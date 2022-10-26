Baltimore, October 26 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 7 high school 🏐 games in Baltimore.
The Western High School volleyball team will have a game with Reginald F Lewis High School on October 26, 2022, 12:30:00.
The Lansdowne High School volleyball team will have a game with Overlea High School on October 26, 2022, 12:45:00.
The Friends School volleyball team will have a game with Mount St. Joseph on October 26, 2022, 13:00:00.
The Archbishop Spalding High School volleyball team will have a game with Gilman School on October 26, 2022, 13:15:00.
The Western High School volleyball team will have a game with Reginald F Lewis High School on October 26, 2022, 14:00:00.
The Lansdowne High School volleyball team will have a game with Overlea High School on October 26, 2022, 14:15:00.
The Archbishop Spalding High School volleyball team will have a game with Gilman School on October 26, 2022, 14:30:00.
