Jessica Alba showcases her flat midriff in a hot pink crop top as she headlines the 2022 MAKERS Conference

Jessica Alba highlighted her impressive figure when she made an appearance at the 2022 MAKERS Conference on Monday in Dana Point, California.

The 41-year-old actress and business woman beamed from the red carpet while wearing a sizzling hot pink crop top revealing her abs.

She was among the headliners at the event — along with actress Constance Wu and showrunner Sierra Teller Ornelas — which is focused on women's fight for equality, both in and outside of the workplace.

Jessica looked years younger than her age in her striking button-up top, which showcased a portion of her tanned tummy.

The look featured long sleeves, and she paired her top with matching high-waisted pink slacks that reached down to the ground and nearly swallowed up her footwear.

She contrasted the vibrant outfit with a pair of dark brown open-toe mule heels.

Her hair, which was darker than her usual brunette shade, was parted down the middle and cascade down her shoulders in lustrous waves.

Jessica completed her look with $3,500 Zany&Shy earrings featuring gold branches decorated with diamond-encrusted leaf designs, as well as a Brilliant Earth cocktail ring.

The actress was a logical choice to speak at the MAKERS Conference, as she is not only a film and television star, but also a successful businesswoman.

In 2011, she branched out by founding The Honest Company, which sells a variety of home good and baby products.

By 2014, the company was valued at $1 billion — though it is now valued around $550 million — and Alba has stayed engaged with it by serving as its chief creative officer.

During her appearance, she had an on-stage chat with Yahoo CEO Jim Lanzone.

After the conference, Jessica had some fun with her family when she took her lookalike eldest daughter to one of Harry Styles' residency concerts at the Kia Forum in Inglewood.

'Took my big girl Honorcita and her homegirl Sivan to see @harrystyles,' she caption the post.

Jessica was bathed in red light in a selfie she snapped with the entrepreneur Galit Laibow.

The proud mother snapped a picture of Honor, 14, and her friend as they posed outside the Forum in matching black leather blazers, white dresses, chunky black boots and white feather boas.

The Dark Angel star unwound with a drink next to her daughter at the concert.

Seemingly missing from the show was Jessica's husband Cash Warren, 43, as well as her other children, Haven, 11, and Hayes, four.

The actress and her future husband met and connected on the set of her superhero film Fantastic Four in 2004, while he was part of the crew.

Cash is the son of the UCLA basketball star–turned–successful actor Michael Warren, 76, whose biggest roles was as Officer Bobby Hill on Hill Street Blues.