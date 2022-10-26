ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gatlinburg, TN

WATE

Giraffe at Zoo Knoxville euthanized due to declining health

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Zoo Knoxville officials announced Thursday that a beloved giraffe that was one of the oldest in the U.S. was euthanized Thursday due to its deteriorating health. Male giraffe “Jumbe” was 19 years old and had been struggling with mobility because of pain and inflammation caused by arthritis. “His pain was no […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Elk in the Great Smoky Mountains

Fall in the Smokies means beautiful colors on the trees and animals out and about. On the Tennessee side of the mountains, you may see some bears, but on the North Carolina side, you could see some elk. Elk in the Great Smoky Mountains. Fall in the Smokies means beautiful...
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

LIST: Overlooked fishing spots in East Tennessee

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee is among the best places in the United States for freshwater fishing. Anglers from around the country head to the Volunteer State for its diverse selection of fish, as well as its scenic waterways. East Tennessee in particular is home to world-class fisheries; the world-record smallmouth bass was actually […]
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

East Tenn. authorities warn parents about narcotics disguised as candy

GREENVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee authorities are warning parents about disguised narcotics ahead of Halloween festivities. The Greenville Police Department strongly encouraged parents to check their children’s Halloween candy thoroughly, as some can be deceiving. They stated that narcotics could be packaged to look like candy. “If you...
GREENEVILLE, TN
WATE

Black kitten helping smash black cat superstitions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — This week’s pet of the week is proving black cats aren’t suspicious but adorable. Miami is a 6-month-old kitten and Young-Williams Animal Center says she is the perfect friend to watch Halloween movies with. Young Williams is celebrating Halloween by highlighting black cats.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Construction of $70M Knoxville Public Safety Complex nearly complete

A well-known Knoxville property continues to be transformed. It's been more than two years in the making and millions of dollars are being poured into building the City's new public safety complex at the old Saint Mary's Hospital campus. Construction of $70M Knoxville Public Safety Complex …. A well-known Knoxville...
KNOXVILLE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Throwback Thursday remembers the Byrd home

CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – On this Throwback Thursday, WLAF’s Charlie Hutson shares a rare photo of the Byrd home. This home sat along the four lane between Elkins Road and the cemetery. The Odevah Byrd family lived in this home until it burned in the summer of 1979....
CARYVILLE, TN
wjhl.com

The Appalachian Renaissance Faire of Tennessee

(WJHL) Wendy Potter and Sydney Pickering tell us about The Appalachian Renaissance Faire of Tennessee event coming up in Greeneville November 5th and 6th along with a Nobles Banquet to be held on November 4th. For more information on these events visit www.AppalachianRenaissanceFaire.com.
GREENEVILLE, TN

