Oklahoma uses trickery, defense to beat Iowa State, 27-13
AMES, Iowa — Eric Gray rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown, and the Oklahoma defense posted three interceptions and the Sooners defeated Iowa State 27-13 on Saturday. A pick by linebacker Danny Stutsman came with 5:24 left in the fourth quarter and set up a 2-yard scoring run by Gray to seal the game for Oklahoma (5-3, 2-3 Big 12).
Matt Campbell weekly presser: Iowa State vs. Oklahoma preview
The Cyclones lost four straight Big 12 games by a combined 14 points. Since 1980, only 2004 Purdue has lost four conference games in a row by such a narrow margin.
Ballard girl's cross country looks to continue winning standard at state championship
HUXLEY, Iowa — The Ballard girl's cross country team is looking to win its third state championship in four years when they head to Fort Dodge this weekend for the state cross country meet. The program has produced several successful runners over the years, creating a winning standard and...
2A volleyball teams battle it out for chance at state tournament
Ankeny Christian is off to state for the first time in program history after beating Sidney in three straight sets. Kuemper Catholic defeated Missouri Valley, 3-1.
'Friday Night Blitz' Part 4 (Oct. 28, 2022)
West Marshall suffers their first loss of the season to Wahlert Catholic, 21-14. Van Meter takes a win home against Woodward-Granger, 42-0.
Nonprofit Proteus to host 4th-annual dinner honoring Iowa's farmworkers
The dinner will take place on Nov. 3 at the River Center in Des Moines. Tickets are $125; for more information, visit proteusinc.net.
Urbandale police search for missing 14-year-old
Urbandale Police said 14-year-old David Ceu was reported missing around 7 p.m. Thursday. They believe he left home voluntarily.
