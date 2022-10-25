ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dana Point, CA

Jessica Alba showcases her flat midriff in a hot pink crop top as she headlines the 2022 MAKERS Conference

By Brian Marks For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Jessica Alba highlighted her impressive figure when she made an appearance at the 2022 MAKERS Conference on Monday in Dana Point, California.

The 41-year-old actress and business woman beamed from the red carpet while wearing a sizzling hot pink crop top revealing her abs.

She was among the headliners at the event — along with actress Constance Wu and showrunner Sierra Teller Ornelas — which is focused on women's fight for equality, both in and outside of the workplace.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tYTUc_0imjoeF400
Pretty in pink: Jessica Alba, 41, showed off her stellar figure in a tummy-baring hot pink crop top as she arrived at the 2022 MAKERS Conference in Dana Point, California, on Monday

Jessica looked years younger than her age in her striking button-up top, which showcased a portion of her tanned tummy.

The look featured long sleeves, and she paired her top with matching high-waisted pink slacks that reached down to the ground and nearly swallowed up her footwear.

She contrasted the vibrant outfit with a pair of dark brown open-toe mule heels.

Her hair, which was darker than her usual brunette shade, was parted down the middle and cascade down her shoulders in lustrous waves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KYttW_0imjoeF400
Women's issues: Jessica was among the headliners — along with actress Constance Wu and showrunner Sierra Teller Ornelas — at the conference, which is focused on women's fight for equality in and outside the workplace
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZH4KX_0imjoeF400
Contrast: She wore matching pink slacks and brown open-toe mule heels, as well as a Brilliant Earth ring. Her hair was swept back to reveal her gold and diamond earrings from Zany&Shy

Jessica completed her look with $3,500 Zany&Shy earrings featuring gold branches decorated with diamond-encrusted leaf designs, as well as a Brilliant Earth cocktail ring.

The actress was a logical choice to speak at the MAKERS Conference, as she is not only a film and television star, but also a successful businesswoman.

In 2011, she branched out by founding The Honest Company, which sells a variety of home good and baby products.

By 2014, the company was valued at $1 billion — though it is now valued around $550 million — and Alba has stayed engaged with it by serving as its chief creative officer.

During her appearance, she had an on-stage chat with Yahoo CEO Jim Lanzone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s9i0u_0imjoeF400
Business woman: In 2011, she branched out from acting by founding The Honest Company, which sells a variety of home good and baby products. The company has been valued at $1 billion in the past

After the conference, Jessica had some fun with her family when she took her lookalike eldest daughter to one of Harry Styles' residency concerts at the Kia Forum in Inglewood.

'Took my big girl Honorcita and her homegirl Sivan to see @harrystyles,' she caption the post.

Jessica was bathed in red light in a selfie she snapped with the entrepreneur Galit Laibow.

The proud mother snapped a picture of Honor, 14, and her friend as they posed outside the Forum in matching black leather blazers, white dresses, chunky black boots and white feather boas.

The Dark Angel star unwound with a drink next to her daughter at the concert.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u7RBJ_0imjoeF400
Party time: After the conference, Jessica had some fun with her family when she took her lookalike eldest daughter to one of Harry Styles' residency concerts at the Kia Forum in Inglewood
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AACiJ_0imjoeF400
Ready to go: The proud mother snapped a picture of Honor, 14, and her friend as they posed outside the Forum in matching black leather blazers, white dresses, chunky black boots and white feather boas
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cKijP_0imjoeF400
Letting loose: The Dark Angel star unwound with a drink next to her daughter at the concert

Seemingly missing from the show was Jessica's husband Cash Warren, 43, as well as her other children, Haven, 11, and Hayes, four.

The actress and her future husband met and connected on the set of her superhero film Fantastic Four in 2004, while he was part of the crew.

