ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
Harvard Crimson

Journalist David Sanger Discusses Documentary on Biden’s First Year at Harvard IOP Forum

Documentary filmmaker John Maggio and journalist David E. Sanger ’82 spoke at a Harvard Institute of Politics forum on Thursday. By Cory K. Gorczycki. Longtime New York Times correspondent David E. Sanger ’82 discussed a documentary he produced alongside Emmy award-winning director John Maggio on the Biden administration’s first year at a Harvard Institute of Politics forum Thursday.
Harvard Crimson

Fauci Discusses Covid and Career in Public Health at Harvard IOP Forum

Anthony S. Fauci, President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, spoke at a Harvard IOP forum on Wednesday. By Grace R. Bida. Anthony S. Fauci, who has led the United States government’s response to Covid-19, reflected on his five-decade career in public service during a Harvard Institute of Politics forum on Wednesday.
Harvard Crimson

Vote Yes on Ballot Question Four

This staff editorial solely represents the majority view of The Crimson Editorial Board. It is the product of discussions at regular Editorial Board meetings. In order to ensure the impartiality of our journalism, Crimson editors who choose to opine and vote at these meetings are not involved in the reporting of articles on similar topics.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Harvard Crimson

Biden Holds 39 Percent Approval Rating Among Young Voters, IOP Poll Finds

President Joe Biden’s approval rating remains under water among young Americans, according to the fall 2022 Harvard Institute of Politics Youth Poll, released on Thursday. The survey found that 39 percent of younng Americans view Biden favorably — down from 41 percent last spring. The Harvard Public Opinion...
Harvard Crimson

U.S. Special Envoy to Iran Confronted by Protestors at Student Group Event

The Harvard Undergraduate Foreign Policy Initiative hosted a discussion in Sever Hall with U.S. Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley. By Zadoc I. N. Gee. Harvard affiliates called on the U.S. government to further reprimand the Iranian regime at a Thursday discussion with U.S. Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley.
HARVARD, MA
Harvard Crimson

Meet the Lawyers Arguing Before the Supreme Court in the Harvard Admissions Lawsuit Next Week

The Supreme Court will hear lawsuits challenging race-conscious admissions policies at Harvard and the University of North Carolina next week. The verdicts have the potential to end race-conscious admissions at colleges across the country. Anti-affirmative action group Students for Fair Admissions first filed suit against the universities in 2014, arguing...
GEORGIA STATE
Harvard Crimson

SFFA Funded by Large Conservative Trusts, Public Filings Show

Edward Blum is the president of Students for Fair Admissions, the anti-affirmative action group suing Harvard for its consideration of race in admissions. By Caleb D. Schwartz. Students For Fair Admissions, the anti-affirmative action group suing Harvard for its consideration of race in its admissions, is largely funded by conservative trusts, according to public filings since 2017.

Comments / 0

Community Policy