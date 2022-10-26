Dighton, October 26 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏐 games in Dighton.
The Seekonk High School volleyball team will have a game with Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School on October 26, 2022, 12:30:00.
Seekonk High School
Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School
October 26, 2022
12:30:00
Freshman Girls Volleyball
The Seekonk High School volleyball team will have a game with Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School on October 26, 2022, 13:45:00.
Seekonk High School
Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School
October 26, 2022
13:45:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball
The Wareham High School volleyball team will have a game with Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School on October 26, 2022, 15:30:00.
Wareham High School
Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School
October 26, 2022
15:30:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball
