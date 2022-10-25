Donovan Lewis’s death ruled a homicide



According to NBC4i, The Franklin County Coroner’s office has ruled the police shooting death of an unarmed Black man a homicide.

According to the autopsy report, 20-year-old Donovan Lewis died within minutes of being shot by Columbus Police Officer Ricky Anderson in the Hilltop neighborhood in August. A single bullet shot through Lewis’ abdomen, damaging internal organs before lodging in his pelvis.

Anderson shot Lewis after police attempted to serve an arrest warrant on him. Body camera footage showed Anderson shot Lewis, sitting on a bed, within a second of the bedroom door opening.

For the full NBC4 story click here

