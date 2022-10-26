Read full article on original website
Related
Harvard Crimson
Journalist David Sanger Discusses Documentary on Biden’s First Year at Harvard IOP Forum
Documentary filmmaker John Maggio and journalist David E. Sanger ’82 spoke at a Harvard Institute of Politics forum on Thursday. By Cory K. Gorczycki. Longtime New York Times correspondent David E. Sanger ’82 discussed a documentary he produced alongside Emmy award-winning director John Maggio on the Biden administration’s first year at a Harvard Institute of Politics forum Thursday.
Harvard Crimson
Fauci Discusses Covid and Career in Public Health at Harvard IOP Forum
Anthony S. Fauci, President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, spoke at a Harvard IOP forum on Wednesday. By Grace R. Bida. Anthony S. Fauci, who has led the United States government’s response to Covid-19, reflected on his five-decade career in public service during a Harvard Institute of Politics forum on Wednesday.
Harvard Crimson
Vote Yes on Ballot Question Four
This staff editorial solely represents the majority view of The Crimson Editorial Board. It is the product of discussions at regular Editorial Board meetings. In order to ensure the impartiality of our journalism, Crimson editors who choose to opine and vote at these meetings are not involved in the reporting of articles on similar topics.
Harvard Crimson
Biden Holds 39 Percent Approval Rating Among Young Voters, IOP Poll Finds
President Joe Biden’s approval rating remains under water among young Americans, according to the fall 2022 Harvard Institute of Politics Youth Poll, released on Thursday. The survey found that 39 percent of younng Americans view Biden favorably — down from 41 percent last spring. The Harvard Public Opinion...
Obama campaign blitz in full swing as Biden backs off days before midterms: 'They don't want him'
Republican strategists are saying that many Democrats want President Biden to stay away from the campaign trail as midterm elections are on Nov. 8.
Harvard Crimson
U.S. Special Envoy to Iran Confronted by Protestors at Student Group Event
The Harvard Undergraduate Foreign Policy Initiative hosted a discussion in Sever Hall with U.S. Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley. By Zadoc I. N. Gee. Harvard affiliates called on the U.S. government to further reprimand the Iranian regime at a Thursday discussion with U.S. Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley.
Harvard Crimson
Meet the Lawyers Arguing Before the Supreme Court in the Harvard Admissions Lawsuit Next Week
The Supreme Court will hear lawsuits challenging race-conscious admissions policies at Harvard and the University of North Carolina next week. The verdicts have the potential to end race-conscious admissions at colleges across the country. Anti-affirmative action group Students for Fair Admissions first filed suit against the universities in 2014, arguing...
Harvard Crimson
SFFA Funded by Large Conservative Trusts, Public Filings Show
Edward Blum is the president of Students for Fair Admissions, the anti-affirmative action group suing Harvard for its consideration of race in admissions. By Caleb D. Schwartz. Students For Fair Admissions, the anti-affirmative action group suing Harvard for its consideration of race in its admissions, is largely funded by conservative trusts, according to public filings since 2017.
What is known about the attack on Speaker Pelosi's husband
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says her husband Paul's condition "continues to improve."
Harvard Crimson
The Supreme Court Will Hear Arguments for the Harvard Admissions Lawsuit Monday. Here’s What You Need to Know.
Following eight years of litigation, the Supreme Court will hear on Monday a pair of lawsuits brought against Harvard and the University of North Carolina by anti-affirmative action group Students for Fair Admissions. The group, led by activist Edward J. Blum, has long held that Harvard discriminates against Asian American...
Comments / 0