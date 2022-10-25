ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Springs, FL

iheart.com

Florida Is Home To 3 Of America's Best Fine Dining Restaurants

If you like to dress nice and enjoy a dainty dinner, then fine dining establishments are for you. These restaurants are known for their posh presentations, neat concepts, and of course, extravagant meals. Sometimes you might be staring at a work of art rather than a plate for food. For...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Mega-job fair in Sunrise looks to fill 6,500 positions

FORT LAUDERDALE - Companies will be looking to fill 6,500 positions at a mega-job fair in Sunrise. The companies are hiring for positions in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties. The event is taking place Thursday, October 27th, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the FLA Live Arena, formerly known as the BB&T Center, you know where the Florida Panthers play. Parking is free. Whether you're looking for an entry-level position or a more experienced management job, this hiring event will have something for you. Among the companies hiring are Caremax, Integrated Home Care Services, The Riverside Hotel, Sawgrass...
SUNRISE, FL
Talk Media

All Ghouls and Boys are invited to Coral Glades High School Annual Fall Festival

A fun evening of games, prizes, treats, and more awaits at Coral Glades High School’s Annual Fall Festival celebration organized by the CGHS PTSO. Open to parents and children of all ages, join CGHS in celebrating Halloween with costume competitions, haunted houses, and pizza. Prizes will be granted to parents and students with the best costumes throughout the night.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Restaurant news: Thai, Argentine eateries coming to Broward, but popular Casareccio Trattoria Italiana closes

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Ma-Prao Thai Cuisine, Fort Lauderdale This Thai street-food restaurant registered to Kamolwan Kawpunna debuted in mid-October across the street ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Pompano Beach: A Waterfront City on the Rise

Sitting along Florida’s Gold Coast, Pompano Beach is a city known for extending “Florida’s Warmest Welcome,” boasting clear waters, sandy beaches, and calm breezes. In recent years, it has emerged beyond its beaches as a diverse South Florida community. With an overall lower density than its neighbors of Fort Lauderdale and Miami, and an immense potential for growth, many real estate developers, restaurateurs, business owners, and prospective residents alike are readily eyeing the city as the next hotspot for waterfront living in South Florida.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Deerfield News

Boots on the Beach Save the Date!

#DeerfieldBeach, in partnership with the @RotaryClubofDeerfieldBeach and @DeerfieldHistoricalSociety, is excited to announce the date for the Boots on the Beach Country Music Fest! The event features country music acts and a cornhole tournament that will be held on Saturday, November 12, at the Main Beach Parking Lot, 149 SE 21st Ave. The cornhole tournament will begin at 3:00 PM, and our first act will take the stage at 4:00 PM. This year, Country…
Click10.com

South Florida couple celebrates 70th wedding anniversary

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – Talk about everlasting love, a South Florida couple celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on Tuesday. Mel and Sandra Weinstein are both 97-years-young. Mel was visiting Montreal on Memorial Day Weekend in 1952, when he met Sandra who was living there at the time. It was...
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

Spyro Gyra and David Sanborn Headline Two-Day Jazz Fest Pompano Beach Pompano Beach Arts Announces Complete Festival Lineup

Pompano Beach Arts has announced the complete lineup for the much anticipated second annual Jazz Fest Pompano Beach taking place Friday, January 20 and Saturday, January 21, 2023. The headlining act for Friday night’s concert on the Great Lawn by the beach is 13-time Grammy Award-nominated jazz fusion band Spyro Gyra. Performing Saturday afternoon in Old Town Pompano Beach is a stellar selection of jazz artists including Nanny Assis, Fanni Sárközy, Yanier Horta, Julio Montalvo and the Fabulous Dixie Kings, and the FIU Jazz Big Band with the FIU Student Vocal Studio. Topping off this incredible Saturday lineup is the already announced headliner, six-time Grammy Award-winning jazz saxophonist David Sanborn. Tickets and details at www.pompanobeacharts.org/jazzfest.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
