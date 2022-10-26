Andalusia’s Town and Country Boutique and Taylor Linen Services have each been named finalists in the Alabama Small Business of the Year Awards. Finalists were selected from nominations made by local Alabama chambers of commerce. Alabama chambers had the opportunity to nominate one member small business for each award category. Awards will be presented in the following categories: emerging business (in business fewer than 5 years), small business 1-10 employees, small business 11-50 employees, or small business 51-100 employees.

ANDALUSIA, AL ・ 9 HOURS AGO