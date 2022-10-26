Read full article on original website
EMT1
3d ago
I'm just tired of all these adds can't wait till the elections are over I'm from Texas, NM is a mess !!!!!
CR13
3d ago
look I'm from Texas I'm a conservative but overall what he did was wrong. I don't agree with defunding the police or any other type of First Responders. they're always going to be bad apples in anything. with all due respect I am so tired of hearing about Mr Floyd and all the other ones. we have to move on as a nation if we don't we're never going to get past this. well good luck New Mexico I hope the best person wins. I wish you would be red unless he comes out on faces the truth I don't know.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
El Paso is in the Red for $2 Million From Supporting the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso May Sue Former President Trump On a Debt He Owes The CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
Mayor Adams Said There Won't Be Any More Buses From Texas Carrying MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Federal Agents Raid El Paso Home of Suspected Capitol Rioter
FBI agents executed a search warrant on an east El Paso home yesterday. Eyewitnesses say they saw agents in tactical gear and that they heard two flash-bang charges go off. Here’s the report that aired on KVIA yesterday. Today, it was reported that the raid and arrest of El...
Jury sentences suspect in Adrian’s Bar death
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Following a four-day trial, a jury sentenced Donovan Byers to 10 years probation and three years in prison Thursday for his role in the death of Adrian Linton outside a Central El Paso bar. Byers will receive credit for time served, and he is eligible for parole immediately. As KTSM […]
Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Oct. 28, 2022
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
elpasoheraldpost.com
FBI El Paso Announce the Federal Arrest of El Paso Man for Felon in Possession of a Firearm
FBI El Paso announce the arrest of a 30-year-old El Paso man, Russell Rice III, for being a felon in possession of a firearm. On June 5, 2022, Rice was accused of firing a firearm in public during an altercation with another individual. On June 8, 2022, Rice was taken into custody by El Paso Police Department’s Gang Unit. Rice was arrested on a state warrant issued by the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) for being felon in possession of a firearm. Rice was later released on bond.
Video: Deputies respond to home of man accused of killing wife in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New video has been released showing what prompted deputies to open fire on a Las Cruces restaurant owner in his own home last month. Robert Yacone survived the shooting but got hit with a murder charge after deputies found his wife, Kimberly Yacone, shot to death inside the home. It was […]
El Paso CBP officers seize nearly 500 pounds of bologna, nearly 300 pounds of cheese
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – CBP officers working at the Paso Del Norte border crossing in downtown El Paso seized 484 pounds of bologna and 285 pounds of cheese during the early morning hours of Oct. 27. The 484-pound bologna seizure occurred just after 1:30 a.m. when a 32-year-old male U.S. citizen driving a pickup […]
El Paso man accused in 2017 murder will remain in jail
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Moises Galvan who was accused of killing a 22-year-old man and injuring another outside of an East El Paso bar will remain in jail. The case against Moises Galvan has been ongoing for more than five years, and today a judge dismissed an appeal from the defendant’s new attorney to […]
KVIA
Discarded fetus found in lower valley; police search for mother
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police are attempting to locate a mother, after the discovery of a discarded fetus in the lower valley. The discovery happened on Sept. 25 on the 9100 block of Cuernavaca. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimes Against Persons at (915) 212-4040 or...
cbs4local.com
El Paso lawmakers accuse group of sending 'hate mail' to El Paso voters
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso lawmakers spoke out against a controversial political flyer that went out to El Paso voters over the weekend. The political flyers were mailed out to several El Paso households by a group called American First Legal Foundation. In the campaign aid, the...
KVIA
East El Paso home scene of federal investigation
EL PASO, Texas -- A home in east El Paso is the scene of a federal investigation. FBI agents executed a search warrant Wednesday morning at a home at the intersection of Tender Foot Court and Morgan Marie street. Several FBI agents surrounded the home. An eyewitness told ABC-7 they...
Are These El Paso Favorite Snacks Considered Hood Rat?
Noun. hood rat (plural hood rats) (slang) person who lives and exhibits attitudes of inner city life. usually a negative connotation that implies poor upbringing, bad manners, little to no education and low class behavior quotation. That's the official definition of "hood rat" which is a term we all like...
krwg.org
Local sanctuary helps unwanted and injured horses prosper
Scott Brocato recently toured Dharmahorse Equine Sanctuary with founders Katharine Chrisley Schreiber and her husband Mark. Scott Brocato has been an award-winning radio veteran for over 35 years. Hailingfrom St. Louis, MO, he has worked in such cities as St. Louis, Atlanta, Las Vegas, and Athens GA as an on-air personality, airborne traffic reporter, newscaster, and program director. He has lived and worked in Las Cruces since 2016, and you can hear him regularly during "All Things Considered from NPR News" from 4pm-7pm weekdays. Off the air, he is also a local actor and musician, and you can catch him rocking the bass with his band Flat Blak weekends in and around Las Cruces and El Paso.
El Paso man has throat slashed while at conference in Kentucky
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) An El Paso man had his throat slashed in Louisville Kentucky while attending a conference. “Late the night of October 24th, in Louisville Kentucky, our friend and family member Oscar Sanchez was brutally attacked by an unprovoked mentally ill person and needs our help,” said a GoFundMe organized by Lorena Saenz. […]
El Paso man remains hospitalized after suffering a throat-slashing attack by stranger in Louisville
EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso man remains in the hospital after suffering a random attack when a stranger slashed his throat in Louisville, Kentucky October 24. Oscar Sanchez is a facilities manager at the University of Texas at El Paso. He was attending a conference in Louisville, Kentucky, in his role as facilities The post El Paso man remains hospitalized after suffering a throat-slashing attack by stranger in Louisville appeared first on KVIA.
Discarded fetus found in east El Paso; mother wanted
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A discarded human fetus was discovered at a residential area on Eastside El Paso, according to an El Paso Police department report. The discovery was made at the 9100 block of Cuernavaca and Crimes Against Persons detectives are attempting to identify the mother. Anyone with information can call CAP at […]
Barrio Azteca gunmen sentenced to life in notorious 2010 Consulate murders
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Barrio Azteca gunmen directly responsible for the March 2010 murders in Juarez, Mexico of a U.S. Consulate employee, her husband, and the husband of another U.S. Consulate employee were sentenced to life in prison Monday, Oct. 24. “The gunmen who viciously shot and killed Leslie Enriquez, Arthur Redelfs, and […]
Police respond to shots fired call off Dyer St.
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Dept. is investigating an incident in Northeast El Paso after receiving a “shots fired” call early Thursday morning. Dispatchers have confirmed to KTSM they received that call around 5:52 Thursday morning regarding an incident that occurred near the 8200 block of Dyer St. So far there […]
UPDATE: 18-year-old male identified after being shot in the Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police and fire responded to a shooting in the El Paso Lower Valley on Friday. The shooting occurred at the 7500 block of Acapulco Ave. Police have identified the victim to be 18-year-old Adan Ocon. He was shot in the chest/pelvis and was transported to a local hospital with […]
Police: Pedestrian killed while running across Mesa at uncontrolled part of street
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Units responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian Friday night. The accident occurred on the 5400 block of North Mesa. According to police, the pedestrian was revealed to be a 49-year-old male who was struck by a Kia Forte as it was traveling south bound on Mesa Street. […]
El Paso News
El Paso police warn parents that other states are seeing candy tampered with drugs
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department is spreading awareness about the possibility of drugs being packaged into candy, as reported in other states. EPPD said in a press release they have not received reports of a threat in our area, but “have received reports from credible sources that indicate in other states, drugs are being packaged.