Cash is the son of the UCLA basketball star–turned–successful actor Michael Warren, 76, whose biggest roles was as Officer Bobby Hill on Hill Street Blues.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Jessica Simpson Rocks Her Famous Daisy Duke Shorts After Losing 100 Lbs.: Photos

Jessica Simpson proved once again that there’s never a bad time to rock a pair of Daisy Dukes! The Dukes of Hazzard beauty, 42, took to her official Instagram account for a fabulously leggy PHOTO POST on Wednesday, October 26th, showing off clothes from her famous fashion line — and highlighting her post-baby 100 lb weight loss. In the pic, the former MTV Newlyweds icon wore an oversized white and black striped sweater, super tiny Daisy Duke shorts, and a pair of heeled black and white booties. Jessica took a low pose in front of a retro motel, and accessorized with a black fedora and layered gold bangles. “Pop a Sidewalk Squat,” the mom of three captioned the pic. In an additional photo, which you can see HERE via The Daily Mail, Jess posed like a pro in a flirty standing position, showing off the same look.
Page Six

Beyoncé channels old Hollywood glam in strapless gown, gloves for Wearable Art Gala

Beyoncé went all out for WACO Theater Center’s 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala. The “Crazy In Love” singer, 41, stepped out to the fashionable fête at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., with her husband, Jay-Z, Saturday night, turning heads on the red carpet in a look that channeled old Hollywood. The theme of this year’s event – co-founded by her mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, and stepfather, Richard Lawson – was “Harlem Nights,” celebrating fashions from the 1920s to the 1950s. Beyoncé oozed glamour in a black-and-white strapless Gucci gown that featured a black satin bodice and a long feathered train. The form-fitting dress also...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Vogue Magazine

Emily Ratajkowski Wears Her Most Daring Dress to Date

After modeling at New York, London, Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks, Emily Ratajkowski is back on home turf—and she’s letting her hair down. The model was all smiles at the W anniversary bash in New York City, where she partied in a bejeweled fishnet dress with blush lingerie beneath. She usually goes for straight hair, but she switched it up and sported voluminous waves, which complemented her dramatic light pink eye shadow.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
seventeen.com

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Hang Out at Pilates in Crop Tops and Sports Bras

What's better than one Pilates queen? *Two Pilates queens.*. BFFs that sweat together stay together — well, that's at least the vibe we're getting from Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber's LA Pilates class hangout sesh. The girls showed off their enduring friendship and styling chops as they made their way to the mats — and we got front-row seats to their latest contrasting, fall fashion offerings.
Distractify

What Happened to Chris Tucker? His Rumored Death Is Trending

Every once in a while, the internet goes into a frenzy about the death of a celebrity. Oftentimes, these internet rumors are completely false. The latest actor and comedian to fall into this category happens to be Chris Tucker. Article continues below advertisement. For some reason, people believe the Rush...
shefinds

Carrie Underwood Leaves Fans Speechless In A Sparkly Plunging Bodysuit On The Cover Of Her New Single

Carrie Underwood just confirmed that her highly-anticipated second single from her latest album “Denim & Rhinestones” will be the track “Hate My Heart,” which will be released on October 31st. The song will be the second single from the album, after the hugely-successful “Ghost Story,” and was written by Carrie alongside Hillary Lindsey, David Garcia and singer/songwriter Hardy.
In Style

Megan Fox’s Skintight Denim Set Wasn’t Actually Denim at All

While jeggings may remain one of the most controversial Millennial-loved trends, maybe ever, Megan Fox just made a case for their return to the mainstream while taking the skintight pants to a whole new level. On Sunday, the actress shared a trio of photos on Instagram showcasing the full body-hugging...
shefinds

3 Dated Haircuts That Age You Instantly Over 40

When it comes to hair and personal expression, there’s no one style that suits everyone. But there’s also no one style that is a definite no-no for all people, regardless of their age. On one woman, super long hair can look incredible — shiny, bouncy...
Prevention

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Are Speechless Over Carrie Ann Inaba’s Corset Dress on TikTok

Carrie Ann Inaba might not be a contestant on Dancing With the Stars, but that doesn't mean her outfits don't rival those of folks competing in the ballroom. The 54-year-old judge of the Disney+ show blew fans away when she wore a stunning spaghetti strap in a TikTok posted by fellow DWTS judge Derek Hough. The clip featured the popular TikTok sound which highlighted their close friendship. What's more, it also gave them the opportunity to show off each other's sleek looks. Carrie Ann wore the show-stopping outfit for week three of season 31 during James Bond Night.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

675K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy