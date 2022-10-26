Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Emma Makes Shocking Return to WWE, Ronda Rousey Cheats to Retain SmackDown Women's Title
Tonight's WWE SmackDown was not lacking for Champions, as both Roman Reigns and Ronda Rousey were present for the blue brand's new episode. Rousey came out to the ring and though she took aim at the crowd a bit in her opening promo, she was still going to hold her open challenge for the SmackDown Women's Championship, but it wasn't Liv Morgan, Sonya Deville, Shotzi, or Raquel Rodriguez that answered the challenge. Instead, it was a surprise return, as Emma made her grand return to WWE and SmackDown after five years away from the company, and she was now facing Rousey for the Title.
ComicBook
Jim Ross Compares Current AEW Star to "Stone Cold" Steve Austin
Jim Ross made a bold claim during this week's AEW Dynamite. While the WWE Hall of Famer wasn't on commentary, he was watching the show's main event as Jon Moxley successfully defended his AEW World Championship against Penta El Zero Miedo. Ross wrote, "@JonMoxley is Austin-esque. Love his game." Considering the heights Austin reached within the pro wrestling industry and the friendship Ross had with "The Texas Rattlesnake," this is incredibly high praise.
ComicBook
WWE Reportedly Interested in Bringing Back Another Former SmackDown Superstar
Fans who tuned into last night's episode of WWE SmackDown were surprised to see Emma make her return to the company after five years, and a new report suggests that the company is interested in bringing back another star to the women's division. Fightful Select is reporting that WWE is interested in bringing back "several" women who were previously in WWE, including Tegan Nox (Nixon Newell). Nox didn't get much of a chance on the main roster before she was among the extensive releases over the past two years, so it would be amazing to see her get an actual run on Raw or SmackDown.
ComicBook
Bray Wyatt's Uncle Howdy Makes Creepy WWE SmackDown Debut
After Karrion Kross and Madcap Moss battled in the ring on SmackDown, it was time for Bray Wyatt to step into the arena, and his entrance lit up the crowd. Wyatt couldn't have been more thankful for the reception from the crowd, who were chanting welcome back at one point. He then launched into a passionate promo about this being the real Bray Wyatt without a mask, though he did say that he has done terrible things and will do spectacular things moving forward. Then the lights went out and someone started talking on the screen, and it was the person that had been teased last week. After telling Wyatt he was wearing a mask and that Wyatt can't hide from him, the person introduced himself as Uncle Howdy, and you can watch the full video below.
ComicBook
Heated Conversation Between CM Punk and Chris Jericho After AEW All Out Revealed
The fallout from AEW All Out is winding down, but as the wrestling world approaches the finish line, a flurry of fresh information has started to surface. Minutes before AEW Dynamite kicked off on Wednesday, which featured a vignette that teased the return of Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, new information about the locker room fight arrived from CM Punk's camp. This report claimed that when Punk's locker room door was "kicked in," it accidentally hit Punk's dog, Larry, resulting in two teeth needing to be removed. Hours after that story dropped, another report came that called it a "total fabrication."
ComicBook
Roman Reigns Returns to WWE SmackDown, Threatens Jey Uso With Turning Sami Zayn into Sami Uso
The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns returned to SmackDown tonight, but he was not a fan of what he saw. The Bloodline's Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa kicked off SmackDown with a Tag Team match against The Brawling Brutes' Ridge Holland and Butch, and Jey and Jimmy Uso were also on hand. Despite Jey and Sami's issues over the past few weeks, they tried to get on the same page for tonight's match, but then actions from Jey caused the Brutes to win, and that caused chaos amongst the group. Then things got worse when Reigns' music hit and the Tribal Chief made his grand return.
ComicBook
AEW Reportedly Signs Two Wrestlers
Just about every forbidden door is open when it comes to All Elite Wrestling. The young promotion has a full-time roster of its own, but regularly welcomes in talent from New Japan Pro Wrestling, Impact Wrestling, Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, GCW, and more for one-off appearances on AEW Dynamite or pay-per-view. This trend continued on the September 28th edition of AEW Dynamite, when NJPW's Juice Robinson went one-on-one with AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and free agent Bandido challenged Ring of Honor World Champion Chris Jericho for his title. Both matches received rave reviews from fans, with Bandido especially elevating his stock in the wrestling industry.
ComicBook
WWE Reveals Two Big Title Matches for Crown Jewel
There was already a lot to take in during the early part of tonight's WWE SmackDown, and that included the announcement of two big Title matches for next week's Crown Jewel. One of those matches stemmed from tonight's SmackDown, while the other was in regards to Raw's Title mix. First up is a Last Woman Standing Title match between Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair and Bayley, which should be fantastic. WWE upped the ante though and also revealed an Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles match between The Usos and The Brawling Brutes, and right now Butch and Ridge Holland have the momentum heading into Crown Jewel.
ComicBook
WWE Has a New Idea for Austin Theory's Money in the Bank Cash-In
Austin Theory has held the Money in the Bank contract since early July but doesn't appear to be anywhere close to successfully cashing in to become world champion. His cash-in attempts on Roman Reigns at both SummerSlam and Clash at the Castle were thwarted, and his booking has taken a noticeable turn ever since Triple H took over WWE's booking. This week's Raw marked Theory's 12th TV match under the Triple H regime, but he's a mere 2-10 during that span.
ComicBook
Watch WWE's Liv Morgan's Dream Come True Chucky Death
WWE superstar Liv Morgan has been a fan of Chucky for a long time, and in the past, she's expressed hopes that she could be involved in Chucky season 2. That time is finally here, as Morgan recently revealed a dream come-true role on the series, and she made her Chucky debut on tonight's episode. Spoilers from here on out for tonight's Chucky episode, so if you haven't watched yet you've been warned. If you have watched or are just curious about what happens, Morgan tragically dies at the hands of the horror icon, and you can watch how things played out in the video below (via Erick Guerra).
ComicBook
Big Update on Sasha Banks' WWE Future
Sasha Banks has been absent from WWE programming for over five months now. In what kicked off one of the most newsworthy summers in professional wrestling history, then WWE Women's Tag Champions Banks and Naomi walked out of Monday Night Raw due to creative frustration. The two were scheduled to take part in a six-women contender's match for the Raw Women's Championship, which would have reportedly resulted in Naomi pinning Banks to earn the title shot. Naomi would've gone on to challenge Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair while Banks would have gone up against then-SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey at WWE Hell in a Cell.
ComicBook
WWE's New Day, Mercedes Varnado, Trinity Fatu, and Jimmy Uso Join Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Premiere
Tonight is the big premiere for Marvel Studios' next massive blockbuster Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and several WWE favorites made an appearance on the purple carpet. It was also a bit of a reunion, as The New Day's Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Big E joined Mercedes Varnado (Sasha Banks) and Trinity Fatu (Naomi) alongside Jimmy Uso at the big premiere, and the group seemed to be having an amazing time. Everyone shared photos from the premiere on Twitter, and then a video was shared featuring them all dancing together, and you can watch that in the video below.
ComicBook
Star Wars RPG Finally Gets Reprinted After Multi-Year Hiatus
The Star Wars tabletop RPG is back...sort of. Asmodee has announced a new print run of several Star Wars Roleplaying Game era sourcebooks, ending a multi-year hiatus of sorts for the once-popular game. Rise of the Separatists, Starships and Speeders, and Dawn of the Rebellion sourcebooks have all been solicited by Asmodee in recent days, meaning that hobby retailers can order them for their stores for the first time in several years. Additionally, Game Master's Kits for Age of Rebellion and Edge of Empire were also solicited and should be available starting next month.
