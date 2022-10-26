ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

interviewmagazine.com

Baltimore Photographer Steven Cuffie Shows Black Women in Their Multitudes

New York Life Gallery, housed in the downtown studio space of the photographer and emerging gallerist Ethan James Green, opened a window onto black womanhood in Baltimore for its inaugural show, Women, a collection of photographs by the late artist Steven Cuffie, who spent his career as a photographer for the city of Baltimore. Cuffie’s extensive body of work has been scrupulously archived and curated by his youngest child, the artist and stylist Marcus Cuffie, who recognized in their father’s intimate portraits a vivid and varied picture of black women in Baltimore, a majority-black city that has been segregated and stereotyped to its residents’ detriment for decades. Both Cuffies, however, are interested in portraying Baltimore and its residents more fully than shows like The Wire, and the curator seeks to understand their father better through the female subjects he so tenderly photographed. As Women opened to considerable fanfare last week at New York Life’s Canal Street location, we spoke to Cuffie about the diversity of experience in Baltimore, what it means to live as—and be raised by—an artist, and how the show functions as a portal into their mother and father’s younger selves.—CLAUDIA BUCCINO.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

'Spook-tacular' decorations to see in the Baltimore area

(WBFF) — This spooky season has brought out some of the best spooky scenes around the Baltimore area this year. With 'Halloweekend' officially starting, neighbors have pulled out all the stops to spook and scare, but still treat, their trick-or-treaters. You can see some of the 'spook-tacular' decorations right...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Tina Turner Musical Contest

Win a pair of tickets to “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” coming to the Hippodrome Theatre. Watch FOX45 Morning News each day October 31 through November 4, 2022 and be the correct caller for your chance to win!. WBFF / TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL AT THE HIPPODROME.
BALTIMORE, MD
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Hunt Valley, MD

Hunt Valley in Baltimore County, Maryland, was once a land filled with shady hills. The McCormick Company moved into the area in 1962, and the city has then been known for its business district with its impressive roster of new businesses, industrial parks, and corporate centers. As this once-rural area...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
southbmore.com

Photo Tour of the Renovated Park Space Behind Horseshoe Casino Baltimore

The renovated waterfront park space located along the Gwynns Falls Trail and behind the Horseshoe Casino Baltimore garage has reopened. The project was done in conjunction with Topgolf construction. In March 2017, Baltimore Development Corporation (BDC) put out a Request for Proposals (RFP) for the Animal Control and Baltimore Animal...
BALTIMORE, MD
Progressive Rail Roading

Tradepoint Atlantic to build container terminal, rail facility in Maryland

Tradepoint Atlantic on Tuesday announced a joint investment partnership with Terminal Investment Ltd. (TIL) to build an on-site, 165-acre container terminal and on-dock rail facility at Coke Point in Sparrows Point, Maryland. The project will support long-term growth at the Port of Baltimore, state and local officials said in a...
SPARROWS POINT, MD
WTOP

Annapolis artists to carve six giant pumpkins for Halloween weekend

Charlie Brown and Linus may be looking for the Great Pumpkin again this year, but you won’t have to look very hard to spot giant pumpkins on the streets of Annapolis, Maryland. Six half-ton pumpkins will be carved on Friday outside of Graduate Hotel, Visit Annapolis Visitors Center, St....
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Baltimore Times

CLASSIC JAZZ ON THE EAST SIDE

It is me again. Believe it or not, there are a lot of events coming up during this fall weather. I hope that everything is going well with you and your family. I don’t know if you have heard or not that Timothy “Tiny Tim” Harris has passed away. He died on Friday, October 14, 2022. His funeral was held at Kingdom Covenant Ministries on Gwynn Oak Ave. He was a soulful singer who will always be remembered.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

One shot as gunshots ring out in Baltimore early Saturday morning

BALTIMORE, MD – Gunshots rang out in the northwest part of Baltimore early Saturday morning. Police officers responding to a shots fired call on Reisterstown Road at around 3:27 am found a 21-year-old male that had been shot in the leg. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and is listed in stable condition. Detectives are investigating but, at this time, have not identified any suspects. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call Northwest District detectives at 410-396-2466. The post One shot as gunshots ring out in Baltimore early Saturday morning appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Powerball Jackpot up to $800 Million for This Saturday’s Drawing; $50,000 Ticket Sold on October 26 in Maryland

Powerball jackpot chasers get another chance to capture the big prize, which rolled to an estimated annuity value of $800 million for the Saturday, Oct. 29 drawing. That makes it the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history and fifth-largest in U.S. lottery history. While no one hit the jackpot Wednesday night, one $50,000-winning ticket was sold in Maryland along with 45,410 other winning tickets ranging from $4 to $100.
MARYLAND STATE
multihousingnews.com

Andover Properties Acquires Baltimore-Area Asset

Allender Self Storage offers 500 units across 17 buildings. Allender Self Storage, a 79,600-square-foot facility in White Marsh, Md., has changed hands. Andover Properties has acquired the property from a private individual, Yardi Matrix data shows. The 500-unit facility will operate under the Storage King USA brand. According to the...
WHITE MARSH, MD
insideradio.com

WOLB Baltimore Morning Host Larry Young Sets Retirement.

Larry Young, the former Maryland State Senator turned radio host, will retire from Radio One talk WOLB Baltimore (1010) after 25 years with the station. Young will be celebrated on Thursday, Oct. 27 at a special anniversary and retirement dinner attended by Urban One founder and chairwoman Cathy Hughes and the Rev. Al Sharpton. “The Larry Young Morning Show” will officially sign off at the end of the year.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore to reveal squeegee worker plan; BPD commissioner believes residents will be 'quite impressed'

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City's new policy for squeegee workers will be announced next week, a city representative said at a hearing for the Baltimore police consent decree Thursday morning. WJZ investigator Mike Hellgren was present at the hearing and reports the representative said that how the city enforces the law is just as important as whether the law is constitutionally enforceable, and that the new policy won't just be about removing washers from public visibility. Judge James K. Bredar, who oversees Baltimore City's consent decree, called police after an encounter with squeegee workers in Bolton Hill earlier this month. He...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

These are Maryland's top restaurants, according to OpenTable users

Some of the top restaurants in the area are located in a small town on the Eastern Shore -- at least according to OpenTable users. The online reservation management platform this month released a new list of 10 restaurants that received the best reviews from its users, and three of the top eateries are located in Easton, a Talbot County town located about 40 miles east of Annapolis.
EASTON, MD
PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best BBQ in Maryland

You must consider a few factors when finding the best BBQ in Maryland. These include the climate, the type of meat, and the food quality. If you are visiting Maryland, trying authentic BBQ is a must. It is one of the most enjoyable activities you can do here. Wagon Wheel...
MARYLAND STATE

