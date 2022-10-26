ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore, October 26 High School 🏐 Game Notice

 3 days ago

There are 7 high school 🏐 games in Baltimore.

The Western High School volleyball team will have a game with Reginald F Lewis High School on October 26, 2022, 12:30:00.

Western High School
Reginald F Lewis High School
October 26, 2022
12:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball

The Lansdowne High School volleyball team will have a game with Overlea High School on October 26, 2022, 12:45:00.

Lansdowne High School
Overlea High School
October 26, 2022
12:45:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball

The Friends School volleyball team will have a game with Mount St. Joseph on October 26, 2022, 13:00:00.

Friends School
Mount St. Joseph
October 26, 2022
13:00:00
Varsity Boys Volleyball

The Archbishop Spalding High School volleyball team will have a game with Gilman School on October 26, 2022, 13:15:00.

Archbishop Spalding High School
Gilman School
October 26, 2022
13:15:00
Junior Varsity Boys Volleyball

The Western High School volleyball team will have a game with Reginald F Lewis High School on October 26, 2022, 14:00:00.

Western High School
Reginald F Lewis High School
October 26, 2022
14:00:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

The Lansdowne High School volleyball team will have a game with Overlea High School on October 26, 2022, 14:15:00.

Lansdowne High School
Overlea High School
October 26, 2022
14:15:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

The Archbishop Spalding High School volleyball team will have a game with Gilman School on October 26, 2022, 14:30:00.

Archbishop Spalding High School
Gilman School
October 26, 2022
14:30:00
Varsity Boys Volleyball

