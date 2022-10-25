ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donovan Lewis’s death ruled a homicide

According to NBC4i, The Franklin County Coroner’s office has ruled the police shooting death of an unarmed Black man a homicide.

According to the autopsy report, 20-year-old Donovan Lewis died within minutes of being shot by Columbus Police Officer Ricky Anderson in the Hilltop neighborhood in August. A single bullet shot through Lewis’ abdomen, damaging internal organs before lodging in his pelvis.

Anderson shot Lewis after police attempted to serve an arrest warrant on him. Body camera footage showed Anderson shot Lewis, sitting on a bed, within a second of the bedroom door opening.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Joy 107.1

Girl, 15, dies after Franklin Park shooting

According to NBC4i, a 15-year-old girl is dead after a shooting in Franklin Park Monday afternoon. Columbus police said Lovely Kendricks was pronounced dead at 9:35 p.m., hours after police said she was shot during a fight at Franklin Park. According to Columbus police, officers responded to a ShotSpotter call at approximately 3:20 p.m. in the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
