A new restaurant from the team behind NYC's Carbone is opening at The Boca RatonBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
A Meet and Greet with Rex Hausmann and Gabriel DelgadoNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana now serving its coal fired apizza in PlantationBest of South FloridaPlantation, FL
They Killed Their Bully: The Murder of Bobby KentNik
Netflix is bringing an official Stranger Things Store to MiamiBest of South FloridaAventura, FL
Related
Coral Springs Seeks 60th Anniversary Ambassadors to Help Organize Commemorative Events
Residents who have a passion for Coral Springs’ history and want to make a lasting impact on the city’s future can now apply to become a 60th Anniversary Ambassador in 2023. With a full lineup of special events and initiatives planned to celebrate the city’s 60th year, ambassadors...
STEM Christian Academy in Coral Springs Holds Free Community Fall Festival
STEM Christian Academy is holding a Community Fall Festival that is open to the public. Held on Saturday, October 29, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., activities include pumpkin decorating, arts and crafts, a bounce house, music, and games. Admission is free. Festival-goers are advised to bring blankets and chairs...
Hey Early Birds! Coral Springs Seeks Participants for 2022 Holiday Parade
Highlights from the 2021 Holiday Parade in the City of Coral Springs. Want to be a part of this year’s holiday parade in Coral Springs? Entrants are encouraged to showcase the joy of the season through creativity that will match this year’s parade theme, ‘March of the Toys.’
Dog of the Week: Drew is a Happy Dog with a Great Disposition
Drew has a smile of a happy dog and a puppy’s spirit. This German Shepherd mix arrived at the Broward County shelter in September, and the staff thinks she is about a year and a half. This sweet lady weighs 43 pounds and is good around people and other...
Coral Springs Coconut Creek Chamber Holds Gala to Support Local Students
A night of blackjack, poker, slots, and roulette added up to lots of cash for a good cause. The Coral Springs Coconut Creek Regional Chamber of Commerce held its “Casino Night” Annual Gala, a major fundraising event presented by Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, on Oct. 20. A...
iheart.com
Florida Is Home To 3 Of America's Best Fine Dining Restaurants
If you like to dress nice and enjoy a dainty dinner, then fine dining establishments are for you. These restaurants are known for their posh presentations, neat concepts, and of course, extravagant meals. Sometimes you might be staring at a work of art rather than a plate for food. For...
Mega-job fair in Sunrise looks to fill 6,500 positions
FORT LAUDERDALE - Companies will be looking to fill 6,500 positions at a mega-job fair in Sunrise. The companies are hiring for positions in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties. The event is taking place Thursday, October 27th, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the FLA Live Arena, formerly known as the BB&T Center, you know where the Florida Panthers play. Parking is free. Whether you're looking for an entry-level position or a more experienced management job, this hiring event will have something for you. Among the companies hiring are Caremax, Integrated Home Care Services, The Riverside Hotel, Sawgrass...
All Ghouls and Boys are invited to Coral Glades High School Annual Fall Festival
A fun evening of games, prizes, treats, and more awaits at Coral Glades High School’s Annual Fall Festival celebration organized by the CGHS PTSO. Open to parents and children of all ages, join CGHS in celebrating Halloween with costume competitions, haunted houses, and pizza. Prizes will be granted to parents and students with the best costumes throughout the night.
Restaurant news: Thai, Argentine eateries coming to Broward, but popular Casareccio Trattoria Italiana closes
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Ma-Prao Thai Cuisine, Fort Lauderdale This Thai street-food restaurant registered to Kamolwan Kawpunna debuted in mid-October across the street ...
luxurytravelmagazine.com
Pompano Beach: A Waterfront City on the Rise
Sitting along Florida’s Gold Coast, Pompano Beach is a city known for extending “Florida’s Warmest Welcome,” boasting clear waters, sandy beaches, and calm breezes. In recent years, it has emerged beyond its beaches as a diverse South Florida community. With an overall lower density than its neighbors of Fort Lauderdale and Miami, and an immense potential for growth, many real estate developers, restaurateurs, business owners, and prospective residents alike are readily eyeing the city as the next hotspot for waterfront living in South Florida.
