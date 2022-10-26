Read full article on original website
Related
wdhn.com
Coffee Co. youth leadership group visits Lee Boyd’s cattle ranch in New Brockton
Fifteen high school students from Elba city; Enterprise city, and the Coffee County. school districts toured several agricultural businesses. The students make up this year’s Coffee County Youth Leadership council. One stop was Lee Boyd’s cattle ranch in New Brockton. In the early 20th century, Boyd’s grandfather started...
Andalusia Star News
Local businesses named finalists for Alabama Business of Year
Andalusia’s Town and Country Boutique and Taylor Linen Services have each been named finalists in the Alabama Small Business of the Year Awards. Finalists were selected from nominations made by local Alabama chambers of commerce. Alabama chambers had the opportunity to nominate one member small business for each award category. Awards will be presented in the following categories: emerging business (in business fewer than 5 years), small business 1-10 employees, small business 11-50 employees, or small business 51-100 employees.
wtvy.com
Enterprise @ Lee-Montgomery | 2022 Week 10
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 10 matchup, as Enterprise takes on Lee-Montgomery. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
wtvy.com
Three Habitat houses hope to be finished for the holidays
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity is working on three big projects to help families in the community. Two of these are home renovations in Dothan. The other is building a new house in Ozark. The social club working with Habitat, called Krewe of Kolosee, is completely...
wdhn.com
Preparations are underway for 78th National Peanut Festival
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — There are multiple moving parts at the fairgrounds this week as crews are preparing for the 78th National Peanut Festival. “Local vendors are here setting up theri booths and then we have the high schools here in the premium exhibit building decorating the 30 booths,” Facility Manager David Butterfield said.
wdhn.com
Dothan takes out the trash with new cart audit
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A garbage and recycle cart audit has begun for the City of Dothan. Environmental Services, a division of the Public Works Department, has started a garbage and recycling cart audit that will continue through February 2023. A two-person team will work through residential areas in...
wdhn.com
Alabama Historical Commission to restore life in Ashford landmark
ASHFORD, Ala. (WDHN) — The Alabama Historical Commission wants to save and preserve a century-old landmark in Ashford. The Dupree School has been around for over 120 years and has been a treasure to the Ashford community — the school educated generations of sharecroppers’ children. This week,...
wdhn.com
Ballistic shields bought for Geneva Co. Schools SROs
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)—The Geneva County School system is making the day-to-day lives of their students safer with the purchase of high-end ballistic shields for each of their SROs around the county. Six ballistic shields were purchased and given to all armed School Resource Officers at Geneva County High...
wtvy.com
Road closure for Ice and Lights
Silent Heroes of the Wiregrass: Web Extra Brad's Bit Joel Waller. Waller also helps with announcing during Ashford’s football games, as well as lends a helping hand to the band. Week 9 Player of the Week: Harrison Hicks. Updated: 6 hours ago. Harrison Hicks of Northside Methodist takes home...
wdhn.com
Peanut Festival setup underway
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Setup at the Peanut Festival fairgrounds is already underway. Local vendors are preparing their stalls and even a few of the rides and bigger attractions are getting ready. The setup started about three days ago with over 100 people working between various stalls. One of...
wtvy.com
Deer trapped in sewer rescued by Troy Fire Department
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Fire Department released a video Thursday of a not-so-ordinary night rescue. According to the fire department, the C-shift was called to rescue a deer who had become trapped in a sewer. A post on the department’s Facebook page showed the deer stuck in the...
wdhn.com
Dothan Housing Authority hosts Landlord Symposium November 3rd
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — On November 3rd, the Dothan Housing Authority hosts a landlord symposium. The symposium will be held at the Double Tree at 2740 Ross Clark Circle in Dothan. It will start at 10:30 and end at 3:00 p.m. Following the symposium, DHA is also hosting a...
wdhn.com
Dothan Kiwanis club presents check to McDonald’s House
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Kiwanis Club of Dothan presented a big check to Ronald McDonald House Charities. The Kiwanis Club partnered with the Murphy Family McDonald’s, which owns 30 McDonald’s restaurants in the Wiregrass area, seven of them being here in Dothan. The money was raised...
wtvy.com
Spooky in the City takes over Enterprise for Halloween fun
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Spooky in the Park was an Enterprise fall tradition, but when Covid-19 hit, everything changed. At the time, Mariah Montgomery worked for Parks and Recreation and didn’t want the event to end. Cue Aaron Johnson from Escape Enterprise to come in and help save Halloween.
Andalusia Star News
Commission approves wine license for former Carolina Grocery
The Covington County Commission approved an application for an off-premises table wine license at the former Carolina Grocery location at a regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday, Oct. 25. The commission approved the application for a retail table wine license at Maxx Food Mart 2, which was previously known as the Carolina...
wdhn.com
Local businesses named finalists for state award
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—The Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce has announced that four Dothan area businesses have been named among the finalists for the Alabama Small Business of the Year Award. Area-One Aviation, LLC- 11-50 Employees. Development Performance Factory- Emerging Business in operation less than five years. Mike Schmitz Automotive...
wdhn.com
Geneva receives a half-million dollars in CDBG home renovation grant money
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN)—This month, Geneva was one of 50 Alabama cities chosen to receive federal dollars for home renovations. The grants are targeted at low-income communities and provide help to those residents who simply wouldn’t have the cash reserves to make costly improvements to their homes. Several years...
wtvy.com
Jakia Pearson makes history winning Miss National Peanut Festival
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - History was made when this year’s Miss National Peanut Festival was crowned for the 78th year. “I was shocked,” expresses Jakia Pearson, Miss National Peanut Festival. “I dropped to my knees. In the video you just see me drop and I’m like wow, God put me in this position and I’m thankful for it.”
wtvy.com
NPF recipe contest awards two “grand prize” winners!
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Another National Peanut Festival recipe contest is in the books!. An award ceremony at the Fairgrounds Thursday afternoon revealed this year’s grand prize winners. Claudia Wigglesworth’s peanut butter cheese ball won first place for the adult entries. As for the students, Wicksburg High School...
wdhn.com
Yellowstone guest star appearing at Dothan Pet and Equine Expo
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Jeffers is having a Pet and Equine Expo with a special guest attending the event. On November 18-19, Jeffers will have a Pet and Equine Expo and tent sale from vendors across the country that will be sharing new products and information. Champion Barrel Racer,...
Comments / 1