
Pioneering gene editing technique can repair faulty T cells in patients with CTLA-4 insufficiency
A fault in cells that form a key part of the immune system can be repaired with a pioneering gene editing technique, finds new research demonstrated in human cells and mice, led by UCL scientists. Researchers say the study, published in Science Translational Medicine, could lead to new treatments for...
News-Medical.net
Strongest evidence to date that lowering blood pressure in later life can cut dementia risk
A global study of over 28,000 people has provided the strongest evidence to date that lowering blood pressure in later life can cut the risk of dementia. Dr Ruth Peters, Associate Professor at UNSW Sydney and Program Lead for Dementia in The George Institute’s Global Brain Health Initiative, said that in the absence of significant dementia treatment breakthroughs, reducing the risk of developing the disease would be a welcome step forward.
News-Medical.net
Unique gut bacteria could be responsible for triggering rheumatoid arthritis in at-risk people
Researchers at the University of Colorado School of Medicine have discovered that a unique bacteria found in the gut could be responsible for triggering rheumatoid arthritis (RA) in people already at risk for the autoimmune disease. Kristine Kuhn, MD, PhD, associate professor of rheumatology, led a team of researchers from...
News-Medical.net
New breakthrough in understanding how deletion of certain genes can lead to cancer growth
Genetic mutations kick start cancers. Some mutations shuffle the genetic code, others come from the deletion of key genes. At La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI), researchers have made a major breakthrough in understanding how deletion of the genes that encode TET proteins can lead to cancer growth. Their new study, published in Nature Communications, is the first to show the immediate consequences of deleting all three genes from the TET family in mouse embryonic stem cells.
News-Medical.net
Tracking the pathway to immunity, one cell at a time
Vaccines work their magic by effectively creating immune cells that are long lived, often for over decades. These immune cells create both a protective barrier that can prevent or minimize re-infection and a memory that allows us to recognize an old invader like a virus and to kill it before it causes disease. The antibody in our blood that is the barrier is made by "long lived plasma cells" and while the importance of these cells has always been know, how and when they are generated following a vaccination has remained a mystery.
News-Medical.net
Research reveals a differential clinical response to pembrolizumab in uterine cancer patients
New research from Yale Cancer Center reveals for the first time ever a differential clinical response to pembrolizumab in Lynch-like (mutated) vs methylated microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) uterine cancer patients, increasing our understanding about the proportion of patients that derive benefit from immune checkpoint blockade. The findings were published today in...
News-Medical.net
Newly developed chemical compounds show promise as potential anticancer therapy
A University of Kentucky Markey Cancer Center researcher's team developed new chemical compounds that show promise as a potential anticancer therapy to treat aggressive tumors. The study led by Samuel G. Awuah, Ph.D., was published in Chemical Communications with Adedamola Arojojoye, a graduate student in Awuah's lab as the paper's...
News-Medical.net
CU Anschutz study details the mechanisms behind the link between shingles and strokes
Scientists investigating why people who have had shingles are at a higher risk of stroke, now believe the answer lies within lipid vesicles called exosomes that shuttle proteins and genetic information between cells, according to new research from the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. The study, published today in...
News-Medical.net
Proof-of-principle study: Novel tool advances potential way to deliver gene therapy
Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers say they have successfully used a cell's natural process for making proteins to "slide" genetic instructions into a cell and produce critical proteins missing from those cells. If further studies verify their proof-of-concept results, the scientists may have a new method for targeting specific cell types for a variety of disorders that could be treated with gene therapies. Such disorders include neurodegenerative diseases that affect the brain, including Alzheimer's disease, forms of blindness and some cancers.
News-Medical.net
Study sheds light on why some patients respond better than others to immunotherapy
Immunotherapy, a biotherapy that boosts the ability of the immune system to recognize and attack mutant tumor cells, has transformed the treatment landscape for patients battling cancer, which emerges from the progressive accumulation of DNA mutations. However, many patients do not respond to immunotherapy. For instance, among highly-mutated colorectal and endometrial cancers, research has shown that only half will show a response to immunotherapy.
News-Medical.net
New clues into a serious neurodegenerative disease
Dementia encompasses a range of neurodegenerative conditions that lead to memory loss and cognitive deficiencies and affect some 55 million people worldwide. Yet despite its prevalence, there are few effective treatments, in part because scientists still don't understand how exactly dementia arises on a cellular and molecular level. Now, a...
News-Medical.net
Researchers use CRISPR-edited T cells to treat seriously ill children with resistant leukaemia
Researchers at Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children (GOSH) and UCL Great Ormond Street Institute of Child Health (UCL GOS ICH) have used CRISPR/Cas9 technology to engineer donor T cells to try to treat seriously ill children with resistant leukaemia, who had otherwise exhausted all available therapies. This Phase I...
News-Medical.net
Researchers report white matter differences in post-treatment Lyme disease patients
In a study using specialized imaging techniques, Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers report distinctive changes in the "white matter" and other brain tissue physiology of those with post-treatment Lyme disease, a condition affecting 10% to 20% of the nearly half a million Americans who contract Lyme disease annually. The study's findings,...
News-Medical.net
SpikImm announces the clinical trials start for SPK001, its monoclonal antibody against SARS-Cov-2
SPK001, the first anti-SARS Cov2 monoclonal antibody candidate of SpikImm, a French biotechnology company founded by Truffle Capital, originally discovered by the Institut Pasteur's Human Immunology Laboratory, directed by Dr. Hugo Mouquet (Inserm Joint Research Unit), has been tested on three initial cohorts of healthy volunteers, and has demonstrated excellent tolerance, in the context of the Phase 1 clinical study, recently labeled as a "national priority" by CAPNET (National Steering Committee for Therapeutic Trials and other Research on Covid-19).
Comments / 0