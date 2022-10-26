Read full article on original website
DNA tests confirm euthanized bear was responsible for attack at Gatlinburg cabin
DNA tests have confirmed that the bear which was caught and euthanized by wildlife officers was responsible for attacking a man inside his Gatlinburg rental cabin.
wvlt.tv
Morristown man injured after bullmastiff attack at Panther Creek State Park
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - On his 77th birthday, Tommy Potter decided to go to the boat ramp area of Panther Creek State Park to look out on the water and the land where he once owned a house at. As he walked back to his car after enjoying some time...
'We haven't been able to catch a break' | Some East TN animal shelters filling up fast
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two large animal centers in East Tennessee said their shelters are filling up fast. The Morristown-Hamblen Humane Society said their facility is full of animals, and they said housing issues and rising prices are contributing to the problem. "We're seeing housing being a big factor for...
Giraffe at Zoo Knoxville euthanized due to declining health
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Zoo Knoxville officials announced Thursday that a beloved giraffe that was one of the oldest in the U.S. was euthanized Thursday due to its deteriorating health. Male giraffe “Jumbe” was 19 years old and had been struggling with mobility because of pain and inflammation caused by arthritis. “His pain was no […]
WATE
Elk in the Great Smoky Mountains
Fall in the Smokies means beautiful colors on the trees and animals out and about. On the Tennessee side of the mountains, you may see some bears, but on the North Carolina side, you could see some elk. Elk in the Great Smoky Mountains. Fall in the Smokies means beautiful...
Tennessee Highway Patrol investigating fatal Monroe County hit and run
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is asking for information related to a fatal hit-and-run crash in Monroe County.
LIST: Overlooked fishing spots in East Tennessee
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee is among the best places in the United States for freshwater fishing. Anglers from around the country head to the Volunteer State for its diverse selection of fish, as well as its scenic waterways. East Tennessee in particular is home to world-class fisheries; the world-record smallmouth bass was actually […]
wvlt.tv
East Tenn. authorities warn parents about narcotics disguised as candy
GREENVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee authorities are warning parents about disguised narcotics ahead of Halloween festivities. The Greenville Police Department strongly encouraged parents to check their children’s Halloween candy thoroughly, as some can be deceiving. They stated that narcotics could be packaged to look like candy. “If you...
alabamanews.net
What the Tech? Check Out Incredible Light Show in Gatlinburg, Tennessee
When it comes to technology, there are some things I just cannot describe. Simply saying Astra Lumina is “kinda like a Disney show” does not do it justice. Astra Lumina Night Walk is a magical walk along a trail at Anakeesta in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. The park sits high...
Knoxville Police: Guardian located of child found walking alone
The Knoxville Police Department has located a guardian of the child found walking alone Friday morning.
WATE
Black kitten helping smash black cat superstitions
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — This week’s pet of the week is proving black cats aren’t suspicious but adorable. Miami is a 6-month-old kitten and Young-Williams Animal Center says she is the perfect friend to watch Halloween movies with. Young Williams is celebrating Halloween by highlighting black cats.
From working at Neyland Stadium to flying over it: Pilot prepares for special flight
Fighter jets were seen over Knoxville on Thursday as pilots prepare to conduct ceremonial pregame flyover Saturday ahead of Tennessee's game against Kentucky.
Two pilots with East Tennessee connections to fly over Saturday's game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two pilots connected to the University of Tennessee will fly F-35 fighter jets over campus before Saturday's game against Kentucky. Lt. Col. Jonathan Hassell worked at Neyland when he was young. He sold soft drinks at games to save money for flight lessons. "I would climb...
WATE
Construction of $70M Knoxville Public Safety Complex nearly complete
A well-known Knoxville property continues to be transformed. It's been more than two years in the making and millions of dollars are being poured into building the City's new public safety complex at the old Saint Mary's Hospital campus. Construction of $70M Knoxville Public Safety Complex …. A well-known Knoxville...
Loudon man charged in connection with El Pulpo Loco shooting
A man is facing charges in relation to the El Pulpo Loco shooting that took place earlier this month according to the Knoxville Police Department.
wvlt.tv
Magician buys oldest home in Sevier County, opens it as haunted tour
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The oldest home in Sevier County has been purchased by resident magician, Terry Evanswood, and is now open for tours. The minute you step inside the home of Terry Evanswood, you’ll realize you’re in a world of illusions, now he’s combined magic with Halloween.
wvlt.tv
Neyland Stadium goalposts showing up on Google maps... in Tennessee River
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee fans are still reeling after the Vols’ win over Alabama on Oct. 15, which inspired game attendees to take Neyland’s goalpost out of the stadium and put it in the Tennessee River. Google Maps appears to have made the move official, listing the...
1450wlaf.com
Throwback Thursday remembers the Byrd home
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – On this Throwback Thursday, WLAF’s Charlie Hutson shares a rare photo of the Byrd home. This home sat along the four lane between Elkins Road and the cemetery. The Odevah Byrd family lived in this home until it burned in the summer of 1979....
wjhl.com
The Appalachian Renaissance Faire of Tennessee
(WJHL) Wendy Potter and Sydney Pickering tell us about The Appalachian Renaissance Faire of Tennessee event coming up in Greeneville November 5th and 6th along with a Nobles Banquet to be held on November 4th. For more information on these events visit www.AppalachianRenaissanceFaire.com.
Anakeesta contractor airlifted to UT Medical Center after ‘medical emergency’
A contractor working at Anakeesta fell down the embankment underneath the chairlift according to the City of Gatlinburg.
