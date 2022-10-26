Read full article on original website
PA REPRESENTATIVE STEVE SAMUELSON ANNOUNCES $500,000 IN STATE FUNDING FOR NMIH
BETHLEHEM, PA – Pennsylvania State Representative Steve Samuelson this week announced $500,000 in Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) funding to the National Museum of Industrial History (NMIH) for its Second Floor Expansion project. “The National Museum of Industrial History is a gem with a track record of preserving, interpreting...
Valley Youth House Hosts Annual Holiday Gift Drive
LEHIGH VALLEY, PA (10/28/22) – The holidays are an especially difficult time for the youth. and families served by Valley Youth House. The Holiday Gift Drive annually raises funds from. the Lehigh Valley community in order to provide holiday gifts to over 1,500 youth and families served by the...
Valley Youth House Awarded $750,000 From Federal Program to Address Housing and Homelessness
The federal Dept. of Health and Human Services Family and Youth Services Bureau (FYSB) awards the funding through a competitive application process to support organizations and communities that are committed to ending youth homelessness. LEHIGH VALLEY, PA (10/28/22) – Valley Youth House announces the award of $750,000 over a three-year...
Rotarians from Five Local Rotary Districts combine to send $125,000 in Disaster Relief Funds to Ukraine
Five local Districts in our area have combined to send a Rotary International Disaster Relief Fund grant of $125,000 to Ukraine. This Grant will be administered in partnership with Rotarians in Kyiv, the Ukraine capital. It provides humanitarian assistance to a medical shelter by supplying beds, mattresses, blankets, linens and pillows and other necessary items.
Schlossberg fatality review team language headed to governor
HARRISBURG, Oct. 26 – Language introduced by Rep. Mike Schlossberg that would allow counties to create local overdose or suicide fatality review teams to help prevent future overdose deaths and suicides passed the state Senate and House today and is on its way to the governor. “Overdose fatality review...
