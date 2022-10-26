Gust of wind blows Louisiana man and canoe off back of truck in Kansas, KHP says
LABETTE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Youngsville, Louisiana, man was hurt as a result of a canoe being blown off the back of a pickup truck in Labette County on Tuesday.
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado was heading east on U.S. Highway 400 with two Louisiana occupants. A 42-year-old man was driving while a 32-year-old man was riding in the rear of the vehicle, holding down a canoe.
When the Silverado reached milepost 411, a gust of wind caught the canoe, which threw the 32-year-old man and the canoe off the vehicle, landing on the south shoulder.
The KHP notes that the man received a "possible injury" and was transported to a hospital.
