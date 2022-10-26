Reception at Balboa Bay Resort and Golf Tournament at Monarch Beach Links Raises $290K for Speech and Language Development Center

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Author Luna Joya to Sign Novels at Book CarnivalEcho SheaOrange, CA
Two Murders from the 1980s Linked to One Killer with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Garden Grove, CA
3 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Yue Yu: Given supervised visits with children, no charges after poisoning accusationsLavinia ThompsonIrvine, CA
Related
The Smart Fit Method Debuts First Orange County Location
The Smart Fit Method has opened its first Orange County studio at 2675 Irvine Ave, Suite E, Costa Mesa near Newport’s Back Bay as part of their franchising expansion plan. The Costa Mesa studio will be the company’s third location, in addition to their original Cardiff studio located in San Diego and their Koloa Village studio located on the island of Kaua’i, HI.
Call for Entries: Newport Beach Student Art Exhibition
The Cultural Arts Commission of Newport Beach is pleased to present a new and exciting program for young artists. The Student Art Exhibition is an opportunity for students grades pre-K through 12 to showcase their creativity. Artists may submit one original work of art, two-dimensional format only, that will be...
Newport Beach Veteran to Row Across the Atlantic To Raise Attention of Vet Suicides
As Chinese sage Lao Tzu observed in 500 BCE, “A journey of 1,000 miles begins with a single step.”. Likewise, a similar odyssey in a 24-foot boat begins this December, when 71- year-old Robert Owens of Newport Beach, along with 11 others, takes the “first” of many thousands of rows across the Atlantic from the Canary Islands, en route to an Antigua landfall 3,500 challenging miles and 40 to 50 days to the Southwest.
Renovations Ongoing at San Juan Capistrano Library
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Newport-Based OC Community Foundation Hosts ‘Preserving Dignity’ Giving Day
On Wednesday, Nov. 2, the Newport Beach-based Orange County Community Foundation (OCCF) will host Preserving Dignity—a collaborative online Giving Day which aims to raise $100,000 for five local nonprofits serving Orange County’s older adults in need. According to OCCF, a demographic shift is accelerating in Southern California that...
Five Orange County teams earn top seeds in CIF boys water polo playoffs (brackets)
Five Orange County high school boys water polo teams are ranked first in their divisions in the CIF playoffs that begin Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Trinity League champion JSerra is first in the open division, Laguna Beach is first in Division 1, San Clemente No. 1 in Division 2, Portola first in Division 3 and Crean Lutheran, the CIF defending champion in Division 6, is first in Division 4.
QUICK-OUT: Edison locks up second place in Sunset League with win over CdM
Edison’s offensive line (from left) Logan Shill, William Emenger, Zachary Gruwell, Makai Sagiao, Nathan Gates and Connor Peterson led the way Friday. (Photo courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). Edison High School’s football team locked up second place in the Sunset League with a 40-13 victory over Corona...
Orange County high school football scores for Friday night, Oct. 28
It’s another big night of high school football as week 10, the last week of the regular season, wraps up with Friday night games. Team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone so we can include your scores throughout the night. Then check back later for photos and stories of OC games on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
Luis Macias Boys Basketball Tourney tips off Nov. 14 at Santa Ana High School
Santa Ana High School will be the site of the annual Luis Macias Tournament. (File photo: OC Sports Zone, Fernando M. Donado). The annual Luis Macias Varsity Boys Basketball Tournament will feature 12 teams competing from Nov. 14-19 at Santa Ana High School, according to Saints first-year head coach Zach Johnson.
Business of the Week: The Smart Fit Method
THE BEST TRAINING STUDIO FOR 40+ IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA. The Smart Fit Method is thrilled to announce the opening of their first studio in Orange County, CA as part of their franchise expansion plan. The Costa Mesa studio will be the company’s third location. The new Costa Mesa studio will be locally owned and operated by Arthur Bichler and Brad Bush. Combined the two of them have over 40 years’ experience growing and developing businesses both nationally and in the Southern California area.
City Officials Answer Resident Questions on Homelessness, Crime at Town Hall
Will anti-police views doom Sarmiento, Tinajero and their allies on Nov. 8?
Santa Ana Mayor Vicente Sarmiento opted not to run for Mayor again this year. His ally Sal Tinajero is running for Mayor in Sarmiento’s stead while Sarmiento is running for the OC Board of Supervisors. Unfortunately for Sarmiento and Tinajero their anti-police agenda is set to backfire on them as California voters are increasingly upset with rising crime in our once Golden State.
Orange and Santa Ana football teams clash again for league championship
Santa Ana football players take the field at Santa Ana Stadium earlier this season. (File photos: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). Football players from Santa Ana and Orange high schools undoubtedly had the Friday, Oct. 28 game in the back of their minds the whole season. For good...
A Tustin teenager skipped school and is missing
The Tustin Police Department is requesting assistance in locating Jeydi Lopez. Lopez was last seen on 09/27/22, at 0700, at her residence in Tustin, before leaving for school (Beckman High School in the City of Irvine). Lopez did not attend school that day and it is unknown what she was...
A fire broke out at the old O.C. Register building in Santa Ana
OCFA fire crews knocked down a fire at the old O.C. Register building at 625 N. Grand Ave. in Santa Ana. The building has been vacant for a while, since the O.C. Register moved their offices to Anaheim. Their production is now done in Riverside, where they previously acquired another newspaper company.
Local activists demand that the OC Animal Care Shelter fully reopen to the public
Local activists are demanding that the OC Animal Care Shelter in Tustin reopen and that animals are being euthanized because of the shelter’s current policies. Pet adoptions are currently by appointment only, for a specific animal that must first be selected from the OCAC website. Interactions between members of the public and animals are currently allowed only IF a potential adopter secures a supervised appointment.
Education Foundation Contributes $250K for Library Renovations at SC High
Elderly man with dementia missing in Garden Grove
The Garden Grove Police announced that Robert Green, a 79-year-old male suffering from dementia, is missing. Green was last seen today at 3:00 AM at the Delta Hotel (12021 Harbor Blvd.), wearing glasses, a blue/white Ralph Lauren polo shirt and long khaki pants. Please share and help to locate him....
Digital and social media marketing pro Neal Schaffer to present at the November Cypress Chamber Networking Breakfast
The Cypress Chamber of Commerce will host digital and social media marketing consultant Neal Schaffer at our November Networking Breakfast. Our event will be held Tuesday, November 8th at the Residence Inn by Marriott at 4931 Katella Avenue, Cypress/Los Alamitos starting at 7:30 a.m. and will follow all current protocols for attendee safety. Neal will share his success with “Digital First Marketing” which is digital marketing updated for a post-COVID economy. He will share some of his tips on how to improve your social media marketing, content marketing and influencer marketing. He will also provide a framework for all of these digital marketing activities and set out a roadmap for attendees to follow.
St. Margaret’s Football Secures CIF-SS Playoff Berth to Cap Comeback Season