Man stabbed, beaten near shopping center in West Palm Beach
Police are looking for two suspects they say attacked and seriously injured a man at a shopping center parking lot in West Palm Beach Wednesday afternoon.
WSVN-TV
A trio of restaurants you can enjoy on sea and land
Pulling your car up to a fast food window for a meal — that’s easy. Finding the right spot to dock your boat for a dynamite dining experience — that’s something else. Deco’s found a trio of restaurants to make you say, “land, ho!”
Foundry Commercial Breaks Ground at Osprey Logistics in Coral Springs
Developer Foundry Commercial broke ground at Osprey Logistics Park in Coral Springs on October 18. The site will soon house two industrial buildings totaling 427,000 square feet. Commercial real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield has been named the exclusive leasing agent for the project. Located on 22 acres at...
Baby Falls From 3rd Story of Coral Springs Apartment Building
A baby fell from a third-story patio at a Coral Springs apartment building Sunday, authorities said. The child, who is around one year old, was flown to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale as a precaution due to the height of the fall, authorities said. The incident happened near 2900 Riverside Drive.
Click10.com
Fake HOA workers distract 94-year-old, steal thousands worth of jewelry from Coconut Creek home
Coconut Creek, Fla. – Police are investigating a robbery after two men posing as Homeowners Association workers stole from an elderly woman’s house in Coconut Creek on Wednesday. The 94-year-old woman who chose to remain unidentified told Local 10′s Rosh Lowe that two men who identified themselves as...
Deerfield News
Boots on the Beach Save the Date!
#DeerfieldBeach, in partnership with the @RotaryClubofDeerfieldBeach and @DeerfieldHistoricalSociety, is excited to announce the date for the Boots on the Beach Country Music Fest! The event features country music acts and a cornhole tournament that will be held on Saturday, November 12, at the Main Beach Parking Lot, 149 SE 21st Ave. The cornhole tournament will begin at 3:00 PM, and our first act will take the stage at 4:00 PM. This year, Country…
Click10.com
South Florida couple celebrates 70th wedding anniversary
HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – Talk about everlasting love, a South Florida couple celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on Tuesday. Mel and Sandra Weinstein are both 97-years-young. Mel was visiting Montreal on Memorial Day Weekend in 1952, when he met Sandra who was living there at the time. It was...
Jupiter residents discuss housing prices
In an effort to find solutions for the affordable housing crisis, Palm Beach County community leaders held a community forum in Jupiter Wednesday.
thewestsidegazette.com
Spyro Gyra and David Sanborn Headline Two-Day Jazz Fest Pompano Beach Pompano Beach Arts Announces Complete Festival Lineup
Pompano Beach Arts has announced the complete lineup for the much anticipated second annual Jazz Fest Pompano Beach taking place Friday, January 20 and Saturday, January 21, 2023. The headlining act for Friday night’s concert on the Great Lawn by the beach is 13-time Grammy Award-nominated jazz fusion band Spyro Gyra. Performing Saturday afternoon in Old Town Pompano Beach is a stellar selection of jazz artists including Nanny Assis, Fanni Sárközy, Yanier Horta, Julio Montalvo and the Fabulous Dixie Kings, and the FIU Jazz Big Band with the FIU Student Vocal Studio. Topping off this incredible Saturday lineup is the already announced headliner, six-time Grammy Award-winning jazz saxophonist David Sanborn. Tickets and details at www.pompanobeacharts.org/jazzfest.
Waste Management eyes future expansion of Monarch Hill Landfill
At the Oct. 27, 10 a.m. meeting of the Broward County Planning Council at the Broward County Government Center, 115. S. Andrews Ave., Waste Management is requesting a land-use change for its inoperative waste to energy plant at the Monarch Hill Landfill. Currently, the 24.2-acre facility [Wheelabrator North, located at...
Talk Media
