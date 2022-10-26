Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick visits East Texas on campaign trail

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – Incumbent Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick visited Tyler as part of his 130 cities tour through rural Texas. He gathered a crowd at the Historic Aviation Memorial Museum as early voting continues throughout the state.

He says making stops in rural areas of the state is essential because these locations carry 50% of the vote. The Republican candidate feels confident in gaining those votes, but wants to remind Texans to get out to the polls.

While in East Texas, Patrick also answered questions on issues that have been driving this election – saying he vows to add more natural gas power to our grid.

“You have to have dependable dispatchable natural gas either coal or nuclear. The federal government is really putting the clamps, along with Joe Biden and all the Democrats, on nuclear or coal. So, you have to depend on natural gas which we happen to have a lot of here in Texas,” said Dan Patrick.

If he continues his term, Dan Patrick plans to further improve property taxes and expand homestead exemptions. A major difference between Patrick and his democratic opponent Mike Collier is their border stance.

While Patrick plans to maintain a secure border, he says, “The first thing (Mike Collier) and Beto O’Rourke would do, they’d pull off the National Guard. They’d stop the buses going to the northern cities. They’d pull off our state troopers, and they’d make it more wide open than it already is.”

The incumbent believes this policy could hurt Texas. He states that Texas normally spends about $400 million a year on border security. That rate has increased this year, which Patrick blames on Joe Biden.

“The border is a disaster for Texas and for America,” said Patrick.

While he hopes to help Texas continue with economic growth, Patrick also stressed his dedication to all of Texas as a whole. He says he strives to protect rural Texas and hopes to help these areas grow with new jobs and businesses.

Early voting for the midterm election, including the race for lieutenant governor started on Oct. 24 and will end on the 28. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.



Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, politics and more using the KETK mobile app .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.