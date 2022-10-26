ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Airbnb host, City officials speak out about short-term rental recommendations

By Hannah Adamson
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DsNvH_0imjtZb800

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — For the past year, Travis Dorion has been hosting guests at one of his properties through Airbnb and VRBO. He plans on listing two more short-term rentals in the near future.

“The Wichita area is just starting to get traction in the Airbnb space,” Dorion said.

In the past four years, the number of Airbnb’s in Wichita has more than doubled. However, City officials claim that every single one of the more than 400 short-term rentals are out of code.

New Reno County diversion program to help first-time drug offenders

Dorion says while he (and dozens of others in Wichita’s tight-knit short-term rental community) is all for additional health regulations and proper permits, he’s currently questioning other proposed recommendations brought forth by the City on Tuesday.

“We’re not opposed to it,” Dorion said. “I think that we just need to get on board and on the same page [on] what that looks like — how that affects us as hosts.”

The recommendations stem from a shooting in April 2021 at a Wichita Airbnb that left one person dead.

District 4 City Councilman Jeff Blubaugh says his biggest concern revolves around a recommendation to limit the number of short-term rentals in a 600-foot radius moving forward.

“There can only be one in that 600 feet — 600 feet may not look like a lot … I counted out nine blocks,” Blubaugh said. “I don’t think it’s necessarily fair to knock the other people out there.”

However, Wichita Mayor Dr. Brandon Whipple says these recommendations have a long way to go before being set in stone, adding the City could take a more targeted approach when it comes to so-called problem areas.

Hutchinson teacher to retire after 59 years

“We have heard from some neighborhood associations that really have had bad experiences with Airbnb’s within those communities while also acknowledging that we’ve had parts of our community where Airbnb’s have been very successful, so, we’re trying to walk that line,” Mayor Whipple said.

Blubaugh says he is asking for data in terms of how many calls to the police were made against short-term rentals the City has received.

City officials emphasize if the 600-foot radius limit is put into effect, all preexisting short-term rentals will be grandfathered into that policy.

Be the first to know with KSN News in the palm of your hand

Stay up-to-date on Wichita news and weather. KSN News is available to you anytime on the KSN News app . For the latest KSN radar in the palm of your hand, download the KSN Weather App . Get breaking news and a daily rundown of the news that’s important to you by signing up for our newsletters .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSN News

Need help with your water bill? City of Wichita offering relief

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita has started accepting applications for those who are struggling to pay their water bill. The Rate Relief Water Assistance Program will accept applications from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, and will cover $50 of your water bill. To qualify, applicants must have an active City of Wichita […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Kansas Humane Society stops cat adoptions due to virus

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Humane Society has stopped cat adoptions and taking in cats. On Friday, KHS announced that a few cats at its facility recently tested positive for a contagious virus. “Out of an abundance of caution, we will temporarily stop intakes and adoptions of all cats to ensure the health and […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Back to square one for the East Kellogg improvement project

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) has hit the brakes on the East Kellogg Improvement Project. Last week, the department selected a contractor for the project between K-96 to 159th Street in Wichita and Andover. However, the department says after a review by leadership of the procurement process, they found that “aspects […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Fire at Spirit AeroSystems

WICHITA, Kans. (KSNW) — Firefighters were called to a fire at Spirit AeroSystems early Friday morning. The call came out at about 1:15 a.m. to the area of gate 31. Spirit officials say no one is hurt, and the cause of the fire is unknown. Production of aircraft will not be impacted. Spirit officials have not shared […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Missing 6-year-old Wichita girl found safe

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Around 4 p.m. on Friday, the Wichita Police Department asked for the public’s help in locating a missing 6-year-old girl. Less than two hours later, she was located safe. According to the police, the girl was last seen in her home around 9 a.m. in the 400 block of W Central […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Southwest to resume Sunday Wichita to Phoenix flights

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Southwest Airlines will resume Wichita to Phoenix flights on Sundays. Valerie Wise, Air Service and Marketing manager for Eisenhower National Airport, confirms to KSN News that the airline will resume Sunday service to Phoenix starting in March through July 10. They currently offer Saturday only. Southwest will also add direct flights […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wichita woman sentenced for defrauding Medicaid

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita woman has been ordered to repay the Kansas Medicaid system over $15,000 over false claims for services she never received. Fifty-nine-year-old Cynthia Fisher was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty in September in Sedgwick County District Court to felony charges of making a false claim, statement, or representation to the […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Shortfall of special education funding impacting all Kansas students

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – School districts across the state say they are not getting enough funding to cover the costs of special education. The director of the Butler County Special Education Interlocal, April Hilyard, says the need for these programs is growing. “Not only are the numbers of students increasing who receive special education services, […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Free training at WSU Tech for aviation jobs

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — There is a demand for skilled workers in Wichita, and one area school is offering to train people for the jobs for free. WSU Tech offers the Wichita Promise full-ride scholarship program to help support the aviation and manufacturing sectors throughout the region. Classes begin in January, and the training takes […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

27K+
Followers
18K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy